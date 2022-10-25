DIVISION 1 at ROCHESTER ADAMS

Tuesday, October 25

Troy v. Rochester Adams, 5:30 p.m.

New Baltimore Anchor Bay v. Fraser, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 1 at ANN ARBOR SKYLINE

Tuesday, October 25

Saline v. Dearborn Edsel Ford, 5 p.m.

Dearborn Fordson v. Salem, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 1 at EAST LANSING

Tuesday, October 25

Clarkston v. Birmingham Seaholm, 5 p.m.

Detroit Catholic Cenral v. Okemos, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 1 at PORTAGE NORTHERN

Tuesday, October 25

Grand Haven v. Rockford

Portage Central v. Traverse City West

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS

Tuesday, October 25

Grand Rapids Forest Hills v. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 5 p.m.

Petoskey v. East Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at VICKSBURG

Tuesday, October 25

Zeeland East v. Richland Gull Lake, 5 p.m.

DeWitt v. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at DEARBORN DIVINE CHILD

Tuesday, October 25

Fenton v. Riverview, 5 p.m.

Dearborn Divine Child v. Mason, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at WATERFORD KETTERING

Tuesday, October 25

Warren De La Salle v. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook, 5 p.m.

Goodrich v. Hamtramck, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at CLARE

Tuesday, October 25

Alma v. Manistee, 5 p.m.

Elk Rapids v. Freeland, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at GRAND RAPIDS SOUTH CHRISTIAN

Tuesday, October 25

Holland Christian v. Grand Rapids Catholic, 5 p.m.

Muskegon Oakridge v. Paw Paw, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at WILLIAMSTON

Tuesday, October 25

Onsted v. Grosse Ile, 5:30 p.m.

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel v. Eaton Rapids, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at PONTIAC NOTRE DAME

Tuesday, October 25

Imlay City v. Frankenmuth, 5:30 p.m.

Flint Powers Catholic v. Detroit Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at BIG RAPIDS

Wednesday, October 26

McBain Northern Michigan Christian v. Roscommon, 5 p.m.

Leland v. Midland Calvary Baptist, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

Regional championship game, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 4 at HOLLAND CHRISTIAN

Wednesday, October 26

Hartford v. Grandville Calvin Christian, 6 p.m.

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian v. Marcellus Howardsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

Regional championship game, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 4 at LANSING CHRISTIAN

Tuesday, October 25

Lansing Christian v. Hillsdale Academy, 5 p.m.

Ann Arbor Greenhills v. Kalamazoo Hackett, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at ROYAL OAK SHRINE CATHOLIC

Tuesday, October 25

Madison Heights Bishop v. Rochester Hills Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Clarkston Everest v. Plymouth Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

Regional championship game, 7 p.m.

