MAPLE CITY — And just like that, the soccer postseason is here.
Playoff action in varsity girls soccer kicked off across the state Wednesday with several area teams vying for district championship hardware. Those picking up wins included Traverse City Central, Glen Lake and Grayling.
TC Central knocked off Saginaw Heritage by a 2-1 final at White Pine Middle School. The win marked the Trojans’ 10th victory this season as they moved to 10-9-2, ending Saginaw Heritage’s season at 7-13-1.
Addison Booher scored the Trojans’ first goal on an assist from Elizabeth Thaxton, and Booher then returned the favor and assisted on Thaxton’s goal to give Central the win. Amelia Jordan was in goal for the Trojans and made four saves
The Trojans, coming off an outright claim to the Big North Conference championship, could see crosstown rival Traverse City West in the district semifinals if the Titans get by Midland Dow on Thursday. The semis are set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will either be in Traverse City or back at Midland Dow.
Glen Lake also picked up its 10th win of the season, toppling Suttons Bay at home by a 3-0 final. Gemma Lerchen had a goal and two assists. Ruby Hogan tallied a goal and an assist, and Paige Steffke found the back of the net for a goal. Ashley Croff was solid for the Lakers, getting the shutout with seven saves.
The Lakers improved to 10-1-1, and the Norse ended their season at 7-6-3. Despite being shorthanded throughout the season, the Lakers shared the Northwest Conference championship with Leland. Glen Lake now takes on Charlevoix (6-10-1) on the Rayders home pitch at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinals.
Grayling moved on to the district semifinals as well after defeating Kingsley 3-1 at home. Ruby Stirling, Quincy Stirling and Alice Saleri each scored for the Vikings, and both Ruby Stirling and Lily Odden picked up an assist. Emma Kuziel made 14 saves in net for Grayling. Emilee Robinson scored unassisted for the Stags, and Chris Whims made four saves.
The Vikings moved to 7-10-1 as the Stags’ season ends at 3-12-2.
The Vikings hope home-field advantage continues to help their cause as Boyne City (10-2-2) comes calling at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
First-round district games continue Thursday. Traverse City West travels to Midland Dow, and Gaylord plays visitor to Cadillac in a Big North Conference battle. Both of those matches are set for 6 p.m. Traverse City St. Francis heads to Cheboygan, and Petoskey travels to Mount Pleasant. Faceoff is slated for 5 p.m. for each district quarterfinal.
LACROSSE REGIONAL SEMIS
TC United falls to Grand Ledge, 9-8, in regional semis
ROCKFORD — Liberty Provost said his Traverse City United played their best game of the season Wednesday. Unfortunately, that did not translate into a win as the United lost to Grand Ledge in the regional semifinals by the slimmest of margins, 9-8.
“We played very well, our best game of the season,” Provost said. “(Grand Ledge) was definitely one of the best teams we’ve played, if not the best. We played great, stuck to our game plan and had full effort for 48 minutes. We left it all out there, so I can’t ask for a lot more than that.”
The United (13-5) held a 5-3 lead at halftime, but the Comets (18-2) outscored Traverse City 5-1 in the third quarter to grab an 8-6 lead heading into the final 12 minutes at Ted Carlson Stadium in Rockford. Provost said the United had a full-field shot at the end of the game that just missed going in and forcing overtime.
Grand Ledge moves on to play Rockford (12-3) in the regional championship game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Gavin Hysell led the United’s scoring effort with four goals. Caleb Lewandowski had one goal and a pair of assists. Jackson Dobreff, Sam Tursman and Jack Schripsema each had a goal, and Kurt Sheahen had two assists. Ethan Gerber played the entire game in cage and made 20 saves. Gerber and Tyler Cooper also led the United defense.
“He played outstanding,” Provost said of Gerber. “He took a lot of shots and made a lot of great saves.”
The loss ends the high school lacrosse careers of Hysell, Cooper, Sheahen, Gerber, Remy Soper, Finn Gallagher, Alex Reitzel, Luke Miller, Conor Kinsey, Kyan Glassner and Tobin Derks. The United graduated 23 seniors after last season.
“We came into the season with a lot of unanswered questions. We were optimistic, but we didn’t exactly know what we had,” Provost said. “It was definitely a learning process. ... I felt like we kept getting better and were on a steady climb upward all season long that built to this. We played great but just needed another goal or two.”
Provost said the 2023 season was a bit of a restart, but he is 100 percent confident in the program going forward.
“We’ve got a ton of guys coming back next year. We’re going to miss our seniors, but we have a lot of potential,” he said. “I love the direction we’re headed in. We’ve got a lot of good guys coming up, and I know we’ll do our best.”
