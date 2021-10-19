PREP FOOTBALL

AP Rankings

Division 1

School Total Points

1. Rockford (4) (8-0) 49

2. Belleville (1) (7-1) 43

3. Saline (8-0) 39

4. Grand Blanc (8-0) 34

5. Rochester Adams (8-0) 32

6. West Bloomfield (7-1) 24

7. Clarkston (7-1) 20

8. Brownstown Woodhaven (8-0) 13

(tie) Romeo (7-1) 13

10. Hartland (7-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Ann Arbor Huron 1. Dearborn Fordson 1

Division 2

1. Warren De La Salle (5) (7-0) 50

2. South Lyon (8-0) 43

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-1) 37

4. Traverse City Central (7-1) 36

5. Caledonia (7-1) 34

6. Muskegon Mona Shores (6-2) 24

7. Livonia Churchill (6-2) 15

8. Portage Central (6-2) 14

9. Temperance Bedford (6-2) 8

10. Bay City Western (6-2) 6

Others receiving votes: Dexter 3. East Lansing 2. Byron Center 2. Grosse Pointe South 1

Division 3

1. Detroit King (5) (7-1) 50

2. DeWitt (7-1) 44

3. Mount Pleasant (8-0) 41

4. Muskegon (7-1) 35

5. Riverview (8-0) 28

6. River Rouge (5-2) 27

7. Cedar Springs (6-2) 13

8. Zeeland West (6-2) 11

9. Gibraltar Carlson (7-1) 6

10. Haslett (6-2) 5

Others receiving votes: Allen Park 4. Mason 4. Harper Woods 3. Marquette 3. Warren Fitzgerald 1

Division 4

1. Chelsea (4) (8-0) 49

2. Edwardsburg (1) (8-0) 44

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-0) 42

4. Whitehall (7-1) 34

5. Croswell-Lexington (7-1) 28

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (7-1) 22

7. Vicksburg (7-1) 19

8. Cadillac (6-2) 12

9. Lake Fenton (7-1) 10

10. Freeland (7-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Lake 5. Livonia Clarenceville 1

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98

New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127

N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121

Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 166 161

Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131

Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172

Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123

Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111

Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151

Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150

Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144

Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110

Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146

Phila. 2 4 0 .333 137 152

Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91

Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121

Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136

Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124

Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137

Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109

L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127

San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119

Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you