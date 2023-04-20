iWanamaker Rankings 4/21/23
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Skyline
2. Brighton
3. Northville
4. Novi
5. Detroit Catholic Central
6. East Lansing
7. Okemos
8. Portage Central
9. Clarkston
10. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
11. Grand Blanc
12. Mattawan
13. Grand Ledge
14. Rochester Adams
15. South Lyon East
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Lowell
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
4. Tecumseh
5. DeWitt
6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
7. Holland Christian
8. Richland Gull Lake
9. Grand Rapids South Christian
10. Spring Lake
11. Mason
12. St Joseph
13. Flint Powers Catholic
14. Hamilton
15. East Grand Rapids
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Houghton Lake
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Ann Arbor Greenhills
6. Grosse Ile
7. Frankenmuth
8. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
9. Adrian Madison
10. Belding
11. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
12. Blissfield
13. Grand Rapids West Catholic
14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
15. Napoleon
Division 4
1. Hillsdale Academy
2. Plymouth Christian Academy
3. Hudson
4. Kalamazoo Christian
5. Cassopolis
6. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
7. Grandville Calvin Christian
8. Bloomfield Hills Roeper
9. Webberville
10. Petersburg Summerfield
11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
12. St Charles
13. Mendon
14. Byron
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.