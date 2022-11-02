PREP BOYS SOCCER
State Finals Schedule
DIVISION 1
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Rochester Adams 2, Salem at Troy Athens 0
Rockford 3, Detroit Catholic Central 0
Saturday, Nov. 5
State championship match
DIVISION 2
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Richland Gull Lake 2, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 0
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 1, Riverview 0
Saturday, Nov. 5
State championship match
DIVISION 3
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Holland Christian 4, Elk Rapids 1
Grosse Ile 1, Detroit Country Day 0
Saturday, Nov. 5
State championship match
DIVISION 4
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Muskegon Western Michigan 3, Leland 1
Ann Arbor Greenhills 1, Plymouth Christian 0
Saturday, Nov. 5
State championship match
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed LHP Sean Guenther off waivers from Miami.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent C Chad Wallach outright to Salt Lake.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Paul Campbell from the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Jake Fishman and RHP Paul Campbell outright to Jacksonville.
NEW YORK METS — Announced vice president of communications Harold Kaufman to transition into a communications consulting role.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a rest-of-season contract.
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to the active roster. Waived K Rodrigo Blankenship with an injury settlement. Signed DL Eric Banks and OL Rashaad Coward to the practice squad. Released OLs Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora from the practice squad. Claimed DT Trysten Hill off waivers from Dallas. Placed RB Darrel Williams on injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Designated LG Cody Whitehair to return from injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated RB Kylin Hill from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to the active roster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DLs Demone Harris and Micah Dew-Treadway.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from Buffalo.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DT Jordan Davis on injured reserve.
SEATTLE S
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G John Molchon and ILB J.J. Russell to the active roster and OLB JoJo Ozougwu and T Justin Skule to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated CB Elijah Molden from injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Designated DE Chase Young to return to practice.
NHL
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Providence (AHL) loan.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed G Dylan Wells to a one-year, two-way contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL) and G Sebastian Cossa to Toledo from Grand Rapids. Recalled RW Matt Luff from Grand Rapids loan.
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (ECHL) from Iowa (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL) on loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Mikko Kokkonen and D Axel Rindell to Newfoundland (ECHL) from Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Lucas Johansen, RW Garrett Pilon and LW Sonny Milano from Hershey (AHL) loan.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Jansen Harkins from Manitoba (AHL) loan.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended San Diego D Josh Healey four games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game against Abbotsford on Oct. 29. Suspended Bakersfield F Dino Kambeitz two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game against Ontario on Oct. 29. Suspended Hershey D Dylan Mcilrath one game for an instigator penalty in a game against Lehigh Valley on Oct. 30. Fined San Jose head coach John McCarthy and Tucson head coach Steve Potvin an undisclosed amount for their teams’ actions prior to the start of a game on Oct. 29.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Cole Cassels to a standard player contract (SPC). Loaned D Zachary Massicotte to Allen (ECHL). Released RW Tyler Hinam from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Assigned F Matthew Boucher to Iowa (ECHL) on loan.
IOWA WILD — Recalled F Kevin Conley from Iowa (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Brandon Bussi form Maine (ECHL) loan.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired G Owen Savory.
TEXAS STARS — Assigned D Michael Karow to Idaho (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Filip Bratt from Adirondack (ECHL) loan and released him from his standard player contract (SPC).
ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDERS — Activated D Jake Ryczek and F Rex Moe from injured reserve and F Xavier Parent from reserve. Placed G Mareks Mitens on reserve and Fs Garrett Van Wyhe and Nick Rivera on injured reserve effective Nov. 2.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded F Tyler Busch to Iowa.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Cameron Supryka. Traded F Luke Santerno to Wheeling.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with G Peter Thorne on a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Michael Pastujov from injured reserve and traded him to Iowa. Placed G Adam Scheel on reserve and F Wade Murphy on injured reserve, effective Oct. 22. Returned G Doug Melvin to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Bailey Brkin. Activated G Corbin Kaczperski from injured reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signe F Darby Llewellyn to the active roster. Placed F Daniel D’Amico on injured reserve, effective Oct. 29.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned G Shane Starrett to Coachella Valley (AHL).
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Jordan Escott. Placed F/D Chad Pietroniro on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Hank Sorensoen. Claimed D Aaron Thow off waivers from Savannah.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Brandon Halverson. Activated G Brandon Halverson from injured reserve and D Matthew Sredl and f Brayden Guy from reserve. Placed D Andrew McLean and F Brendan van Riemsdyk on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Jack Van Boekel to a standard player contract (SPC).
