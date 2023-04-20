PREP BOYS GOLF

iWanamaker Rankings 4/21/23

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Skyline

2. Brighton

3. Northville

4. Novi

5. Detroit Catholic Central

6. East Lansing

7. Okemos

8. Portage Central

9. Clarkston

10. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

11. Grand Blanc

12. Mattawan

13. Grand Ledge

14. Rochester Adams

15. South Lyon East

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Lowell

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

4. Tecumseh

5. DeWitt

6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

7. Holland Christian

8. Richland Gull Lake

9. Grand Rapids South Christian

10. Spring Lake

11. Mason

12. St Joseph

13. Flint Powers Catholic

14. Hamilton

15. East Grand Rapids

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Houghton Lake

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4. Jackson Lumen Christi

5. Ann Arbor Greenhills

6. Grosse Ile

7. Frankenmuth

8. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

9. Adrian Madison

10. Belding

11. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

12. Blissfield

13. Grand Rapids West Catholic

14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

15. Napoleon

Division 4

1. Hillsdale Academy

2. Plymouth Christian Academy

3. Hudson

4. Kalamazoo Christian

5. Cassopolis

6. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

7. Grandville Calvin Christian

8. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

9. Webberville

10. Petersburg Summerfield

11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

12. St Charles

13. Mendon

14. Byron

deals

Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Mets RHP Max Scherzer for 10 games and fined him an undisclosed amount for violating the prohibitions on foreign substances, which led to his ejection during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 19th.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Yu Chang from the paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Enmanuel Valdez to Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned SS Brayan Rocchio to Columbus (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed OF Kole Calhoun to a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated LHP Madison Bumgarner for assignment. Recalled LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 17. Recalled RHP Javier Assad from Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Levi Stoudt to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Tony Gonsolin to Oklahoma (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Mookie Betts from the paternity list. Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned INF Yonny Hernandez to Oklahoma City. Placed RHP Evan Phillips on the paternity list.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred RHP Robert Suarez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Brandon Dixon to El Paso (PCL).

Minor League Baseball

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Carter Poiry.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Acquired RHP Kyle Mott from High Point (Atlantic League).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OT Terence Steele to his excusive rights tender.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Joejuan Williams.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed DE Bryce Huff to his excusive rights tender.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Kevin Patullo pass coordinator/associate head coach, Mike DiAngelo quality control coach, Taver Johnson defensive back coach, Ronell Williams nickel back coach and Tyler Yelk assistant head coach. Promoted D.K. McDonald to assistant defensive back coach and Tyler Scudder defensive linebacker assistant coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed LB Woodly Appolon and P Noah Gettman.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW MacKenzie MacEachern from Chicago (AHL).

American Hockey League

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Chris Harpur to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER

Major League soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Waived F Dantouma Toure.

MLS Next Pro

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed D Davi Alexandre to a one-year contract.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you