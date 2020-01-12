PREP HOOPS
Standings
BOYS
Big North Conference
Team Conf. All
Cadillac 3-0 5-0
Petoskey 2-1 4-3
Alpena 1-1 4-2
TC West 1-1 3-4
TC Central 1-2 6-3
Gaylord 0-3 0-5
Lake Michigan Conference
Team Conf. All
Elk Rapids 2-0 2-1
TC St. Francis 2-0 3-2
Boyne City 1-1 4-1
Charlevoix 1-1 4-1
East Jordan 1-1 4-2
Harbor Springs 1-1 3-2
Grayling 0-2 1-4
Kalkaska 0-2 1-4
Northwest Conference
Team Conf. All
Frankfort 4-0 6-0
Glen Lake 3-0 5-1
Suttons Bay 1-1 3-2
Benzie Central 1-1 2-2
Leland 1-2 3-2
Onekama 1-2 2-3
Kingsley 1-2 1-3
Buckley 0-3 1-3
Ski Valley Conference
Team Conf. All
Pellston 3-0 5-0
Mancelona 4-0 5-1
Gaylord St. Mary 3-1 5-1
Forest Area 2-2 4-2
Central Lake 2-2 3-3
Inland Lakes 1-2 1-4
Joburg-Lewiston 1-2 1-4
Bellaire 0-3 1-5
Onaway 0-4 0-4
Highland Conference
Team Conf. All
McBain 5-0 5-0
Lake City 4-0 6-0
Manton 3-0 4-1
Houghton Lake 2-2 3-2
Evart 2-3 3-3
Beal City 2-3 2-5
Pine River 1-2 3-2
Roscommon 1-4 3-4
McBain NMC 0-5 1-5
West Michigan D League
Team Conf. All
Manistee CC 5-0 5-1
Pentwater 3-0 3-1
Mason Co. East 4-1 4-2
Brethren 3-1 3-1
Baldwin 3-2 4-2
Bear Lake 1-3 1-4
Walkerville 1-4 2-4
Marion 1-4 1-4
Mesick 1-4 1-5
BR Crossroads 1-4 1-6
Northern Lakes Conference
Team Conf. All
Alanson 3-0 3-1
Ellsworth 2-0 3-1
Boyne Falls 3-1 3-2
Mackinaw City 3-1 3-3
Wolverine 2-2 2-4
Harbor Light 2-2 2-5
Alba 1-3 2-3
Burt Lake NMCA 0-3 0-4
Vanderbilt 0-4 0-5
Lakes 8 Activities Conference
Team Conf. All
Ludington 3-0 6-2
Musk. Orch. View 2-1 4-2
Muskegon WMC 2-1 4-2
Muskegon CC 1-2 2-4
Muskegon Hts. 1-2 1-5
Manistee 0-3 1-4
Independent
Team Rec.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 4-5
TC Bulldogs 3-3
Petoskey St. Michael 2-2
TC Christian 2-4
Cadillac Homeschool 1-1
Cadillac Heritage 1-1
GT Academy 0-4
GIRLS
Big North Conference
Team Conf. All
Cadillac 4-0 6-0
Gaylord 2-1 3-5
TC Central 2-1 2-6
Alpena 1-2 4-4
Petoskey 0-2 1-7
TC West 0-3 1-8
Lake Michigan Conference
Team Conf. All
Elk Rapids 2-0 5-1
TC St. Francis 2-0 5-1
Charlevoix 2-0 3-3
East Jordan 1-1 4-3
Grayling 1-1 3-4
Boyne City 0-2 5-3
Kalkaska 0-2 1-5
Harbor Springs 0-2 0-5
Northwest Conference
Team Conf. All
Kingsley 4-0 5-2
Glen Lake 3-0 5-2
Frankfort 2-1 3-3
Leland 2-2 5-2
Onekama 2-2 4-2
Benzie Central 2-2 3-5
Suttons Bay 0-4 4-4
Buckley 0-4 2-5
Ski Valley Conference
Team Conf. All
Bellaire 4-0 7-0
Gaylord St. Mary 5-0 5-2
Joburg-Lewiston 4-1 6-2
Mancelona 3-3 3-5
Inland Lakes 1-2 2-2
Onaway 1-2 1-4
Central Lake 1-4 2-4
Forest Area 0-3 1-4
Pellston 0-4 1-6
West Michigan D League
Team Conf. All
Walkerville 6-0 9-0
Manistee CC 5-1 5-3
Marion 4-2 5-3
Mason Co. East 4-2 4-4
BR Crossroads 2-3 3-4
Mesick 2-4 2-5
Pentwater 2-4 2-5
Brethren 2-4 2-7
Bear Lake 0-7 0-8
Northern Lakes Conference
Team Conf. All
Mackinaw City 4-0 6-1
Ellsworth 4-0 4-2
Wolverine 2-1 2-1
Harbor Light 2-1 3-3
Boyne Falls 2-3 2-3
Alanson 1-4 2-6
Alba 0-5 0-6
Burt Lake NMCA 0-1 0-2
Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0
Highland Conference
Team Conf. All
Lake City 5-0 7-0
Manton 5-0 8-0
Houghton Lake 4-1 5-1
McBain 4-1 5-2
McBain NMC 3-2 4-2
Evart 1-4 4-4
Roscommon 1-4 1-7
Beal City 0-6 0-8
Pine River 0-5 0-7
Lakes 8 Activities Conference
Team Conf. All
Ludington 3-0 6-1
Muskegon WMC 2-1 3-4
Manistee 2-1 3-6
Musk. Heights 1-2 2-5
Muskegon CC 1-2 1-6
Musk. Orchard View 0-3 0-8
Independent
Team Rec.
GT Academy 2-2
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 2-7
TC Bulldogs 0-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.