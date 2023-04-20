iWanamaker Rankings 4/21/23

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Skyline

2. Brighton

3. Northville

4. Novi

5. Detroit Catholic Central

6. East Lansing

7. Okemos

8. Portage Central

9. Clarkston

10. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

11. Grand Blanc

12. Mattawan

13. Grand Ledge

14. Rochester Adams

15. South Lyon East

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Lowell

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

4. Tecumseh

5. DeWitt

6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

7. Holland Christian

8. Richland Gull Lake

9. Grand Rapids South Christian

10. Spring Lake

11. Mason

12. St Joseph

13. Flint Powers Catholic

14. Hamilton

15. East Grand Rapids

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Houghton Lake

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4. Jackson Lumen Christi

5. Ann Arbor Greenhills

6. Grosse Ile

7. Frankenmuth

8. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

9. Adrian Madison

10. Belding

11. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

12. Blissfield

13. Grand Rapids West Catholic

14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

15. Napoleon

Division 4

1. Hillsdale Academy

2. Plymouth Christian Academy

3. Hudson

4. Kalamazoo Christian

5. Cassopolis

6. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

7. Grandville Calvin Christian

8. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

9. Webberville

10. Petersburg Summerfield

11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

12. St Charles

13. Mendon

14. Byron

