PREP BOYS SOCCER
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Clarkston
2. Berkley
3. Oxford
4. Ann Arbor Huron
5. East Kentwood
6. Fraser
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
8. Dearborn Edsel Ford
9. Saline
10. Portage Central
11. Rochester Adams
12. Traverse City West
13. Northville
14. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
15. Royal Oak
Division 2
1. Richland Gull Lake
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Holland Christian
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
5. Allendale
6. Orchard Lake St Mary's
7. Linden
8. Fruitport
9. Auburn Hills Avondale
10. Sturgis
11. Zeeland West
12. Riverview
13. Mason
14. Holland
15. Gibraltar Carlson
Division 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Detroit Country Day
3. Grand Rapids South Christian
4. Flint Powers Catholic
5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
6. Hartford
7. Elk Rapids
8. Milan
9. Macomb Lutheran North
10. Grosse Ile
11. Williamston
12. Alma
13. Eaton Rapids
14. Ann Arbor Greenhills
15. Wyoming Godwin Heights
Division 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
3. Bloomfield Hills Roeper
4. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
5. Byron Center Zion Christian
6. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
7. Leland
8. Marcellus Howardsville Christian
9. Grandville Calvin Christian
10. Bangor
11. Holland Black River
12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
13. Lansing Christian
14. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
15. Battle Creek Academy
