DIVISION 1 at ROCHESTER ADAMS
Tuesday, October 25
Troy v. Rochester Adams, 5:30 p.m.
New Baltimore Anchor Bay v. Fraser, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 1 at ANN ARBOR SKYLINE
Tuesday, October 25
Saline v. Dearborn Edsel Ford, 5 p.m.
Dearborn Fordson v. Salem, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 1 at EAST LANSING
Tuesday, October 25
Clarkston v. Birmingham Seaholm, 5 p.m.
Detroit Catholic Cenral v. Okemos, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 1 at PORTAGE NORTHERN
Tuesday, October 25
Grand Haven v. Rockford
Portage Central v. Traverse City West
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS
Tuesday, October 25
Grand Rapids Forest Hills v. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 5 p.m.
Petoskey v. East Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at VICKSBURG
Tuesday, October 25
Zeeland East v. Richland Gull Lake, 5 p.m.
DeWitt v. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at DEARBORN DIVINE CHILD
Tuesday, October 25
Fenton v. Riverview, 5 p.m.
Dearborn Divine Child v. Mason, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at WATERFORD KETTERING
Tuesday, October 25
Warren De La Salle v. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook, 5 p.m.
Goodrich v. Hamtramck, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at CLARE
Tuesday, October 25
Alma v. Manistee, 5 p.m.
Elk Rapids v. Freeland, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at GRAND RAPIDS SOUTH CHRISTIAN
Tuesday, October 25
Holland Christian v. Grand Rapids Catholic, 5 p.m.
Muskegon Oakridge v. Paw Paw, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at WILLIAMSTON
Tuesday, October 25
Onsted v. Grosse Ile, 5:30 p.m.
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel v. Eaton Rapids, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at PONTIAC NOTRE DAME
Tuesday, October 25
Imlay City v. Frankenmuth, 5:30 p.m.
Flint Powers Catholic v. Detroit Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at BIG RAPIDS
Wednesday, October 26
McBain Northern Michigan Christian v. Roscommon, 5 p.m.
Leland v. Midland Calvary Baptist, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 29
Regional championship game, 11 a.m.
DIVISION 4 at HOLLAND CHRISTIAN
Wednesday, October 26
Hartford v. Grandville Calvin Christian, 6 p.m.
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian v. Marcellus Howardsville, 8 p.m.
Saturday, October 29
Regional championship game, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 4 at LANSING CHRISTIAN
Tuesday, October 25
Lansing Christian v. Hillsdale Academy, 5 p.m.
Ann Arbor Greenhills v. Kalamazoo Hackett, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at ROYAL OAK SHRINE CATHOLIC
Tuesday, October 25
Madison Heights Bishop v. Rochester Hills Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Clarkston Everest v. Plymouth Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 27
Regional championship game, 7 p.m.
