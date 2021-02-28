AREA STAT LEADERS
BOYS
Points Per Game
Name School Avg.
Brock Broderick TC Christian 23.7
Shawn Bramer Lake Leelanau SM 23.0
Evan Solomon Charlevoix 23.0
Jayden Alfred Mancelona 21.2
Preston Ball Elk Rapids 20.7
Gavin Miller Leland 20.2
Kaleb Moore Manton 19.0
Trevin Winkle McBain NMC 18.5
Mateo Barnett Manistee Catholic 18.5
Conrad Korte Gaylord St. Mary 18.4
Jack Stefanski Frankfort 17.8
Dylan Barnowski Lake Leelanau SM 17.5
Levi Schultz TC Bulldogs 17.5
Lane Lindsay Forest Area 16.0
Lucas McKernan Manton 15.6
Phoenix Mulholland Forest Area 15.6
Quinn Zickert Benzie Central 15.5
Corey Deer Gaylord 15.2
Brayden Dawson Bellaire 14.8
Blake Dezeeuw McBain NMC 14.8
Dominic Hart Forest Area 14.8
Luke Hazelton Glen Lake 14.6
Dylan Cragg Grayling 14.3
Adam Gerberding TC St. Francis 14.0
Kyle Kaczanowski Buckley 13.9
Wyatt Nausadis TC St. Francis 13.7
Preston Malpass East Jordan 13.5
Jacob Mueller Charlevoix 13.3
Luke Hazelton Glen Lake 13.3
Jackson Kulawiak Buckley 13.1
Brody Jeffers Gaylord St. Mary 12.9
JJ Popp Leland 12.8
Luke Puffer Manton 12.6
Mason Travis Elk Rapids 12.6
Nate Childers Benzie Central 12.5
Elijah Mleko TC Christian 12.4
Aidan Brehm Boyne City 11.9
Hunter Bisballe Lake City 11.8
Eliot Boik Grayling 11.8
Jack Neer Boyne City 11.7
Cole Jenema Cadillac 11.4
Tyler Milarch Buckley 11.4
Jack Neer Boyne City 11.1
Chris Grody Alba 11.1
Dylan Acevedo Alba 11.0
Adam Pierce Manistee Catholic 10.9
Matthew Fuller Mesick 10.9
Casey Donahue TC St. Francis 10.7
Adrian Bembeneck GT Academy 10.7
Gavin Bebble Gaylord St. Mary 10.1
Carter Simmer Mesick 10.1
Caleb Caul Grayling 10.0
Mason Malpass East Jordan 10.0
Brock Bootz Alba 10.0
Rebounds Per Game
Name School Avg.
Brock Broderick TC Christian 11.9
Conrad Korte Gaylord St. Mary 11.4
Jayden Alfred Mancelona 10.9
Shawn Bramer Lake Leelanau SM 10.8
Jacob Mueller Charlevoix 10.8
Jack Stefanski Frankfort 10.6
Brock Bootz Alba 10.5
Trevin Winkle McBain NMC 10.1
Kyle Kaczanowski Buckley 9.9
Levi Dimon Forest Area 9.8
Aidan Brehm Boyne City 9.7
JJ Popp Leland 9.6
Chris Grody Alba 9.0
Josh Burnham TC Central 8.8
Gavin Miller Leland 8.8
Caleb Stuck Charlevoix 8.3
Zak Bolde Elk Rapid s 8.3
Nate Persing Grayling 8.1
Logan Wienclaw Mesick 8.0
Assists Per Game
Name School Avg.
Kaleb Moore Manton 5.3
Caleb Stuck Charlevoix 4.5
Preston Ball Elk Rapids 4.4
Matthew Fuller Mesick 4.4
Wyatt Nausadis TC St. Francis 4.1
Brock Broderick TC Christian 4.0
Caleb Linna Mesick 3.8
Dylan Acevedo Alba 3.6
Dylan Barnowski Lake Leelanau SM 3.5
Trevin Winkle McBain NMC 3.4
Carson Bourdo TC Central 3.3
Caleb Caul Grayling 3.3
JJ Popp Leland 3.2
Justin Ackler Mancelona 3.0
Anthony Ribel TC Central 3.0
Ben Kiessel Leland 3.0
Gavin Bebble Gaylord St. Mary 3.0
Brody Jeffers Gaylord St. Mary 2.9
Henry Plumstead Glen Lake 2.8
Aidan Brehm Boyne City 2.7
Dylan Cragg Grayling 2.6
Connor Ciolek Glen Lake 2.6
Evan Solomon Charlevoix 2.5
Alex Calcaterra Boyne City 2.4
Steals Per Game
Name School Avg.
Luke Puffer Manton 4.6
Lane Lindsay Forest Area 4.3
Kaleb Moore Manton 4.3
Brody Jeffers Gaylord St. Mary 3.5
Jayden Alfred Mancelona 3.4
Jackson Kulawiak Buckley 3.3
Mekhi Marsh Forest Area 3.2
Levi Schultz TC Bulldogs 3.2
Wyatt Nausadis TC St. Francis 3.1
Brayden Dawson Bellaire 3.0
Caleb Stuck Charlevoix 2.8
Timmy Plamondon TC Bulldogs 2.8
Dylan Acevedo Alba 2.7
Eliot Boik Grayling 2.5
Jack Neer Boyne City 2.5
Conrad Korte Gaylord St. Mary 2.5
Trevin Winkle McBain NMC 2.5
Preston Ball Elk Rapids 2.4
Caleb Caul Grayling 2.4
Carson Bourdo TC Central 2.3
Brock Broderick TC Christian 2.2
Matthew Fuller Mesick 2.2
Mateo Barnett Manistee Catholic 2.2
Gavin Miller Leland 2.2
Spencer Ball Elk Rapids 2.2
Evan Stipe TC Bulldogs 2.2
Evan Solomon Charlevoix 2.0
Blocks Per Game
Name School Avg.
Cole Jenema Cadillac 3.0
Conrad Korte Gaylord St. Mary 2.9
Phoenix Mulholland Forest Area 2.4
Dylan Cragg Grayling 2.1
Kyle Kaczanowski Buckley 1.9
Chris Grody Alba 1.9
Preston Malpass East Jordan 1.5
Trevin Winkle McBain NMC 1.5
Brayden Dawson Bellaire 1.5
Joey Donahue TC St. Francis 1.3
Corey Deer Gaylord 1.3
Josh Burnham TC Central 1.0
Carson Briggs TC Central 1.0
Avery Kellogg Elk Rapids 1.0
Levi Schultz TC Bulldogs 1.0
GIRLS
Points Per Game
Name School Avg.
Lauren Wilder Manton 20.7
Olivia Lowe Leland 19.7
Judith Veldboom Ellsworth 19.7
Taylor Petrosky Charlevoix 19.0
Emma Schierbeek McBain 16.8
Olivia Bellows Lake City 16.3
Ellen Bretzke Benzie 16.0
Chloe Bisballe Lake City 15.8
Jacey Somers Bellaire 15.5
Maggie Napont TC St. Francis 15.0
Kinzie Jeffers Gaylord St. Mary 15.0
Molly Anderson Cadillac 14.5
Megan Lautner TC West 14.3
Elly Sexton Brethren 14.0
Aliah Diehl TC West 13.5
Grace Bradford Glen Lake 13.0
Gloria Stepanovich Benzie 12.6
Emily Grant Lake Leelanau SM 12.5
Gwyn Bramer TC St. Francis 12.0
Ava Schultz Gaylord St. Mary 10.8
Olivia Meyer Cadillac 10.5
Olyvia Nederhood McBain 10.5
Breana Kniss Forest Area 10.2
Colleen Hegewald TC St. Francis 10.0
Ruby Hogan Glen Lake 9.7
Maddie Bradford Glen Lake 9.7
Mackenzie Bisballe Lake City 9.5
Gracie Kimball Forest Area 9.3
Alexis Danford Ellsworth 9.3
Aysia Taylor Manton 9.2
Leah Fleis Lake Leelanau SM 9.0
Grace Dawson Boyne City 8.0
Bailey Murrell Gaylord St. Mary 8.0
Meagan Lange Forest Area 8.0
Rebounds Per Game
Name School Avg.
Olivia Lowe Leland 16.5
Elly Sexton Brethren 11.8
Ellen Bretzke Benzie 11.3
Grace Bradford Glen Lake 10.3
Judith Veldboom Ellsworth 9.7
Gloria Stepanovich Benzie 9.6
Mackenzie Bisballe Lake City 9.0
Grace Fosmore Glen Lake 8.3
Aysia Taylor Manton 8.3
Alexis Danford Ellsworth 8.3
Taylor Petrosky Charlevoix 8.0
Aliah Diehl TC West 7.3
Maggie Napont TC St. Francis 7.0
Mikayla Sharrow Charlevoix 7.0
Olyvia Nederhood McBain 6.8
Assists Per Game
Name School Avg.
Chloe Bisballe Lake City 5.5
Lauren Wilder Manton 4.8
Tatum Kareck Leland 4.3
Audrey Smith Lake Leelanau SM 4.3
Noel Mann Bellaire 4.1
Molly Anderson Cadillac 4.0
Ruby Hogan Glen Lake 4.0
Emma Schierbeek McBain 4.0
Ellen Bretzke Benzie 3.4
Nicole Adams Lake City 3.3
Grace Fosmore Glen Lake 3.3
Emma Boonstra McBain 3.0
Taylor Petrosky Charlevoix 3.0
Kiera Dulaney Ellsworth 3.0
Steals Per Game
Name School Avg.
Ruby Hogan Glen Lake 5.3
Lauren Wilder Manton 5.0
Olivia Lowe Leland 4.0
Audrey Smith Lake Leelanau SM 4.8
Ava Schultz Gaylord St. Mary 4.4
Judith Veldboom Ellsworth 4.3
Halle Richardson Brethren 3.6
Chloe Bisballe Lake City 3.5
Hailey Helling Glen Lake 3.3
Grace Fosmore Glen Lake 3.3
Jordan Noble Boyne City 3.3
Tatum Kareck Leland 3.2
Mia Osorio Leland 3.2
Ellen Bretzke Benzie 3.1
Olivia Meyer Cadillac 3.0
Taylor Petrosky Charlevoix 3.0
Mikayla Sharrow Charlevoix 3.0
Kari Day Boyne City 2.9
Emily Grant Lake Leelanau SM 2.8
Emma Boonstra McBain 2.8
Emma Schierbeek McBain 2.8
Grace Bradford Glen Lake 2.7
Aliah Diehl TC West 2.5
Mackenzie Bisballe Lake City 2.5
Christy Figueroa Ellsworth 2.5
Keira Dulaney Ellsworth 2.5
Megan Moffit Manton 2.3
Katie Decker Bellaire 2.2
Delaney Goodwin Bellaire 2.1
Meagan Lange Forest Area 2.2
Elise Johnson Benzie 2.1
Maggie Napont TC St. Francis 2.0
Olivia Bellows Lake City 2.0
Gwyn Bramer TC St. Francis 2.0
Colleen Hegewald TC St. Francis 2.0
Aysia Taylor Manton 2.0
Blocks Per Game
Name School Avg.
Jessica Robbins Glen Lake 3.0
Celia Phillon Ellswort h 2.0
Emma Schierbeek McBain 1.8
Olivia Lowe Leland 1.7
Sam Powers Manton 1.5
Gloria Stepanovich Benzie 1.5
Ellen Bretzke Benzie 1.4
Jacey Somers Bellaire 1.0
Elly Sexton Brethren 1.0
Breana Kniss Forest Area 1.0
Valarie Nelson Forest Area 1.0
BOWLING
Lucky Jack’s Bowling League Scores
Men’s Game
300 Marcus Oien
253 Christian Vreeland
247 Diz Dalzell
246 Victor Vreeland
244 David Montgomery
243 Fred Marsh
243 Dan Ziegler
240 Johnny Ferguson
236 Mitchell Mosley
234 Bob Boik
233 Brian Percy
232 Rob Davis
231 Michael Williams
228 Ben Orr
227 Justin Jewett
226 Drew Newman
226 Ben Orr
226 Louis Plamondon
225 Victor Vreeland
225 Shawn Antol
225 Brian Simpson
225 Jerry Orr
224 Dominic Hubbell
224 Frank McClellan
223 Tristen Witkowski
223 Bryan Frank
223 Al Rickert
219 Chip Culbertson
218 Jeff Prepejchal
217 Jon Parent
216 Bill Jenkins
216 Chad Fetterman
216 Buck Kinnee
216 Mike Beaver
215 Jason Gray
214 Jon Loomis
214 Rob Davis
214 Fred Marsh
214 Fred Marsh
214 Carl Walter
214 Don Halvorson
214 Christian Vreeland
213 Kurt Kohler
213 Pat Moore
213 Kirk Parent
213 Doug Williams
212 Todd Hawkins
212 Stan Saczyk
212 Jim Ames
211 Nick Kohler
211 Pat Brooks
211 Mike Hodges
211 Jeff Richard
210 Jim Smith
210 Paul Moy
210 Jon Parent
210 Roger Lafreniere
210 Craig Petersen jr
Men’s Series
708 (227-237-244) Jim Orr
708 (225-245-235) Brandon Smith
707 (246-259) Aaron Phillips
698 (228-257-213) Mike Griffiths
690 (224-221-245) John Sivek
686 (215-237-234) Chip Fryer
683 (245-223-215) Jerry Kopchia
679 (223-254) Andy Leppek
677 (300-247) Marcus Oien
671 (268-216) Jon Parent
671 (265) Brendan Ehlert
669 (256-214) Marcus Oien
667 (226-216-225) George Humphry
666 (267-246) Jim Hurst
666 (247-225) Derek Smith
657 (245-237) Brian Percy
657 (227-217-213) Dylan Anderson
655 (248) Lucky Mericle
654 (236-236) Chris Sirois
653 (216-233) John Sivek
651 (257) Jim Palmer
648 (216-227) Steven Cadwell
647 (234-236) Gene Allen
646 (290) John Sivek
645 (238-213) Bill Jenkins
645 (210-253) Ray W. Horton
643 (247-213) Jerry Torresan
643 (241) Brent Wheat
640 (215-216) Terry Rhodes
638 (231-235) Terry Rhodes
637 (221-217) Troy Noble
637 (215-223) Pete Vannini
635 (213-219) Jonathon Loomis
634 (211-243) Les Anderson
633 (279) Brian Abernethy
633 (238) Zack Cavanaugh
633 (224) Ryan Marek
629 (233) Jim Orr
629 (221) Michael Williams
628 (256) Jay Langler
627 (236) Derek Nowak
624 (256) John Wisniewski
623 (257) Bruce Walter
623 (237) Mark Martin
622 (213-227) Justin Patterson
621 (214-223) Steve Flees
620 (240) Mike Townsend
BOWLING
619 (210-216) Steve Flees
618 (214-219) Paul Franke
617 (256) Bill Beaver
616 (248) Bruce Elben
616 (232) Brad Wheat
615 (236) Jon Lichty
614 (233-221) Brad Wozniak
613 (236) Gene Kelly
612 (221) Gary Brown
612 (216-237) Tim Brien
609 (226) Tim Banyai
607 (213-225) Leo Dutton
605 (224) Jerry Orr
603 David L. Anderson
601 (278) Sawyer Robinson
600 (233) Andy Radtke
600 (210-213) John Sivek
Women’s Game
219 Crystal Hettinger
202 Jean Steffes
197 Michelle Smith
197 Sheila Mosley
192 Stacey Bivona
192 Janice Moy
191 Samantha Rettelle
191 Karen Parent
191 Barb Anderson
Women’s Series
640 (200-222-218) Samantha Mosley
635 (200-255) Bryce Noble
629 (220-225) Denise Vaughan
608 (201-225) LouAnn Hurst
579 (206-223) Angie Daniel
576 (226) Heather Hettinger
575 (213) Colby Fortin
571 (216-192) Kalie Wiederhold
570 (199-232) Denise Vaughan
554 (197) Denise Vaughan
550 (191) Bobbi Jo Babik
544 (214) Pam Frank
536 (201) Peggy Weber
534 (200) Tracy Kuehne
Incredible Mo’s Bowling League Scores
Men’s Game
237 Owen McDowell
225 Jon Kiernan
223 Troy Noble
219 Clifton Fraley
217 Tim Gleason
216 Pat Moore
210 Pat Moore
Men’s Series
747 (267-267-213) Eric Porter
727 (246-220-256) Chris Galla
716 (299-214) Marcus Oien
690 (269-212) Shawn Antol
686 (247-237) Shawn Phillips
674 (223-215-236) Eric Porter
653 (215-237) Craig McKinnon
643 (235) Vic Dunbar
Women’s Series
719 (227-255-237) Denise Vaughan
odds
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 1½ (237) LA Clippers
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Chicago
New York 1 (215) at DETROIT
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Washington
Memphis 1½ (222) at HOUSTON
at LA LAKERS 4 (224½) Golden State
Phoenix 10 (226) at MINNES
at SACRAMENTO 2½ (239) Charlotte
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Villanova 12 at BUTLER
Memphis 4 at CINCINNATI
at MARYLAND 3 MichiganSt.
at W KENTUCKY 17 FIU
at UTEP OFF Charlotte
Montana St. 11 at IDAHO
at OHIO STATE 2 Iowa
at MARIST 3 Quinnipiac
at NC STATE 6½ Pittsburgh
at HOUSTON 18½ South Florida
at SOUTH DAKOTA OFF North Dakota St
at ORAL ROBERTS OFF W. Illinois
at UTAH ST. 8 Nevada
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -165 at NY RANGERS +155
at NASHVILLE OFF Columbus OFF
Philadelphia -158 at BUFFALO +148
at NY ISLANDERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at CHICAGO OFF Detroit OFF
Washington -130 at NEW JERSEY +120
deals
Saturday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Zach Bryant from Chicago Cubs.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Zack Burdi, Jimmy Cordero, Garrett Crouchet, Matt Foster, Codi Heuer, Tyler Johnson, Jimmy Lambert, Jose Ruiz, LHPs Dylan Cease, Bernardo Flores Jr., Michael Kopech and Jonathn Stiever, Cs Zack Collins, Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala, INFs Jake Burger, Nick Madrigal, Danny Mendick and Gavin Sheets, OFs Micker Adolfo, Luis Gonzalez and Blake Rutherford on one-year contracts.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed INF Robel Garcia from Los Angeles Angels waivers. Placed RHP Justin Verlander on the 60-day IL.
Minor League
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHPs Carter Hayes and Carlos Vega.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed Andrew Penner.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Orlando Rodriguez.
TRI-VALLEY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Hunter Cervenka.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Claimed D Jarred Tinordi from waivers.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jonas Johansson and D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Rasmus Asplund to the taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Glenn Gawdin from the minor league taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Frans Nielsen and RW Evgeny Svechnikov from the minor league taxi squad. Designated G Kaden Fulcher for assignment to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Brandon Baddock and Joel Teasdale from Laval (AHL) loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled RW Eeli Tolvanen from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned D Connor Carrick to Binghamton (AHL) from the taxi squad. Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Erik Brannstrom from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski and C Connor Gunnaman from the minor league taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated D Timothy Liljegren and LW Kenny Agostino for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned D Martin Marincin and LW Alex Galchenyuk tom Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Pheonix Copley to Hershey (AHL). Designated G Ilya Samsonov for assignment to the taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Logan Stanley from the minor league taxi squad.
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Ridly Greig from his amateur tryout (ATO).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled C Alex Belzile and D Cale Fleury from Montreal (NHL) loan.
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Acquired F Kurtis Gabriel from San Jose (NHL) taxi squad loan.
STOCKTON HEAT — Signed G Andrew Shortridge to the active roster. Released G Max Paddock from his amateur tryout (ATO).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled RW Greg Meireles from Greenville (ECHL) loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Released LW James Hardie, D Dakota Krebs, G Jeremy Link, RW Cole MacKay and C Keegan Stevenson from their amateur tryout (ATO).
WILKES-BARRE.SCRANTON — Recalled C Jordy Bellerive from Pittsburgh (NHL) loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended F Brandon Hawkins from Fort Wayne for one-game with an undisclosed fine amount for his actions in a game against Indy on Feb. 26.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Conner Bleackley from the commissioners exempt list.