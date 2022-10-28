Elk Rapids at Gladstone
RECORDS: Elk Rapids (6-3); Gladstone (7-2)
DIVISION: 6
WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Marble Field
SERIES: Gladstone leads 2-0
LAST MEETING: Gladstone won 34-0 in 2021
RADIO: FM-93.5/AM-600/www.rrnsports.com (Gladstone broadcast)
STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/gladstone-high-school-gladstone-mi/gam44fe2be35c
BACKGROUND: Elk Rapids really rebounded strongly this year, winning more games (six) than the last three seasons combined. The Elks haven't scored in two previous matchups with Gladstone (which won 48-0 in a 2008 pre-district game). Elk Rapids already won two games against playoff teams this year (5-4 East Jordan and 7-2 St. Ignace)
WHO NEXT?: The winner of Boyne City and Manistee.
Benzie Central at Charlevoix
RECORDS: Benzie Central (3-6); Charlevoix (8-1)
DIVISION: 7
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday, Charlevoix Elementary
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 14-9
LAST MEETING: Benzie won 27-19 in 2007
RADIO: FM-92.3
STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/charlevoix-high-school-charlevoix-mi/gam4e6efa8233
BACKGROUND: The Huskies and Rayders played every year from 1997-2007, and then haven't met up on the gridiron since. Charlevoix finished the season with just one blemish on their record, a loss to undefeated Boyne City. The Rayders' bevy of weapons, including Patrick Sterrett, Landon Swanson and Henry Herzog, make them dangerous. Don't let the win-loss record fool you, Benzie Central has proved to have a dynamic offense against a difficult schedule.
WHO NEXT?: The winner of Traverse City St. Francis and L'Anse.
Lake City at Ithaca
RECORDS: Lake City (5-4); Ithaca (8-1)
DIVISION: 7
WHEN/WHERE: Noon Saturday, Ithaca Community Stadium
SERIES: First meeting
RADIO: FM-93.7
BACKGROUND: Lake City played four playoff teams this season, going 1-3 with a 36-30 rivalry win over McBain and finished 5-2 in the Highland Conference. The Trojans go into the playoffs on a two-game skid, dropping games to Evart and Ogemaw Heights. Ithaca held six of its last seven opponents under 10 points during a seven-game win streak.
WHO NEXT?: The winner of North Muskegon and Ravenna.
McBain at Evart
RECORDS: McBain (5-4); Evart (8-1)
DIVISION: 8
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday, Tom Smith Memorial Stadium
SERIES: McBain leads 31-11
LAST MEETING: Evart won 48-20 in Week Six
STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/evart-high-school-evart-mi/gam6c1bd33d06
BACKGROUND: Evart's four-game win streak to end the regular season started with a win over the Ramblers. McBain won three consecutive contests after that, allowing only 20 total points and notching two shutout victories. The Ramblers' four setbacks all came against playoff teams.
WHO NEXT?: The winner of Frankfort and East Jordan.
