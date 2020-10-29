SAGINAW HERITAGE at TC CENTRAL
RECORDS: TC Central (5-1, 5-0 Big North); Saginaw Heritage (0-5, 0-4 SVL-Blue)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
RADIO: AM-580
BACKGROUND: Both teams are coming off losses, but for the Hawks it wasn't really new. Saginaw heads the playoffs for the first time since 2007, looking for their first postseason win since 2001.
GRAND RAPIDS UNION at TC WEST
RECORDS: TC West (5-1, 4-0 BNC); Grand Rapids Union (1-5, 1-5 OKC-Green)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Union won their first game in five years in Week Three. This year the Red Hawks have looked better on the offensive side, scoring their most points since 2013. The Titans look for their sixth straight victory after a close one with Petoskey in Week Six.
BENZIE CENTRAL at GRAYLING
RECORDS: Benzie Central (2-4, 2-3 NMFL-Legends); Grayling (3-3, 2-3 NMFL-Legends)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Grayling leads 6-3
LAST MEETING: Benzie Central won 41-28 on Oct. 2.
BACKGROUND: Both teams are making their first playoff appearances in Division 6 in this rematch from Week Three. The Huskies are riding a three game losing streak and the Vikings are on a two-game winning streak.
L'ANSE at TC ST. FRANCIS
RECORDS: TC St. Francis (4-2, 3-2 NMFC-Legends); L'Anse (2-4, 2-4 WPAC-Copper)
WHEN: Saturday, 6 p.m.
SERIES: St. Francis leads 2-0
LAST MEETING: St. Francis won 49-28 on Nov. 6, 1998
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9
BACKGROUND: The Purple Hornets from the U.P. and the Gladiators meet for the third time since 1986. Fittingly, all three meetings were in the first round of the playoffs. First meeting of the series in the Lower Peninsula, as the 1986 game was in Newberry (Larry Sellers' 100th coaching victory) and the 1998 game was at the Superior Dome. L'Anse has only played an LP opponent two other times — Indian River Inland Lakes in 1966 and Cheboygan in 1962.
ALCONA at JOBURG
RECORDS: Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-0, 4-0 NMFC-Legacy); Alcona (0-5, 0-2 NSL)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Alcona leads 8-3
LAST MEETING: Joburg won 28-12 in 2017
BACKGROUND: The Northern Michigan Football Conference’s Legacy Division Champions look to continue their undefeated season against a winless Alcona Tigers football team.
ELK RAPIDS at GLEN LAKE
RECORDS: Elk Rapids (1-5, 1-5 NMFL-Leaders); Glen Lake (4-2, 3-1 NMFL-Leaders)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Elk Rapids leads 20-14-1
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST MEETING: Glen Lake won 51-0 on Sept. 25
BACKGROUND: The Elks scored their second touchdown so far this season last week to earn their first win of the season over Kalkaska. Glen Lake looks to start another postseason run after finishing as state runner-up in 2019.
