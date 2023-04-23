MHSBCA Rankings 4/23/23
Division 1
1. Orchard Lake St Mary's
2. Bay City Western
3. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
4. Northville
5. Battle Creek Lakeview
6. Jenison
7. Grosse Pointe South
8. West Bloomfield
9. Rochester Adams
10. Brighton
11. Mattawan
12. Howell
13. Rockford
14. Macomb Dakota
15. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
16. Okemos
17. Romeo
18. Macomb L'Anse Creuse North
19. Utica Ford
20. White Lake Lakeland
Division 2
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. New Boston Huron
3. Stevensville Lakeshore
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Bay City John Glenn
6. Flint Powers Catholic
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Detroit Country Day
9. Midland Bullock Creek
10. Trenton
11. Richmond
12. Grand Rapids South Christian
13. Carleton Airport
14. Big Rapids
15. Fruitport
16. Allendale
17. Hamilton
18. Goodrich
19. St Johns
20. Milan
Division 3
1. Algonac
2. Detroit Edison
3. Bad Axe
4. Clinton
5. Lansing Catholic
6. Watervliet
7. Hudson
8. Jackson Lumen Christi
9. Ecorse
10. Parchment
11. Pewamo-Westphalia
12. Onsted
13. Gladstone
14. Traverse City St Francis
15. Vassar
16. Laingsburg
17. Sandusky
18. Hanover-Horton
19. Grand Rapids West Catholic
20. Niles Brandywine
Division 4
1. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
3. Whitmore Lake
4. Riverview Gabriel Richard
5. Decatur
6. Maple City Glen Lake
7. Indian River Inland Lakes
8. Beal City
9. East Jordan
10. Rogers City
11. Muskegon Catholic Central
12. Fowler
13. Mesick
14. Gaylord St Mary
15. Plymouth Christian Academy
16. Ubly
17. Gobles
18. Painesdale Jeffers
19. Johannesburg-Lewiston
20. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.