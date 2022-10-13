BOYS SOCCER

DISTRICTS

DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC

Thursday, October 13

Traverse City Central 9, Bay City Central 0

Traverse City West 11, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0

Midland 3, 0

Tuesday, October 18

TC Central at Midland Dow, 6 p.m.

TC West v. Midland at TBD, 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

District championship game at TBD, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC

Wednesday, October 12

Bay City Western 3, Gaylord 1

Thursday, October 13

Mount Pleasant 2, Bay City John Glenn 1

Alpena 8, Cadillac 0

Tuesday, October 18

Mt. Pleasant at Petoskey, 6 p.m.

Alpena v. BC Western at TBD, 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

District championship game

DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS

Thursday, October 13

Boyne City 8, Kingsley 0

Elk Rapids 5, Grayling 2

Kalkaska 4, Cheboygan 1

Tuesday, October 18 at Elk Rapids

Boyne City v. Traverse City Christian, 5 p.m.

Elk Rapids v. Kalkaska, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 21

District championship game

DIVISION 4 at LAKEWOOD

Thursday, October 13

Pentwater 12, Big Rapids Crossroads 0

Lakeview 3, Pine River 0

Monday, October 17

Pentwater v. McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5 p.m.

Lakeview v. Buckley, 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

District championship game

DIVISION 4 at SUTTONS BAY

Wednesday, October 12

Charlevoix 9, Glen Lake 0

Harbor Springs 4, Benzie Central 1

Leland 2, Suttons Bay 1

Thursday, October 13

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian 2, Harbor Light Christian 1

Tuesday, October 18

Charlevoix v. Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.

Leland v. Burt Lake NMC, 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 20

District championship game

PREP VOLLEYBALL

MHSAA Rankings 10/14/22

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

3. Northville

4. Hudsonville

5. Clarkston

6. Saline

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

8. Ann Arbor Skyline

9. Farmington Hills Mercy

10. Macomb Dakota

Honorable Mention

Coopersville

Rockford

Lake Orion

Novi

White Lake Lakeland

Caledonia

Okemos

Division 2

1. Detroit Country Day

2. North Branch

3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

4. Lake Odessa Lakewood

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Marshall

8. Grand Rapids West Catholic

9. Holland Christian

10. Lansing Catholic

Honorable Mention

Frankenmuth

Essexville Garber

Birch Run

Cadillac

Otsego

Imlay City

Hudsonville Unity Christian

Allendale

Croswell-Lexington

Wixom St Catherine

Orchard Lake St Mary’s

Division 3

1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

2. Pewamo-Westphalia

3. Watervliet

4. McBain

5. Kalamazoo Christian

6. Blissfield

7. Shelby

8. Plymouth Christian Academy

9. Bridgman

10. Traverse City St Francis

Honorable Mention

Cass City

Calumet

Centreville

Manistique

Manton

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Kent City

Lake City

Division 4

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian

2. Leland

3. Athens

4. Mendon

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

6. Indian River Inland Lakes

7. Battle Creek St Philip

8. Lansing Christian

9. Hillsdale Academy

10. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Honorable Mention

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

PREP BOYS TENNIS

MHSAA Rankings 10/14/22

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills

2. Troy

3. Northville

4. Novi

5. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

6. Rochester

7. Detroit Catholic Central

8. Rochester Adams

9. Ann Arbor Skyline

10. Ann Arbor Huron

Division 2

1. Midland Dow

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

4. Mattawan

5. Birmingham Seaholm

6. Birmingham Groves

7. Okemos

8. Traverse City Central

9. Grosse Pointe South

T-10. Detroit U-D Jesuit

T-10. Battle Creek Lakeview

Division 3

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills

2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

3. Detroit Country Day

4. Chelsea

5. Parma Western

6. East Grand Rapids

7. Holland Christian

8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

9. St Clair

10. Petoskey

Division 4

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Big Rapids

4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

5. Hudsonville Unity Christian

6. Allegan

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

8. Grand Rapids South Christian

9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

10. Maple City Glen Lake

Baseball

Postseason Glance

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston 2, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 4:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)

New York 1, Cleveland 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4), 1:07 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

National League

Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles (Gonsolin 16-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1)

Baseball

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

National League

(Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 31:

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:

x-Friday, Nov. 4:

x-Saturday, Nov. 5:

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 152 61

Miami 3 2 0 .600 115 131

N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 116 118

New England 2 3 0 .400 103 98

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118

Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94

Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 80

Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 138 117

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 108 89

Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 133 125

Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 77 128

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 159 125

L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136

Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80

Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 5 0 0 1.000 135 88

Dallas 4 1 0 .800 93 72

N.Y. Giants 4 1 0 .800 103 93

Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 103 83

Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 118 122

New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 115 128

Carolina 1 4 0 .200 93 122

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 4 1 0 .800 115 102

Green Bay 3 2 0 .600 97 96

Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118

Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 3 2 0 .600 108 61

Arizona 2 3 0 .400 105 123

L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 80 116

Seattle 2 3 0 .400 127 154

Thursday’s Games

Washington 12, Chicago 7

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

NFL

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday’s Games

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Phila.

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Boston 1 1 0 0 2 5 2

Florida 1 1 0 0 2 3 1

Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 6

Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 3

Ottawa 1 0 1 0 0 1 4

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 10 4

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 6 2

Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 2

N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 1 3

Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 4

New Jersey 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

Washington 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 8 7

Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 6 4

St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 3 7

Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 4 3

Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Seattle 1 0 0 1 1 5 6

Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 2 1

Los Angeles 1 0 1 0 0 4 5

Vancouver 1 0 1 0 0 3 5

San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 3 7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 5, Washington 2

Carolina 4, Columbus 1

Montreal 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 5, Chicago 2

Anaheim 5, Seattle 4, OT

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2

Toronto 3, Washington 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you