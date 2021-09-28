prep football
AP RANKINGS
Division 1
School (1st-place votes) (Record) Points
1. Rockford (4) (5-0) 49
2. Clarkston (1) (5-0) 46
3. Saline (5-0) 36
4. Belleville (4-1) 34
5. Rochester Adams (5-0) 29
6. Grand Blanc (5-0) 28
7. Howell (5-0) 12
(tie) Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4-1) 12
9. Dearborn Fordson (4-1) 10
10. Brownstown Woodhaven (5-0) 8
Division 2
School (1st-place votes) (Record) Points
1. Warren De La Salle (5) (4-0) 50
2. Livonia Churchill (5-0) 45
3. Byron Center (5-0) 37
4. Caledonia (5-0) 33
(tie) South Lyon (5-0) 33
6. Muskegon Mona Shores (4-1) 24
7. Traverse City Central (4-1) 18
(tie) Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (4-1) 18
9. Dexter (4-1) 12
10. Temperance Bedford (4-1) 4
Division 3
School (1st-place votes) (Record) Points
1. Detroit King (5) (4-1) 50
2. DeWitt (4-1) 44
3. Mount Pleasant (5-0) 38
(tie) Muskegon (4-1) 38
5. Riverview (5-0) 29
6. St. Joseph (5-0) 26
7. River Rouge (3-2) 13
8. Coopersville (5-0) 12
9. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (4-1) 9
10. Allen Park (4-1) 8
Division 4
School (1st-place votes) (Record) Points
1. Chelsea (4) (5-0) 49
2. Edwardsburg (1) (5-0) 44
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-0) 42
4. Ortonville Brandon (5-0) 33
5. Spring Lake (5-0) 26
6. Cadillac (4-1) 25
7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (4-1) 14
8. Freeland (4-1) 11
9. Goodrich (4-1) 9
10. Paw Paw (4-1) 8
Division 5
School (1st-place votes) (Record) Points
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (5-0) 50
2. Frankenmuth (5-0) 44
3. Portland (5-0) 40
4. Kingsley (5-0) 36
5. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5-0) 30
6. Marine City (5-0) 22
7. Gladwin (5-0) 16
8. Berrien Springs (5-0) 15
9. Comstock Park (5-0) 8
10. Belding (4-1) 6
prep football
AP RANKINGS
Division 6
School (1st-place votes) (Record) Points
1. Lansing Catholic (6) (5-0) 60
2. Millington (5-0) 48
3. Constantine (5-0) 47
4. Jonesville (5-0) 37
(tie) Montague (4-1) 37
6. Michigan Center (4-1) 22
7. Negaunee (4-1) 19
8. Boyne City (4-1) 15
9. Ovid-Elsie (4-1) 14
10. Reed City (4-1) 12
Division 7
1. Jackson Lumen Christi (3) (5-0) 48
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (2) (5-0) 45
3. Traverse City St. Francis (5-0) 33
4. Reese (5-0) 29
5. Bad Axe (5-0) 28
6. Lawton (5-0) 25
7. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-1) 20
8. Muskegon Catholic Central (4-1) 18
9. Montrose (4-1) 14
10. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (4-1) 4
(tie) New Lothrop (3-2) 4
Division 8
1. Hudson (5) (5-0) 50
2. Addison (5-0) 44
3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-0) 37
4. Ubly (5-0) 29
5. Beal City (4-1) 24
6. Carson City-Crystal (5-0) 22
7. White Pigeon (4-1) 21
8. Clarkston Everest Catholic (4-1) 17
(tie) Reading (4-1) 17
10. Sand Creek (3-2) 5
Division 8 Player
1. Powers North Central (4) (5-0) 76
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (3) (5-0) 68
3. Portland St Patrick (1) (5-0) 64
4. Morrice (5-0) 46
5. Suttons Bay (5-0) 44
6. Marion (5-0) 39
7. Pickford (4-1) 25
8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (5-0) 23
9. Martin (5-0) 22
10. Britton-Deerfield (5-0) 10
BOWLING
Top scores in Lucky Jack’s leagues
WOMEN’S GAME
205 Denise Vaughan
205 Darlene Anderson
197 Ashley Conway
196 Hope Eshleman
194 Becky Oien
193 Bobbi Jo Babik
193 Peggy Weber
192 Darlene Anderson