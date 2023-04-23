MHSBCA Rankings 4/23/23

Division 1

1. Orchard Lake St Mary's

2. Bay City Western

3. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

4. Northville

5. Battle Creek Lakeview

6. Jenison

7. Grosse Pointe South

8. West Bloomfield

9. Rochester Adams

10. Brighton

11. Mattawan

12. Howell

13. Rockford

14. Macomb Dakota

15. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

16. Okemos

17. Romeo

18. Macomb L'Anse Creuse North

19. Utica Ford

20. White Lake Lakeland

Division 2

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. New Boston Huron

3. Stevensville Lakeshore

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Bay City John Glenn

6. Flint Powers Catholic

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. Detroit Country Day

9. Midland Bullock Creek

10. Trenton

11. Richmond

12. Grand Rapids South Christian

13. Carleton Airport

14. Big Rapids

15. Fruitport

16. Allendale

17. Hamilton

18. Goodrich

19. St Johns

20. Milan

Division 3

1. Algonac

2. Detroit Edison

3. Bad Axe

4. Clinton

5. Lansing Catholic

6. Watervliet

7. Hudson

8. Jackson Lumen Christi

9. Ecorse

10. Parchment

11. Pewamo-Westphalia

12. Onsted

13. Gladstone

14. Traverse City St Francis

15. Vassar

16. Laingsburg

17. Sandusky

18. Hanover-Horton

19. Grand Rapids West Catholic

20. Niles Brandywine

Division 4

1. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

3. Whitmore Lake

4. Riverview Gabriel Richard

5. Decatur

6. Maple City Glen Lake

7. Indian River Inland Lakes

8. Beal City

9. East Jordan

10. Rogers City

11. Muskegon Catholic Central

12. Fowler

13. Mesick

14. Gaylord St Mary

15. Plymouth Christian Academy

16. Ubly

17. Gobles

18. Painesdale Jeffers

19. Johannesburg-Lewiston

20. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you