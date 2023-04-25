PREP BOYS GOLF

iWanamaker Rankings 4/26/23

Division 1

1. Brighton

2. Northville

3. Novi

4. East Lansing

5. Romeo

6. Detroit Catholic Central

7. Ann Arbor Skyline

8. Rochester Adams

9. Clarkston

10. Traverse City Central

11. Mattawan

12. Portage Central

13. Grand Ledge

14. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

15. Rochester

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Chelsea

3. Jackson Northwest

4. Lowell

5. Trenton

6. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

7. Hudsonville Unity Christian

8. DeWitt

9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

10. Tecumseh

11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

12. Richland Gull Lake

13. Spring Lake

14. Hamilton

15. Flint Powers Catholic

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Jackson Lumen Christi

3. Houghton Lake

4. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

5. Manistee

6. Lansing Catholic

7. Tawas

8. Hanover-Horton

9. Ann Arbor Greenhills

10. Frankenmuth

11. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

12. Grosse Ile

13. Traverse City St Francis

14. Gladwin

15. Adrian Madison

Division 4

1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

3. Pentwater

4. Charlevoix

5. Hillsdale Academy

6. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

7. Maple City Glen Lake

8. Cassopolis

9. Plymouth Christian Academy

10. Hudson

11. Kalamazoo Christian

12. Saugatuck

13. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

14. Grandville Calvin Christian

15. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

tuesday’s transactions

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Nashville SC M Hany Mukhtar an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment in an April 22 match against Los Angeles FC.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired M Danny Leyva on loan from Seattle for the rest of the 2023 season in exchange for $92,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a third-round 2025 SuperDraft pick. Called up M Marlon Vargas on a short-term loan.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired D Malte Amundsen from New York City FC in exchange for $400,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Cristian Dájome from Vancouver in exchange for $350,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) pending receipt of his P-1 Visa.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Ibrahim Aliyu to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded F C.J. Sapong to Toronto FC in exchange for D Lukas MacNaughton and $125,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Acquired a 2024 second-round draft pick and a 2025 third-round draft pick from Racing Louisville in exchange for M Jordan Baggett.

