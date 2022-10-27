tcr-102322-detroit-country-day-fb-at-tcsf-0005

L'Anse at TC St. Francis

RECORDS: TCSF (9-0); L'Anse (4-5)

DIVISION: 7

WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Friday, Thirlby Field

SERIES: TCSF leads 3-0

LAST MEETING: St. Francis won 65-7 in 2020 playoff opener

RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9

STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/st-francis-high-school-st-francis-mi/gam5f790bfa64

BACKGROUND: St. Francis won the only three meetings with the Purple Hornets by a combined 132-49 margin, including a 65-7 whooping in the pre-district round of the 2020 playoffs.

WHO NEXT?: The winner of Charlevoix and Benzie Central.

Cadillac at DeWitt

RECORDS: Cadillac (5-4); DeWitt (6-3)

DIVISION: 3

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium

SERIES: First meeting

RADIO: FM-107.1

STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/dewitt-high-school-dewitt-mi/gam4334392c05

BACKGROUND: The Vikings and first-year head coach Shawn Jackson have their work cut out for them, playing on a field with the same name as their own against the two-time defending state finalists. DeWitt has played in the semifinals four consecutive years, including the finals each of the last two seasons, winning the 2020 Division 3 title over River Rouge and coming up short 25-21 in the 2021 championship game against Detroit King. The Panthers have won at least nine games every year since 2009.

WHO NEXT?: The winner of Gaylord and Mt. Pleasant.

Gaylord at Mt. Pleasant

RECORDS: Gaylord (6-3); Mt. Pleasant (8-1)

DIVISION: 3

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday, Mt. Pleasant Community Stadium

SERIES: Mt. Pleasant leads 3-1

LAST MEETING: Gaylord forfeited a 2020 playoff game; Mt. Pleasant won a 2015 playoff matchup 24-3

RADIO: FM-101.5

STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/mount-pleasant-high-school-mt-pleasant-mi/gamd0a70ff203

BACKGROUND: The 2020 pre-district matchup never happened because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Gaylord, and every game between these two football teams has come in the playoffs. Gaylord's tremendous defense, led by linebacker Brady Pretzlaf, will have to come up big again. The Devils allowed only 13.4 points a game this season, with only Gladstone able to reach 20.

WHO NEXT?: The winner of Cadillac and DeWitt.

Kingsley at Kingsford

RECORDS: Kingsley (7-2); Kingsford (6-3)

DIVISION: 5

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday (6 p.m. CST), Flivver Field

SERIES: Kingsley leads 1-0

LAST MEETING: Kingsley won 28-10 in 2021

RADIO: FM-104.5

STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/kingsford-high-school-kingsford-mi/gam2ced674522

BACKGROUND: These two met in the playoff opener last year, with Kingsley taking that one 28-10. This time around, it's up in the Upper Peninsula, with the Stags making the 5.5-hour trek north to take on the Flivvers. Kingsley closed out the season with five straight wins and played playoff teams the first six weeks of the season.

WHO NEXT?: The winner of Gladwin and Ogemaw Heights.

