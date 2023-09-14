PREP BOYS SOCCER

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Clarkston

2. Berkley

3. Oxford

4. Ann Arbor Huron

5. East Kentwood

6. Fraser

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

8. Dearborn Edsel Ford

9. Saline

10. Portage Central

11. Rochester Adams

12. Traverse City West

13. Northville

14. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

15. Royal Oak

Division 2

1. Richland Gull Lake

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Holland Christian

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

5. Allendale

6. Orchard Lake St Mary's

7. Linden

8. Fruitport

9. Auburn Hills Avondale

10. Sturgis

11. Zeeland West

12. Riverview

13. Mason

14. Holland

15. Gibraltar Carlson

Division 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Detroit Country Day

3. Grand Rapids South Christian

4. Flint Powers Catholic

5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

6. Hartford

7. Elk Rapids

8. Milan

9. Macomb Lutheran North

10. Grosse Ile

11. Williamston

12. Alma

13. Eaton Rapids

14. Ann Arbor Greenhills

15. Wyoming Godwin Heights

Division 4

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

3. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

4. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

5. Byron Center Zion Christian

6. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

7. Leland

8. Marcellus Howardsville Christian

9. Grandville Calvin Christian

10. Bangor

11. Holland Black River

12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

13. Lansing Christian

14. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

15. Battle Creek Academy

