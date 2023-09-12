PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Michigan Cross Country Boys Rankings

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Brighton

3. Grand Haven

4. Canton

5. Romeo

6. Kalamazoo Central

7. Oxford

8. Traverse City Central

9. Jenison

10. Livonia Churchill

11. Macomb Dakota

12. White Lake Lakeland

13. Clarkston

14. Portage Central

15. Troy

HM: Walled Lake Northern

HM: East Kentwood

HM: Ann Arbor Pioneer

HM: Saline

HM: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

HM: Milford

HM: Byron Center

HM: Utica

HM: Bay City Western

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

3. Marshall

4. Alma

5. East Grand Rapids

6. Otsego

7. Adrian

8. Sparta

9. Holland Christian

10. Allendale

11. Plainwell

12. Gladwin

13. Clio

14. Petoskey

15. Parma Western

Division 3

1. Traverse City St Francis

2. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Reed City

5. Clare

6. Jackson Lumen Christi

7. Central Montcalm

8. Hanover-Horton

9. Wyoming Potter's House Christian

10. Hart

11. Bath

12. St Louis

13. Buchanan

14. Midland Bullock Creek

15. Ithaca

Division 4

1. Johannesburg-Lewiston

2. Hillsdale Academy

3. Mason County Eastern

4. Three Oaks River Valley

5. Holland Calvary

6. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

7. Maple City Glen Lake

8. Harbor Springs

9. Saugatuck

10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

11. Frankfort

12. Lutheran Westland

13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

14. Breckenridge

15. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

Michigan Cross Country Girls Rankings

Division 1

1. Brighton

2. Romeo

3. Ann Arbor Pioneer

4. Northville

5. Saline

6. Grand Haven

7. Holland West Ottawa

8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

9. Traverse City West

10. Jenison

11. Traverse City Central

12. Oxford

13. Portage Central

14. Rockford

15. Okemos

HM: Utica

HM: Macomb Dakota

HM: Midland Dow

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Otsego

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Goodrich

5. Zeeland East

6. Frankenmuth

7. St Joseph

8. DeWitt

9. St Johns

10. Freeland

11. Spring Lake

12. Ludington

13. Holland Christian

14. Alma

15. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

HM: Hudsonville Unity Christian

Division 3

1. Jackson Lumen Christi

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Elk Rapids

4. Hart

5. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

6. Caro

7. Pewamo-Westphalia

8. Central Montcalm

9. Leslie

10. Ithaca

11. Lansing Catholic

12. Hanover-Horton

13. Remus Chippewa Hills

14. Fennville

15. Kent City

HM: Clinton

Division 4

1. Whitmore Lake

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Harbor Springs

4. Gobles

5. Kingston

6. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

7. Buckley

8. Hillsdale Academy

9. Breckenridge

10. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

11. Mason County Eastern

12. Grand Traverse Academy

13. Saugatuck

14. Unionville-Sebewaing

15. Pittsford

HM: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

