PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Michigan Cross Country Boys Rankings
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Brighton
3. Grand Haven
4. Canton
5. Romeo
6. Kalamazoo Central
7. Oxford
8. Traverse City Central
9. Jenison
10. Livonia Churchill
11. Macomb Dakota
12. White Lake Lakeland
13. Clarkston
14. Portage Central
15. Troy
HM: Walled Lake Northern
HM: East Kentwood
HM: Ann Arbor Pioneer
HM: Saline
HM: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
HM: Milford
HM: Byron Center
HM: Utica
HM: Bay City Western
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
3. Marshall
4. Alma
5. East Grand Rapids
6. Otsego
7. Adrian
8. Sparta
9. Holland Christian
10. Allendale
11. Plainwell
12. Gladwin
13. Clio
14. Petoskey
15. Parma Western
Division 3
1. Traverse City St Francis
2. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Reed City
5. Clare
6. Jackson Lumen Christi
7. Central Montcalm
8. Hanover-Horton
9. Wyoming Potter's House Christian
10. Hart
11. Bath
12. St Louis
13. Buchanan
14. Midland Bullock Creek
15. Ithaca
Division 4
1. Johannesburg-Lewiston
2. Hillsdale Academy
3. Mason County Eastern
4. Three Oaks River Valley
5. Holland Calvary
6. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
7. Maple City Glen Lake
8. Harbor Springs
9. Saugatuck
10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
11. Frankfort
12. Lutheran Westland
13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
14. Breckenridge
15. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
Michigan Cross Country Girls Rankings
Division 1
1. Brighton
2. Romeo
3. Ann Arbor Pioneer
4. Northville
5. Saline
6. Grand Haven
7. Holland West Ottawa
8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
9. Traverse City West
10. Jenison
11. Traverse City Central
12. Oxford
13. Portage Central
14. Rockford
15. Okemos
HM: Utica
HM: Macomb Dakota
HM: Midland Dow
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Otsego
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Goodrich
5. Zeeland East
6. Frankenmuth
7. St Joseph
8. DeWitt
9. St Johns
10. Freeland
11. Spring Lake
12. Ludington
13. Holland Christian
14. Alma
15. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
HM: Hudsonville Unity Christian
Division 3
1. Jackson Lumen Christi
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Elk Rapids
4. Hart
5. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
6. Caro
7. Pewamo-Westphalia
8. Central Montcalm
9. Leslie
10. Ithaca
11. Lansing Catholic
12. Hanover-Horton
13. Remus Chippewa Hills
14. Fennville
15. Kent City
HM: Clinton
Division 4
1. Whitmore Lake
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Harbor Springs
4. Gobles
5. Kingston
6. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
7. Buckley
8. Hillsdale Academy
9. Breckenridge
10. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
11. Mason County Eastern
12. Grand Traverse Academy
13. Saugatuck
14. Unionville-Sebewaing
15. Pittsford
HM: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
