MANTON — Noah Morrow wasn't sure running was his thing.
Then the pandemic came along.
"It's almost like you don't realize how much you love something until you lose it," the Manton senior cross country, basketball and track athlete said.
Morrow took full advantage of the lull the pandemic brought on, using the time to work out and fall back in love with running.
That relationship ultimately led to the Rangers' standout committing last week to Michigan State University for both cross country and track and field.
His parents, Len and Abria, both went to MSU, as well as his older sister Hannah, who's set to graduate next fall with a degree in psychology.
"I've been a Michigan State fan my whole life, but I haven't been fanboying over MSU," Morrow said of the recruiting process. "I wanted to keep previous biases out of it."
He also looked at Ohio State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Grand Valley State.
One recruiting visit later — with the help of future Spartan teammates taking him for a go-cart race — and Morrow was sold.
"I clicked with the team so fast," the 18-year-old said. "Even on my visit, I felt like a member of the family."
Morrow, who considered stopping running when he felt he didn't improve much between eighth grade and his freshman season and then lost his sophomore campaign to the pandemic, developed Osgood-Schlatter disease when he grew from 5-foot-6 to 6-foot-1 between the ages of 16 and 17. That limited how much mileage his knees could take, since the condition caused by growth spurts results in knee tendinitis.
Undaunted, Morrow joined a group of road biking enthusiasts that included his cross country coach, Jeff Harding. Biking was easier on his knees. The first excursion with the group happened to be a 100-mile ride to Big Rapids and back on the Fourth of July.
Morrow borrowed a bike, bought a pair of shoes with the ability to clip into it and hit the ground running. He also just plain hit the ground, as the bike managed to get two flat tires toward the end of the ride. The group only had one patch on hand, so when the second tire blew out, he finished the final six miles riding the rim.
The Rangers volunteer annually at the North Country Trail Run in Wellston. Team members were supposed to get in some miles of running while sweeping off the trail behind the event's competitors.
Morrow ran 20 miles, so much that Harding had to adjust his mileage the rest of the week. Morrow told Harding he was having fun and lost track of miles.
"I knew he was very talented," said Harding, the Rangers' coach for 23 years. "But he was such a little guy coming into high school. Because of that, we didn't know what his true potential was."
Morrow's knee pain subsided during the pandemic when he was able to rest a bit with no cross country, basketball or track going on.
But that didn't stop him from getting right back into the grind as soon as possible. He set up a "pod" of friends to work out regularly.
With no access to Manton's weight room during the pandemic, he helped coordinate workouts with teammates and even some runners from area schools. Sometimes, they'd just run. Other times, someone would bring weights.
If anyone hung out with people from outside the group, they were out for two weeks.
"There weren't too many good things that came out of COVID," Harding said. "That was one of them."
The work certainly paid off.
Morrow won seven of 15 XC events last fall as a senior and 10 of 15 as a junior, posting 25 career high school event wins.
Manton also won the Highland Conference cross country title as a team. He placed third in the Division 3 state finals, after an eighth-place result as a junior.
This year, he claimed Highland championships in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 after taking the 1,600 and 3,200 titles as a junior. He qualified for the June 4 state finals in the 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400 relay.
Running was going so well, he considered not playing basketball as a senior. But a lot of his friends also play basketball, so he stuck to it, helping the Rangers to a 14-8 hoops record.
One of the team's top defenders, Morrow would put in work outside practice to make up for time lost while traveling to various winter running events. Manton boys basketball coach Ryan Hiller wanted the 6-foot-2 defender to play, so he allowed it.
"On top of being an absolutely fantastic basketball coach," Morrow said, "he was super flexible with my (running) schedule."
Morrow's Rangers teammate, Molly Harding, signed to run for Aquinas College. Both began their running careers as team managers in fourth grade.
At Michigan State, Morrow will join several northern Michigan student-athletes on the cross and track teams, including Drew Seabase (Traverse City Central), Avery McLean (TC Central), Trey Searles (TC Central) and Jeremy Kloss (Harbor Springs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.