iWanamaker Rankings

Division 1

1. Brighton

2. Northville

3. Novi

4. East Lansing

5. Romeo

6. Detroit Catholic Central

7. Ann Arbor Skyline

8. Rochester Adams

9. Clarkston

10. Traverse City Central

11. Mattawan

12. Portage Central

13. Grand Ledge

14. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

15. Rochester

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Chelsea

3. Jackson Northwest

4. Lowell

5. Trenton

6. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

7. Hudsonville Unity Christian

8. DeWitt

9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

10. Tecumseh

11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

12. Richland Gull Lake

13. Spring Lake

14. Hamilton

15. Flint Powers Catholic

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Jackson Lumen Christi

3. Houghton Lake

4. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

5. Manistee

6. Lansing Catholic

7. Tawas

8. Hanover-Horton

9. Ann Arbor Greenhills

10. Frankenmuth

11. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

12. Grosse Ile

13. Traverse City St Francis

14. Gladwin

15. Adrian Madison

Division 4

1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

3. Pentwater

4. Charlevoix

5. Hillsdale Academy

6. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

7. Maple City Glen Lake

8. Cassopolis

9. Plymouth Christian Academy

10. Hudson

11. Kalamazoo Christian

12. Saugatuck

13. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

14. Grandville Calvin Christian

15. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you