TRAVERSE CITY — The beginning of the march to the Breslin Center is on Monday's doorstep.
Girls high school basketball district tournament action begins Monday night with a slate of quarterfinal matchups and play-in games with the Michigan High School Athletic Association's formula-driven power ratings determining the seedings and matchups from Division 1 down through Division 4.
A team's rating is calculated using wins, losses and ties for games played between teams entered into the district tourney. The final number is 25 percent of the team's winning percentage plus 50 percent of its opponent's winning percentage plus 25 percent of its opponent's opponent's winning percentage. Follow that?
Those area teams in the top 20 of the power ratings in the final list released Feb. 20 included Traverse City St. Francis at No. 7, Lake City at No. 15 and Elk Rapids at No. 16 in Division 3 along with Glen Lake at No. 2, Gaylord St. Mary at No. 4 and Johannesburg-Lewiston at No. 20 in Division 4. No area teams were ranked in the top 20 of Division 1 or 2.
But it won't be the ratings or rankings or seedings that determine the winner or who moves on and who goes home. No, that will be left up to the players on the court.
With that in mind, here are five questions that need some answers before district play begins Monday.
1. What favorites look unstoppable?
We'll get to the Michigan Associated Press' No. 1 Glen Lake in a bit. The Lakers are no doubt a favorite now that they've dropped from Division 3 to Division 4 after a semifinal appearance last season
But let's take a look at some other teams — namely, the aforementioned Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds, Lake City Trojans and Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators.
Gaylord St. Mary (19-3) is coming off a loss to Harbor Springs, but that might be all the motivation that squad needs to make another deep run in the postseason. The Snowbirds reached the quarterfinals in 2022 before bowing out a game shy of the Breslin. This year's team continued that deliberate chaotic and frenetic gameplay that wears down opponents and succeeds far more often than it fails. St. Mary opened the season with two straight losses before quickly righting the ship and winning 19 straight. Expect this winged mascot team to fly through districts.
Lake City (22-1), led by MacKenzie and Alie Bisballe, finished off its 22-game slate on a run of 18 consecutive victories that concluded with a low-scoring defensive battle against their first-round district opponent, McBain. The Trojans took care of business against the Ramblers with a 31-20 victory, but both teams didn't necessarily show their entire playbook ahead of Monday's matchup. In the 17 previous wins before Thursday's game against McBain, Lake City beat their opponents by an average of 22 points per game while scoring close to 49 per contest.
St. Francis (19-2) isn't on the same run of Ws as the Trojans, but the Gladiators are winners of eight straight after a six-point setback to top-ranked Glen Lake. The Lake Michigan Conference champions have the dual threat of Maggie Napont and Gwyneth Bramer, who both reached the 1,000-point mark for their careers this season, to go against either Manistee or Grand Traverse Academy in the district semifinal Wednesday. A win will see them face the winner of the other semi, Manton and Benzie Central. And those Huskies might just come up in the answer to question two.
2. What sleepers hope to surprise?
Despite coming off a loss to end their regular season, the Benzie Central Huskies head into their district semifinal matchup against Manton on Wednesday with a great deal of confidence. The Huskies have two legitimate scoring threats in Kara Johnson and Gloria Stepanovich, and Stepanovich is one of the top rebounders in northern Michigan. Although the Huskies likely would face St. Francis in Friday's championship game, Benzie head coach Jeff Nordbeck believes his team can beat anyone in their district.
"We have the potential," Nordbeck said. "I feel pretty good about our chances against Manton if we take care of the ball and make some shots. ... I certainly don't look ahead. We're going to focus on Manton, but these girls are capable of winning."
Also capable of winning would be a Leland team that has come on strong in the final stretch of the season thanks to stellar play from Elli Miller. The Comets, who orbited around or dipped below the .500 mark for a good part of the season, have won six of their last seven games to move to 13-8 and seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. A hot team can be a dangerous team in the playoffs.
And no one should overlook Brethren, but somehow the Bobcats are the most under-the-radar 19-win team in the state after defeating Manistee Catholic Central on Saturday for the second time this season. Julie Riggs has a talented group that should come out of its district with a championship.
Johannesburg-Lewiston, despite being 20th in the power ratings, is also among the overlooked teams going into the postseason, but that's only because they play in the same conference (the Ski Valley) as Gaylord St. Mary. Don't sleep on the Cardinals and their 16 wins.
3. Can Elk Rapids make it three wins against Harbor Springs?
Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown knows just as every other coach does that it is difficult to beat a team three teams, no matter the matchup. But when a squad is going up against one of the best young scorers in the state in Harbor Springs' Olivia Flynn, that makes the job even tougher.
The Elks topped the Rams on the road in their first matchup, 51-42, and then took care of business at home, 53-40.
"Our girls are pretty confident," Brown said. "We've got a pretty good gameplan, and we've got some pretty darn good defensive players. As long as we can execute and control a little bit of the tempo and control the emotions, we'll be OK."
Of course, before the Elks get a shot at Harbor Springs, they'll have to get past the winner of East Jordan and Charlevoix on Wednesday. Harbor Springs would need to knock off Mancelona to get a third chance at Elk Rapids
The Elks won 18 and lost just three games this season, once to Glen Lake and twice to St. Francis, including one in overtime. So as the postseason approaches, Brown said they can make a "pretty deep run" through districts and into regionals.
"We've got to play either East Jordan or Charlevoix, so that is obviously step one," he said. "We're never going to overlook anyone."
And no one is likely to overlook the Elks with Record-Eagle Player of the Year contender Kendall Standfest as well as Lauren Bingham, Morgan Bergquist and Lily Morton.
4. What does Glen Lake need for a return trip to the Breslin?
A year after an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Division 3 state semifinals at Michigan State University, the 19-2 and Northwest Conference champion Lakers have set the bar high again in hopes of going back to the Breslin.
"Just looking down the road at a few of the teams we might match up against, we've got to be able to do our job defensively, stop the three — and just continue doing what we're doing now," Lakers head coach Jason Bradford said. "We're pushing the ball on offense and holding teams as low as we can on defense."
The Lakers head into their matchup against either Leland or Lake Leelanau St. Mary — teams they've both defeated this season — on Wednesday riding an 11-game win streak in which they are beating their opponents by better than 40 points per game.
Despite their stellar play, the Lakers will be without the reigning Record-Eagle Player of the Year, Grace Bradford, who graduated after last season. But Ruby Hogan and Maddie Bradford along with Gemma Lerchen and others have stepped up to fill that void by committee.
"It's a different team, for sure," Jason said. "But there are some things I feel we do better this year than we did last year. We can execute against the zone defense pretty well. We move the ball around and find the open girl. But it is hard to replace Grace."
If the Lakers reach the district championship game, they'll take on either Suttons Bay or Frankfort on Friday.
5. Who comes out on top among Kingsley, Grayling, Boyne City and Kalkaska?
One of the most intriguing districts has to be the four-team cluster in Kalkaska that features top-seed Kingsley along with Grayling, Boyne City and, of course, the host Blazers.
The Wednesday Division 2 doubleheader begins with the Stags squaring off against the Vikings at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Ramblers and Blazers. Kingsley comes in with a 13-9 record while Grayling is just under .500 at 10-11. Boyne City is 7-14, and Kalkaska is playing the role of underdog with just a single victory on the season at 1-18.
"We think we've got a really good shot at this. ... Well, we're hoping," Kingsley head coach Matt Schelich said with a laugh after Friday's 53-41 win over sleeper candidate Benzie Central. "Honestly, Grayling and Boyne and Kingsley, we're all pretty damn equal."
The Vikings are dealing with some injuries at the moment, which is likely to keep their top player from seeing the court. Schelich said that could be a gamechanger come Wednesday. He also sees the Ramblers as a serious contender for the district in spite of their record.
"It should be a pretty competitive district, but if we show up with our game, we've got a good chance at it," he said.
That is the wonder of the postseason. It is win or go home, and every team has a chance on any given night.
