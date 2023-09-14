PREP BOYS TENNIS

Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills

2. Troy

3. Northville

4. Novi

5. Ann Arbor Pioneer

6. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

7. Troy Athens

8. Ann Arbor Huron

9. Holland West Ottawa

T10. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

T10. Okemos

Division 2

1. Midland Dow

2. Birmingham Seaholm

3. Mattawan

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Birmingham Groves

7. Detroit U of D Jesuit

8. Portage Central

9. Byron Center

10. Battle Creek Lakeview

Division 3

1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

2. Detroit Country Day

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Chelsea

5. Holland Christian

6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

7. St Joseph

8. Petoskey

9. Big Rapids

10. Sturgis

Division 4

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4. Allegan

5. Ludington

6. Maple City Glen Lake

7. Williamston

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

9. Grand Rapids South Christian

T10. Goodrich

T10. Lansing Catholic

