PREP BOYS GOLF
iWanamaker Rankings 4/21/23
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Skyline
2. Brighton
3. Northville
4. Novi
5. Detroit Catholic Central
6. East Lansing
7. Okemos
8. Portage Central
9. Clarkston
10. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
11. Grand Blanc
12. Mattawan
13. Grand Ledge
14. Rochester Adams
15. South Lyon East
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Lowell
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
4. Tecumseh
5. DeWitt
6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
7. Holland Christian
8. Richland Gull Lake
9. Grand Rapids South Christian
10. Spring Lake
11. Mason
12. St Joseph
13. Flint Powers Catholic
14. Hamilton
15. East Grand Rapids
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Houghton Lake
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Ann Arbor Greenhills
6. Grosse Ile
7. Frankenmuth
8. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
9. Adrian Madison
10. Belding
11. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
12. Blissfield
13. Grand Rapids West Catholic
14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
15. Napoleon
Division 4
1. Hillsdale Academy
2. Plymouth Christian Academy
3. Hudson
4. Kalamazoo Christian
5. Cassopolis
6. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
7. Grandville Calvin Christian
8. Bloomfield Hills Roeper
9. Webberville
10. Petersburg Summerfield
11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
12. St Charles
13. Mendon
14. Byron
deals
Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended New York Mets RHP Max Scherzer for 10 games and fined him an undisclosed amount for violating the prohibitions on foreign substances, which led to his ejection during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 19th.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Yu Chang from the paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Enmanuel Valdez to Worcester (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned SS Brayan Rocchio to Columbus (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed OF Kole Calhoun to a minor league contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated LHP Madison Bumgarner for assignment. Recalled LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Reno (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 17. Recalled RHP Javier Assad from Iowa (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Levi Stoudt to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Tony Gonsolin to Oklahoma (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Mookie Betts from the paternity list. Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned INF Yonny Hernandez to Oklahoma City. Placed RHP Evan Phillips on the paternity list.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Transferred RHP Robert Suarez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Brandon Dixon to El Paso (PCL).
Minor League Baseball
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Carter Poiry.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Acquired RHP Kyle Mott from High Point (Atlantic League).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OT Terence Steele to his excusive rights tender.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Joejuan Williams.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed DE Bryce Huff to his excusive rights tender.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Kevin Patullo pass coordinator/associate head coach, Mike DiAngelo quality control coach, Taver Johnson defensive back coach, Ronell Williams nickel back coach and Tyler Yelk assistant head coach. Promoted D.K. McDonald to assistant defensive back coach and Tyler Scudder defensive linebacker assistant coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed LB Woodly Appolon and P Noah Gettman.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled LW MacKenzie MacEachern from Chicago (AHL).
American Hockey League
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Chris Harpur to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SOCCER
Major League soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Waived F Dantouma Toure.
MLS Next Pro
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed D Davi Alexandre to a one-year contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.