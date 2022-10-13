BOYS SOCCER
DISTRICTS
DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, October 13
Traverse City Central at Bay City Central, 6 p.m.
Saginaw Arthur Hill at Traverse City West, 6 p.m.
Saginaw Heritage at Midland, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18
BC Central-TC Central winner at Midland Dow, 6 p.m.
TC West-Arthur Hill winner v. Midland-Heritage winner at TBD, 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
District championship game at TBD, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC
Wednesday, October 12
Mount Pleasant at Bay City John Glenn, 6 p.m.
Bay City Western 3, Gaylord 1
Thursday, October 13
Cadillac at Alpena, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18
Mt. Pleasant-John Glenn winner at Petoskey, 6 p.m.
Cadillac-Alpena winner v. BC Western winner at TBD, 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
District championship game
DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS
Thursday, October 13
Kingsley at Boyne City, 5 p.m.
Grayling at Elk Rapids, 4 p.m.
Kalkaska at Cheboygan, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18 at Elk Rapids
Kingsley-Boyne City Winner v. Traverse City Christian, 5 p.m.
Grayling-Elk Rapids winner v. Kalkaska-Cheboygan winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 21
District championship game
DIVISION 4 at LAKEWOOD
Thursday, October 13
Pentwater v. Big Rapids Crossroads, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeview v. Pine River, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, October 17
Pentwater-Crossroads winner v. McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5 p.m.
Lakeview-Pine River winner v. Buckley, 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
District championship game
DIVISION 4 at SUTTONS BAY
Wednesday, October 12
Charlevoix 9, Glen Lake 0
Harbor Springs 4, Benzie Central 1
Leland 2, Suttons Bay 1
Thursday, October 13
Harbor Light Christian at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18
Charlevoix v. Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.
Leland v. Harbor Light-Burt Lake NMC winner, 6 p.m.
Thursday, October 20
District championship game
deals
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed OF Jake Cave off waivers from Minnesota. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed CF Abraham Almonte off waivers from Minnesota. Designated CB Abraham Almonte for assignment.
NBA
BOSTON CELTICS — Waived C Reginald Kissoonlal and G Brodric Thomas.
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G Noah Kirkwood.
CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G Ethan Thompson.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Waived D Marcus Bingham Jr., F Mouhamadou Gueye and Gs Tyler Hall and D.J. Stewart.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived G Trhae Mitchell.
INDIANA PACERS — Picked up the fourth-year option of Gs Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith, and the third-year option of G Chris Duarte and F Isaiah Jackson.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived g Drake Jeffries.
PORTLAND TAIL BLAZERS — Waived Gs Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed C Micah Potter to a two-way contract. Waived G Jeenathan Williams.
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed RB Jonathan Ward on injured reserve. Signed RB Corey Clement, WR Laquon Treadwell and RB Ty’Lon Williams to the practice squad. Signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated LBS Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo to return to practice.
BUFFALO BILLS — Designated CB Tre’Davious White for return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and he has been cleared to practice.
CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OL Alex Leatherwood for return from injured reserve/non-football illness.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Deion Jones for return from injured reserve. Waived CB Thomas Graham Jr. Signed TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated RB Kylin Hill to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted TE Jordan Akins to the active roster from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DT Taylor Stallworth to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed RB Wayne Gallman to the practice squad. Waived DE Benton Whitley. Terminated the practice squad contract of DT Cortez Broughton. Designated CB Trent McDuffie to return from injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL John Miller and DL Corey Peters to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed LB Rashod Berry and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated RT Austin Jackson to return from injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Duke Dawson to the practice squad. Released RB Jason Huntley.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed RB Marlon Mack and K Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Signed RB Tevin Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad. Released QB Kurt Benkert from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OLB Bruce Irvin and WR Kevin Kassis to the practice squad. Signed LB Cullen Gillaspia to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived CB Xavier Crawford. Released DE Jabari Zuniga and T Liam Ryan from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Quandre Mosley to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB J.T. Hassell.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year contract extension.
CALGARY FLAMES — Placed C Martin Pospisil on waivers.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Claimed G Jonas Johansson off waivers from Arizona.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Cleveland (AHL). Assigned C Kent Johnson to Cleveland.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Devin Shore from waivers. Assigned D Philip Broberg to Bakersfield (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced D Andy Greene signed a one-day contract to retire from the NHL as a New Jersey Devil. Assigned D Simon Nemec to Utica (AHL). Recalled D Kevin Bahl from Utica.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Placed D Scott Harrington on waivers.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Placed LW Pierre-Cedric Labrie on waivers.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled C Sheldon Dries from waivers. Assigned C Danila Klimovich to Abbotsford (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Brad Lambert to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Minor League
American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Luka Profaca to a one-year standard player contract.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Agreed to terms with head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway on a contract extension through 2028.
