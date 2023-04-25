iWanamaker Rankings
Division 1
1. Brighton
2. Northville
3. Novi
4. East Lansing
5. Romeo
6. Detroit Catholic Central
7. Ann Arbor Skyline
8. Rochester Adams
9. Clarkston
10. Traverse City Central
11. Mattawan
12. Portage Central
13. Grand Ledge
14. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
15. Rochester
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Chelsea
3. Jackson Northwest
4. Lowell
5. Trenton
6. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
7. Hudsonville Unity Christian
8. DeWitt
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
10. Tecumseh
11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
12. Richland Gull Lake
13. Spring Lake
14. Hamilton
15. Flint Powers Catholic
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Jackson Lumen Christi
3. Houghton Lake
4. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
5. Manistee
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Tawas
8. Hanover-Horton
9. Ann Arbor Greenhills
10. Frankenmuth
11. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
12. Grosse Ile
13. Traverse City St Francis
14. Gladwin
15. Adrian Madison
Division 4
1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
3. Pentwater
4. Charlevoix
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
7. Maple City Glen Lake
8. Cassopolis
9. Plymouth Christian Academy
10. Hudson
11. Kalamazoo Christian
12. Saugatuck
13. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
14. Grandville Calvin Christian
15. Bloomfield Hills Roeper
