BOYS SOCCER
DISTRICTS
DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, October 13
Traverse City Central at Bay City Central, 6 p.m.
Saginaw Arthur Hill at Traverse City West, 6 p.m.
Saginaw Heritage at Midland, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18
BC Central-TC Central winner at Midland Dow, 6 p.m.
TC West-Arthur Hill winner v. Midland-Heritage winner at TBD, 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
District championship game at TBD, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC
Wednesday, October 12
Mount Pleasant at Bay City John Glenn, 6 p.m.
Cadillac at Alpena, 6 p.m.
Gaylord at Bay City Western, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18
Mt. Pleasant-John Glenn winner at Petoskey, 6 p.m.
Cadillac-Alpena winner v. Gaylord-BC Western winner at TBD, 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
District championship game
DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS
Thursday, October 13
Kingsley at Boyne City, 5 p.m.
Grayling at Elk Rapids, 4 p.m.
Kalkaska at Cheboygan, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18 at Elk Rapids
Kingsley-Boyne City Winner v. Traverse City Christian, 5 p.m.
Grayling-Elk Rapids winner v. Kalkaska-Cheboygan winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 21
District championship game
DIVISION 4 at LAKEWOOD
Thursday, October 13
Pentwater v. Big Rapids Crossroads, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeview v. Pine River, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, October 17
Pentwater-Crossroads winner v. McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5 p.m.
Lakeview-Pine River winner v. Buckley, 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
District championship game
DIVISION 4 at SUTTONS BAY
Wednesday, October 12
Glen Lake at Charlevoix, 5 p.m.
Benzie Central at Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.
Leland at Suttons Bay, 6 p.m.
Thursday, October 13
Harbor Light Christian at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18
Glen Lake-Charlevoix winner v. Benzie-Harbor Springs winner, 6 p.m.
Suttons Bay-Leland winner v. Harbor Light-Burt Lake NMC winner, 6 p.m.
Thursday, October 20
District championship game
Prep Football
Division 1
School Record Points
1. Belleville (5) (7-0) 50
2. Caledonia (7-0) 44
3. Rockford (7-0) 39
4. Macomb Dakota (7-0) 37
5. Rochester Adams (6-1) 26
6. West Bloomfield (6-1) 23
7. Lapeer (7-0) 17
8. Brighton (7-0) 16
9. Davison (6-1) 10
10. Saline (6-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Southfield 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 2.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. Dexter (4) (7-0) 49
2. Warren De La Salle (1) (6-1) 46
3. Livonia Franklin (7-0) 37
4. Muskegon Mona Shores (6-1) 36
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7-0) 32
6. South Lyon (6-1) 23
7. Midland (6-1) 17
(tie) East Lansing (6-1) 17
9. Birmingham Seaholm (7-0) 9
10. Battle Creek Central (6-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Saginaw Heritage 2. Swartz Creek 1. Temperance Bedford 1.
Division 3
School Record Points
1. Detroit King (5) (5-1) 50
2. Mason (7-0) 44
3. Muskegon (5-2) 36
4. River Rouge (5-1) 33
5. Mount Pleasant (6-1) 31
6. St. Joseph (6-1) 26
7. Walled Lake Western (6-1) 21
8. Zeeland West (6-1) 19
9. Grosse Pointe North (7-0) 9
10. Trenton (6-1) 3
(tie) Cadillac (5-2) 3
Others receiving votes: none.
Division 4
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4) (7-0) 49
2. Whitehall (1) (7-0) 46
3. Riverview (7-0) 40
4. Redford Union (7-0) 35
5. Freeland (6-1) 30
6. Edwardsburg (6-1) 20
7. Croswell-Lexington (6-1) 17
8. Goodrich (6-1) 13
8. Tecumseh (7-0) 13
10. Fruitport (5-2) 4
Others receiving votes: Chelsea 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian 2. North Branch 2. Charlotte 1.
Division 5
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3) (6-1) 48
2. Frankenmuth (2) (7-0) 47
3. Detroit Country Day (5-1) 40
4. Gladwin (7-0) 33
5. Corunna (6-1) 28
6. Portland (6-1) 26
7. Marine City (6-1) 16
8. Muskegon Oakridge (6-1) 13
9. Belding (6-1) 8
10. Olivet (6-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Armada 3. Berrien Springs 3. Kingsley 3. Flint Hamady 2.
prep football
Division 6
School Record Points
1. Clinton (4) (7-0) 49
2. Standish-Sterling (7-0) 42
3. Negaunee (7-0) 40
4. Grand Rapids West Catholic (1) (6-1) 32
5. Durand (7-0) 28
6. Boyne City (7-0) 23
7. Millington (6-1) 15
(tie) Warren Michigan Collegiate (6-1) 15
9. Constantine (6-1) 9
(tie) Madison Heights Bishop Foley (7-0) 9
Others receiving votes: Ecorse 5. Reed City 5. Almont 2. Buchanan 1.
Division 7
School Record Points
1. Traverse City St. Francis (4) (7-0) 40
2. Hudson (7-0) 36
3. Detroit Central (7-0) 32
4. Ithaca (6-1) 25
5. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (7-0) 23
6. Napoleon (7-0) 20
7. North Muskegon (6-1) 14
8. Charlevoix (6-1) 8
9. New Lothrop (6-1) 7
(tie) Jackson Lumen Christi (4-3) 7
(tie) Lawton (6-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Union City 1.
Division 8
School Record Points
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4) (7-0) 40
2. Beal City (7-0) 36
3. Ubly (7-0) 32
4. Iron Mountain (6-1) 28
5. Evart (6-1) 22
6. Centreville (6-1) 15
7. Fowler (6-1) 12
8. Frankfort (6-1) 10
9. Reading (6-1) 9
(tie) Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Harbor Beach 4. St. Ignace LaSalle 3.
Division 1 (8-player)
School Record Points
1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4) (7-0) 48
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-1) 41
(tie) Merrill (1) (7-0) 41
4. Munising (7-0) 33
5. Martin (6-1) 31
6. Bridgman (7-0) 26
7. Rogers City (7-0) 12
8. Kingston (7-0) 11
9. Newberry (6-1) 10
10. Farwell (7-0) 5
Others receiving votes: Brown City 4. Norway 4. Mesick 4. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 3. Lincoln-Alcona 2.
Division 2 (8-player)
School Record Points
1. Powers North Central (4) (7-0) 40
2. Colon (7-0) 36
3. Marion (7-0) 30
4. Climax-Scotts (6-1) 24
5. Morrice (6-1) 20
6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (6-1) 18
7. Peck (6-1) 15
8. Posen (6-1) 14
9. Au Gres-Sims (6-1) 11
10. Mendon (5-2) 9
Others receiving votes: Lake Linden-Hubbell 3.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
MHSAA Rankings 10/12/22
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Brighton
3. Rochester Adams
4. Rockford
5. Rochester
6. Troy Athens
7. Troy
8. Milford
9. Grand Blanc
10. Okemos
11. Traverse City Central
12. Plymouth
13. Clarkston
14. Ann Arbor Pioneer
15. Lake Orion
Division 2
1. South Lyon
2. Farmington Hills Mercy
3. Byron Center
4. Haslett
5. Mason
6. Grosse Pointe South
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
8. Sparta
9. Dexter
10. Richland Gull Lake
11. DeWitt
12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
13. Midland Dow
14. Petoskey
15. Coopersville
Division 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2. Macomb Lutheran North
3. Grosse Ile
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Goodrich
7. Detroit Country Day
8. Spring Lake
9. Ludington
10. Bloomfield Hills Marian
11. Wixom St Catherine
12. Williamston
13. Flint Powers Catholic
14. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
15. Whitehall
Division 4
1. Jackson Lumen Christi
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Montague
5. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
6. Grandville Calvin Christian
7. Ann Arbor Greenhills
8. Lansing Catholic
9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
10. Brooklyn Columbia Central
11. Harbor Springs
Prep girls golf
12. Traverse City St Francis
13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
14. Almont
15. Grand Rapids West Catholic
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
MHSAA Boys LP Rankings 10/12/22
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Saline
3. Traverse City Central
4. Portage Central
5. Brighton
6. Plymouth
7. Ann Arbor Skyline
8. Grand Haven
9. Romeo
10. Ann Arbor Pioneer
11. Troy
12. Clarkston
13. Detroit Catholic Central
14. Kalamazoo Central
15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Honorable Mention
Milford
Port Huron Northern
Zeeland West
Battle Creek Lakeview
Division 2
1. Chelsea
2. East Grand Rapids
3. Pinckney
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
6. Adrian
7. Otsego
8. Dearborn Divine Child
9. St Clair
10. Petoskey
11. Holland Christian
12. St Johns
13. Allendale
14. Freeland
15. Fremont
Division 3
1. Hart
2. Hanover-Horton
3. Traverse City St Francis
4. Saranac
5. Pewamo-Westphalia
6. St Louis
7. Benzie Central
8. Reed City
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. Leslie
11. Clare
12. Ithaca
13. Central Montcalm
14. Elk Rapids
15. Erie Mason
Honorable Mention
Saugatuck
Division 4
1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
2. Petoskey St Michael
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Adrian Lenawee Christian
6. Harbor Springs
7. Whitmore Lake
8. Three Oaks River Valley
9. Frankfort
10. Concord
11. Mason County Eastern
12. Brown City
13. Carson City-Crystal
14. Ubly
15. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
Honorable Mention
Marine City Cardinal Mooney
MHSAA Boys UP Rankings 10/12/22
Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Sault Ste Marie
3. Gladstone
Division 2
1. Painesdale Jeffers
2. Manistique
3. Ironwood
Division 3
1. Dollar Bay
2. Munising
3. Brimley
MHSAA Girls LP Rankings 10/12/22
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Holland West Ottawa
3. Saline
4. Brighton
5. Romeo
6. Traverse City West
7. Okemos
8. Jenison
9. Oxford
10. Rockford
11. Northville
12. Traverse City Central
13. Walled Lake Northern
14. Grand Haven
15. Ann Arbor Skyline
Honorable Mention
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Division 2
1. Otsego
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. East Grand Rapids
4. St Joseph
5. Zeeland East
6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
7. Goodrich
8. Spring Lake
9. Alma
10. Grand Rapids South Christian
11. Frankenmuth
12. DeWitt
13. Williamston
14. Tecumseh
15. Hudsonville Unity Christian
Honorable Mention
St Johns
Monroe Jefferson
Division 3
1. Traverse City St Francis
2. Hart
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Elk Rapids
6. Caro
7. Lansing Catholic
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
8. Leslie
9. Onsted
10. Benzie Central
11. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
12. Kalamazoo Christian
13. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
14. Ithaca
15. Kent City
Honorable Mention
Central Montcalm
Division 4
1. Whitmore Lake
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Harbor Springs
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Kingston
6. Unionville-Sebewaing
7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
8. Ubly
9. Buckley
10. Grand Traverse Academy
11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
12. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
13. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
14. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
15. Beal City
Honorable Mention
Breckenridge
MHSAA Girls UP Rankings 10/12/22
Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Houghton
3. Sault Ste Marie
Division 2
1. Hancock
2. Wakefield-Marenisco
3. Ironwood
Division 3
1. Munising
2. Engadine
3. Brimley
Baseball
Postseason Glance
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 1, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle (Castillo 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)
New York 1, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4) 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
National League
Los Angeles vs. San Diego
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego (Clevinger 7-7) at Los Angeles (Urías 17-7), 9:37 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at Los Angeles (Kershaw 12-3), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 8:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at Atlanta (Wright 21-5), 4:37 p.m. (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
National League
(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
