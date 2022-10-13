BOYS SOCCER
DISTRICTS
DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, October 13
Traverse City Central 9, Bay City Central 0
Traverse City West 11, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0
Midland 3, 0
Tuesday, October 18
TC Central at Midland Dow, 6 p.m.
TC West v. Midland at TBD, 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
District championship game at TBD, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC
Wednesday, October 12
Bay City Western 3, Gaylord 1
Thursday, October 13
Mount Pleasant 2, Bay City John Glenn 1
Alpena 8, Cadillac 0
Tuesday, October 18
Mt. Pleasant at Petoskey, 6 p.m.
Alpena v. BC Western at TBD, 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
District championship game
DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS
Thursday, October 13
Boyne City 8, Kingsley 0
Elk Rapids 5, Grayling 2
Kalkaska 4, Cheboygan 1
Tuesday, October 18 at Elk Rapids
Boyne City v. Traverse City Christian, 5 p.m.
Elk Rapids v. Kalkaska, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 21
District championship game
DIVISION 4 at LAKEWOOD
Thursday, October 13
Pentwater 12, Big Rapids Crossroads 0
Lakeview 3, Pine River 0
Monday, October 17
Pentwater v. McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5 p.m.
Lakeview v. Buckley, 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
District championship game
DIVISION 4 at SUTTONS BAY
Wednesday, October 12
Charlevoix 9, Glen Lake 0
Harbor Springs 4, Benzie Central 1
Leland 2, Suttons Bay 1
Thursday, October 13
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian 2, Harbor Light Christian 1
Tuesday, October 18
Charlevoix v. Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.
Leland v. Burt Lake NMC, 6 p.m.
Thursday, October 20
District championship game
PREP VOLLEYBALL
MHSAA Rankings 10/14/22
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Northville
4. Hudsonville
5. Clarkston
6. Saline
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
8. Ann Arbor Skyline
9. Farmington Hills Mercy
10. Macomb Dakota
Honorable Mention
Coopersville
Rockford
Lake Orion
Novi
White Lake Lakeland
Caledonia
Okemos
Division 2
1. Detroit Country Day
2. North Branch
3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
4. Lake Odessa Lakewood
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Marshall
8. Grand Rapids West Catholic
9. Holland Christian
10. Lansing Catholic
Honorable Mention
Frankenmuth
Essexville Garber
Birch Run
Cadillac
Otsego
Imlay City
Hudsonville Unity Christian
Allendale
Croswell-Lexington
Wixom St Catherine
Orchard Lake St Mary’s
Division 3
1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
2. Pewamo-Westphalia
3. Watervliet
4. McBain
5. Kalamazoo Christian
6. Blissfield
7. Shelby
8. Plymouth Christian Academy
9. Bridgman
10. Traverse City St Francis
Honorable Mention
Cass City
Calumet
Centreville
Manistique
Manton
Kent City
Lake City
Division 4
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian
2. Leland
3. Athens
4. Mendon
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
6. Indian River Inland Lakes
7. Battle Creek St Philip
8. Lansing Christian
9. Hillsdale Academy
10. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Honorable Mention
Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
PREP BOYS TENNIS
MHSAA Rankings 10/14/22
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills
2. Troy
3. Northville
4. Novi
5. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
6. Rochester
7. Detroit Catholic Central
8. Rochester Adams
9. Ann Arbor Skyline
10. Ann Arbor Huron
Division 2
1. Midland Dow
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
4. Mattawan
5. Birmingham Seaholm
6. Birmingham Groves
7. Okemos
8. Traverse City Central
9. Grosse Pointe South
T-10. Detroit U-D Jesuit
T-10. Battle Creek Lakeview
Division 3
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Chelsea
5. Parma Western
6. East Grand Rapids
7. Holland Christian
8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
9. St Clair
10. Petoskey
Division 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Big Rapids
4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
5. Hudsonville Unity Christian
6. Allegan
7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
8. Grand Rapids South Christian
9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
10. Maple City Glen Lake
Baseball
Postseason Glance
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 2, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)
New York 1, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain
Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4), 1:07 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
National League
Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles (Gonsolin 16-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
National League
(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 152 61
Miami 3 2 0 .600 115 131
N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 116 118
New England 2 3 0 .400 103 98
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118
Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 80
Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 138 117
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 108 89
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 133 125
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 77 128
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 159 125
L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136
Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80
Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 5 0 0 1.000 135 88
Dallas 4 1 0 .800 93 72
N.Y. Giants 4 1 0 .800 103 93
Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 103 83
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 118 122
New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 115 128
Carolina 1 4 0 .200 93 122
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 1 0 .800 115 102
Green Bay 3 2 0 .600 97 96
Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118
Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 2 0 .600 108 61
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 105 123
L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 80 116
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 127 154
Thursday’s Games
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday’s Games
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Phila.
Monday, Oct. 24
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Florida 1 1 0 0 2 3 1
Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 6
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 3
Ottawa 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 10 4
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 6 2
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 1 3
Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
New Jersey 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
Washington 2 0 2 0 0 4 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 6 4
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 3 7
Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Seattle 1 0 0 1 1 5 6
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 2 1
Los Angeles 1 0 1 0 0 4 5
Vancouver 1 0 1 0 0 3 5
San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 3 7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 5, Washington 2
Carolina 4, Columbus 1
Montreal 4, Toronto 3
Colorado 5, Chicago 2
Anaheim 5, Seattle 4, OT
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Toronto 3, Washington 2
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
