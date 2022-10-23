TRAVERSE CITY — Playoff football is primed and ready for the Friday night lights as the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the 11-player district and 8-player regional pairings Sunday.
Division 7 top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis along with Boyne City, Charlevoix, Frankfort and Gaylord St. Mary all have home games while Traverse City Central, Gaylord, Cadillac, Kingsley, Elk Rapids, Manistee, Benzie Central, Lake City, East Jordan, McBain and Central Lake will hit the road for their respective first-round matchups.
The top 32 teams in each division in 11-player and top 16 per division in 8-player, based on playoff-point average, were selected to the field. For 11-player, qualifiers were then divided into four regions with eight teams apiece, and for 8-player qualifiers were divided into four regions with four teams in each.
Pairings for the first three weeks of the tournament are based on regular-season playoff point averages, with the highest-ranked team hosting, regardless of the distance between the two schools. For 11-player district semifinal and 8-player regional semifinal play, the top-seeded team in each bracket will host the fourth-seeded team, and the second-seeded team will host the third-seeded team.
In region 1 of Division 2, TC Central (5-4) takes to the road Friday to battle Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2). The winner takes on either Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) or Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0) for the district championship. The other side of the regional bracket features Portage Northern (6-3) against Byron Center (7-2) and East Lansing (6-3) battling Battle Creek Central (7-2).
In region 1 of Division 3, Gaylord (6-3) heads to Mount Pleasant (8-1) and Cadillac (5-4) travels to DeWitt (6-3) on Friday. The winners battle for a district title. In the region’s other district bracket, Holly (4-5) visits Fenton (7-2) and Haslett (6-3) goes to Linden (5-4).
In region 1 of Division 5, the Kingsley Stags (7-2) — despite having a better record than their opponent — will play Kingsford (6-3) on the road Friday. Kingsford tallied 48.778 playoff points to Kingsley’s 48.444. The winner takes on either Ogemaw Heights (7-2) or Gladwin (9-0) for the district crown. The region’s other district bracket features Shepherd (6-3) at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1) and Howard City Tri County (7-2) at Belding (8-1).
In region 2 of Division 6, Elk Rapids (6-3) travels to Gladstone (7-2) for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday and undefeated Boyne City hosts Manistee (6-3) on Friday. The victors square off for a district championship and a ticket to the regional. The region’s other district tournament has Houghton (6-3) at Negaunee (9-0) and Calumet (6-3) at Menominee (5-4).
In region 1 of Division 7, the No. 1 and undefeated Gladiators of St. Francis (9-0) take on L’Anse (4-5) with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Thirlby Field on Friday. If the Glads win, they will host the district championship game against the winner of Benzie Central (3-6) at Charlevoix (8-1), which is also set for Friday. The region’s other district has Lake City (5-4) heading to Ithaca (8-1) on Friday and Ravenna (6-3) traveling to North Muskegon (8-1).
In region 1 of Division 8, the Frankfort Panthers (8-1) host East Jordan (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday while McBain (5-4) travels to Evart (8-1) on Friday. The winners play for a district title. The region’s other district tournament features Ishpeming (4-5) at Iron Mountain (8-1) and Bark River-Harris (7-2) at St. Ignace (7-2).
The area’s only 8-player teams to make the postseason are Central Lake and Gaylord St. Mary. The Snowbirds (7-2) host the Trojans (7-2) in region 2 of Division 2 on Friday. The winner battles either Posen (7-2) or Marion (9-0).
District finals for 11-player and regional finals for 8-player will take place Nov. 4-5, and the weekend of Nov. 11-12 will have regional finals in the 11-player playoffs and state semifinals in the 8-player playoffs. The 8-player semifinals will be at the sites of the highest-ranked team.
Semifinal games in the 11-player playoffs will take place Nov. 18-19, and MHSAA officials will assign the 11-player state semifinals at neutral sites.
The 8-player state championship games will take place Nov. 19 at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome in Marquette. The 11-player state championship games will be played Nov. 25-26 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.