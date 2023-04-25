PREP BOYS GOLF
iWanamaker Rankings 4/26/23
Division 1
1. Brighton
2. Northville
3. Novi
4. East Lansing
5. Romeo
6. Detroit Catholic Central
7. Ann Arbor Skyline
8. Rochester Adams
9. Clarkston
10. Traverse City Central
11. Mattawan
12. Portage Central
13. Grand Ledge
14. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
15. Rochester
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Chelsea
3. Jackson Northwest
4. Lowell
5. Trenton
6. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
7. Hudsonville Unity Christian
8. DeWitt
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
10. Tecumseh
11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
12. Richland Gull Lake
13. Spring Lake
14. Hamilton
15. Flint Powers Catholic
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Jackson Lumen Christi
3. Houghton Lake
4. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
5. Manistee
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Tawas
8. Hanover-Horton
9. Ann Arbor Greenhills
10. Frankenmuth
11. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
12. Grosse Ile
13. Traverse City St Francis
14. Gladwin
15. Adrian Madison
Division 4
1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
3. Pentwater
4. Charlevoix
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
7. Maple City Glen Lake
8. Cassopolis
9. Plymouth Christian Academy
10. Hudson
11. Kalamazoo Christian
12. Saugatuck
13. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
14. Grandville Calvin Christian
15. Bloomfield Hills Roeper
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Nashville SC M Hany Mukhtar an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment in an April 22 match against Los Angeles FC.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired M Danny Leyva on loan from Seattle for the rest of the 2023 season in exchange for $92,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a third-round 2025 SuperDraft pick. Called up M Marlon Vargas on a short-term loan.
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired D Malte Amundsen from New York City FC in exchange for $400,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Cristian Dájome from Vancouver in exchange for $350,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Ibrahim Aliyu to a three-year contract.
NASHVILLE SC — Traded F C.J. Sapong to Toronto FC in exchange for D Lukas MacNaughton and $125,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).
National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Acquired a 2024 second-round draft pick and a 2025 third-round draft pick from Racing Louisville in exchange for M Jordan Baggett.
