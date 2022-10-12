BOYS SOCCER

DISTRICTS

DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC

Thursday, October 13

Traverse City Central at Bay City Central, 6 p.m.

Saginaw Arthur Hill at Traverse City West, 6 p.m.

Saginaw Heritage at Midland, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18

BC Central-TC Central winner at Midland Dow, 6 p.m.

TC West-Arthur Hill winner v. Midland-Heritage winner at TBD, 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

District championship game at TBD, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC

Wednesday, October 12

Mount Pleasant at Bay City John Glenn, 6 p.m.

Cadillac at Alpena, 6 p.m.

Gaylord at Bay City Western, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18

Mt. Pleasant-John Glenn winner at Petoskey, 6 p.m.

Cadillac-Alpena winner v. Gaylord-BC Western winner at TBD, 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

District championship game

DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS

Thursday, October 13

Kingsley at Boyne City, 5 p.m.

Grayling at Elk Rapids, 4 p.m.

Kalkaska at Cheboygan, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18 at Elk Rapids

Kingsley-Boyne City Winner v. Traverse City Christian, 5 p.m.

Grayling-Elk Rapids winner v. Kalkaska-Cheboygan winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 21

District championship game

DIVISION 4 at LAKEWOOD

Thursday, October 13

Pentwater v. Big Rapids Crossroads, 4:30 p.m.

Lakeview v. Pine River, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, October 17

Pentwater-Crossroads winner v. McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5 p.m.

Lakeview-Pine River winner v. Buckley, 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

District championship game

DIVISION 4 at SUTTONS BAY

Wednesday, October 12

Glen Lake at Charlevoix, 5 p.m.

Benzie Central at Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.

Leland at Suttons Bay, 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 13

Harbor Light Christian at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18

Glen Lake-Charlevoix winner v. Benzie-Harbor Springs winner, 6 p.m.

Suttons Bay-Leland winner v. Harbor Light-Burt Lake NMC winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 20

District championship game

Prep Football

Division 1

School Record Points

1. Belleville (5) (7-0) 50

2. Caledonia (7-0) 44

3. Rockford (7-0) 39

4. Macomb Dakota (7-0) 37

5. Rochester Adams (6-1) 26

6. West Bloomfield (6-1) 23

7. Lapeer (7-0) 17

8. Brighton (7-0) 16

9. Davison (6-1) 10

10. Saline (6-1) 4

Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2.

Division 2

School Record Points

1. Dexter (4) (7-0) 49

2. Warren De La Salle (1) (6-1) 46

3. Livonia Franklin (7-0) 37

4. Muskegon Mona Shores (6-1) 36

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-0) 32

6. South Lyon (6-1) 23

7. Midland (6-1) 17

(tie) East Lansing (6-1) 17

9. Birmingham Seaholm (7-0) 9

10. Battle Creek Central (6-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 2. Swartz Creek 1. Temperance Bedford 1.

Division 3

School Record Points

1. Detroit King (5) (5-1) 50

2. Mason (7-0) 44

3. Muskegon (5-2) 36

4. River Rouge (5-1) 33

5. Mount Pleasant (6-1) 31

6. St. Joseph (6-1) 26

7. Walled Lake Western (6-1) 21

8. Zeeland West (6-1) 19

9. Grosse Pointe North (7-0) 9

10. Trenton (6-1) 3

(tie) Cadillac (5-2) 3

Others receiving votes: none.

Division 4

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4) (7-0) 49

2. Whitehall (1) (7-0) 46

3. Riverview (7-0) 40

4. Redford Union (7-0) 35

5. Freeland (6-1) 30

6. Edwardsburg (6-1) 20

7. Croswell-Lexington (6-1) 17

8. Goodrich (6-1) 13

8. Tecumseh (7-0) 13

10. Fruitport (5-2) 4

Others receiving votes: Chelsea 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian 2. North Branch 2. Charlotte 1.

Division 5

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3) (6-1) 48

2. Frankenmuth (2) (7-0) 47

3. Detroit Country Day (5-1) 40

4. Gladwin (7-0) 33

5. Corunna (6-1) 28

6. Portland (6-1) 26

7. Marine City (6-1) 16

8. Muskegon Oakridge (6-1) 13

9. Belding (6-1) 8

10. Olivet (6-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Armada 3. Berrien Springs 3. Kingsley 3. Flint Hamady 2.

prep football

Division 6

School Record Points

1. Clinton (4) (7-0) 49

2. Standish-Sterling (7-0) 42

3. Negaunee (7-0) 40

4. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (6-1) 32

5. Durand (7-0) 28

6. Boyne City (7-0) 23

7. Millington (6-1) 15

(tie) Warren Michigan Collegiate (6-1) 15

9. Constantine (6-1) 9

(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (7-0) 9

Others receiving votes: Ecorse 5. Reed City 5. Almont 2. Buchanan 1.

Division 7

School Record Points

1. Traverse City St. Francis (4) (7-0) 40

2. Hudson (7-0) 36

3. Detroit Central (7-0) 32

4. Ithaca (6-1) 25

5. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (7-0) 23

6. Napoleon (7-0) 20

7. North Muskegon (6-1) 14

8. Charlevoix (6-1) 8

9. New Lothrop (6-1) 7

(tie) Jackson Lumen Christi (4-3) 7

(tie) Lawton (6-1) 7

Others receiving votes: Union City 1.

Division 8

School Record Points

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (7-0) 40

2. Beal City (7-0) 36

3. Ubly (7-0) 32

4. Iron Mountain (6-1) 28

5. Evart (6-1) 22

6. Centreville (6-1) 15

7. Fowler (6-1) 12

8. Frankfort (6-1) 10

9. Reading (6-1) 9

(tie) Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Harbor Beach 4. St. Ignace LaSalle 3.

Division 1 (8-player)

School Record Points

1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4) (7-0) 48

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-1) 41

(tie) Merrill (1) (7-0) 41

4. Munising (7-0) 33

5. Martin (6-1) 31

6. Bridgman (7-0) 26

7. Rogers City (7-0) 12

8. Kingston (7-0) 11

9. Newberry (6-1) 10

10. Farwell (7-0) 5

Others receiving votes: Brown City 4. Norway 4. Mesick 4. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 3. Lincoln-Alcona 2.

Division 2 (8-player)

School Record Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (7-0) 40

2. Colon (7-0) 36

3. Marion (7-0) 30

4. Climax-Scotts (6-1) 24

5. Morrice (6-1) 20

6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (6-1) 18

7. Peck (6-1) 15

8. Posen (6-1) 14

9. Au Gres-Sims (6-1) 11

10. Mendon (5-2) 9

Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 3.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

MHSAA Rankings 10/12/22

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Brighton

3. Rochester Adams

4. Rockford

5. Rochester

6. Troy Athens

7. Troy

8. Milford

9. Grand Blanc

10. Okemos

11. Traverse City Central

12. Plymouth

13. Clarkston

14. Ann Arbor Pioneer

15. Lake Orion

Division 2

1. South Lyon

2. Farmington Hills Mercy

3. Byron Center

4. Haslett

5. Mason

6. Grosse Pointe South

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

8. Sparta

9. Dexter

10. Richland Gull Lake

11. DeWitt

12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

13. Midland Dow

14. Petoskey

15. Coopersville

Division 3

1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

2. Macomb Lutheran North

3. Grosse Ile

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Goodrich

7. Detroit Country Day

8. Spring Lake

9. Ludington

10. Bloomfield Hills Marian

11. Wixom St Catherine

12. Williamston

13. Flint Powers Catholic

14. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

15. Whitehall

Division 4

1. Jackson Lumen Christi

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Montague

5. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

6. Grandville Calvin Christian

7. Ann Arbor Greenhills

8. Lansing Catholic

9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

10. Brooklyn Columbia Central

11. Harbor Springs

Prep girls golf

12. Traverse City St Francis

13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

14. Almont

15. Grand Rapids West Catholic

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

MHSAA Boys LP Rankings 10/12/22

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Saline

3. Traverse City Central

4. Portage Central

5. Brighton

6. Plymouth

7. Ann Arbor Skyline

8. Grand Haven

9. Romeo

10. Ann Arbor Pioneer

11. Troy

12. Clarkston

13. Detroit Catholic Central

14. Kalamazoo Central

15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Honorable Mention

Milford

Port Huron Northern

Zeeland West

Battle Creek Lakeview

Division 2

1. Chelsea

2. East Grand Rapids

3. Pinckney

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

6. Adrian

7. Otsego

8. Dearborn Divine Child

9. St Clair

10. Petoskey

11. Holland Christian

12. St Johns

13. Allendale

14. Freeland

15. Fremont

Division 3

1. Hart

2. Hanover-Horton

3. Traverse City St Francis

4. Saranac

5. Pewamo-Westphalia

6. St Louis

7. Benzie Central

8. Reed City

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. Leslie

11. Clare

12. Ithaca

13. Central Montcalm

14. Elk Rapids

15. Erie Mason

Honorable Mention

Saugatuck

Division 4

1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

2. Petoskey St Michael

3. Johannesburg-Lewiston

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Adrian Lenawee Christian

6. Harbor Springs

7. Whitmore Lake

8. Three Oaks River Valley

9. Frankfort

10. Concord

11. Mason County Eastern

12. Brown City

13. Carson City-Crystal

14. Ubly

15. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

Honorable Mention

Marine City Cardinal Mooney

MHSAA Boys UP Rankings 10/12/22

Division 1

1. Marquette

2. Sault Ste Marie

3. Gladstone

Division 2

1. Painesdale Jeffers

2. Manistique

3. Ironwood

Division 3

1. Dollar Bay

2. Munising

3. Brimley

MHSAA Girls LP Rankings 10/12/22

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Holland West Ottawa

3. Saline

4. Brighton

5. Romeo

6. Traverse City West

7. Okemos

8. Jenison

9. Oxford

10. Rockford

11. Northville

12. Traverse City Central

13. Walled Lake Northern

14. Grand Haven

15. Ann Arbor Skyline

Honorable Mention

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Division 2

1. Otsego

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. East Grand Rapids

4. St Joseph

5. Zeeland East

6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

7. Goodrich

8. Spring Lake

9. Alma

10. Grand Rapids South Christian

11. Frankenmuth

12. DeWitt

13. Williamston

14. Tecumseh

15. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Honorable Mention

St Johns

Monroe Jefferson

Division 3

1. Traverse City St Francis

2. Hart

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Jackson Lumen Christi

5. Elk Rapids

6. Caro

7. Lansing Catholic

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

8. Leslie

9. Onsted

10. Benzie Central

11. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

12. Kalamazoo Christian

13. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

14. Ithaca

15. Kent City

Honorable Mention

Central Montcalm

Division 4

1. Whitmore Lake

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Harbor Springs

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Kingston

6. Unionville-Sebewaing

7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

8. Ubly

9. Buckley

10. Grand Traverse Academy

11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

12. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

13. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

14. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

15. Beal City

Honorable Mention

Breckenridge

MHSAA Girls UP Rankings 10/12/22

Division 1

1. Marquette

2. Houghton

3. Sault Ste Marie

Division 2

1. Hancock

2. Wakefield-Marenisco

3. Ironwood

Division 3

1. Munising

2. Engadine

3. Brimley

Baseball

Postseason Glance

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston 1, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle (Castillo 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)

New York 1, Cleveland 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4) 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

National League

Los Angeles vs. San Diego

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego (Clevinger 7-7) at Los Angeles (Urías 17-7), 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 12-3), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 8:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at Atlanta (Wright 21-5), 4:37 p.m. (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

National League

(Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 31:

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:

x-Friday, Nov. 4:

x-Saturday, Nov. 5:

