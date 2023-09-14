PREP BOYS TENNIS
Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills
2. Troy
3. Northville
4. Novi
5. Ann Arbor Pioneer
6. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
7. Troy Athens
8. Ann Arbor Huron
9. Holland West Ottawa
T10. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
T10. Okemos
Division 2
1. Midland Dow
2. Birmingham Seaholm
3. Mattawan
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Birmingham Groves
7. Detroit U of D Jesuit
8. Portage Central
9. Byron Center
10. Battle Creek Lakeview
Division 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2. Detroit Country Day
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Chelsea
5. Holland Christian
6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
7. St Joseph
8. Petoskey
9. Big Rapids
10. Sturgis
Division 4
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Allegan
5. Ludington
6. Maple City Glen Lake
7. Williamston
8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
9. Grand Rapids South Christian
T10. Goodrich
T10. Lansing Catholic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.