TRAVERSE CITY — Monday is a time to honor our nation’s fallen, and it is a day to celebrate our national pastime as well.
May 29 marks Memorial Day, commemorating the United States of America’s fallen military service men and women. Monday is also Opening Day across the Northwoods League and the home opener for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The Pit Spitters enter their fifth season and are in search of their third Northwoods League title, winning the championship in 2019 and 2021. Josh Rebandt also returns for his fifth season at the helm of the Spitters’ ship as field manager. Traverse City welcomes the Rockford Rivets into Turtle Creek Stadium for a quick two-game homestand before hitting the road to Kokomo and Kenosha for a six-game stretch.
Fourteen players from the 2022 roster return for the 2023 campaign with eyes on continuing the Spitters’ perennial-contender status and improving their skillset on the diamond to impress MLB scouts.
“Just having an opportunity every year to develop these players is something that we don’t take for granted as a coaching staff,” Rebandt said. “We’re ready to pour into these guys, and hopefully our fans will see them in the big leagues in a little while.”
The Pit Spitters head into Monday without a full roster, however, as several players are finishing up their college season with playoff tournaments still underway. Rebandt said the Spitters will fill the roster with temp-contract players from a deep pool of talent until the full-contract players arrive.
“That trickle effect of players coming in is something every Northwoods League team experiences,” Rebandt said. “Now that we have five years of experiencing that in Traverse City, I feel like we have a good way to make it not as drastic.”
The familiarity of more than a dozen returning players and three of the four assistant coaches from ‘22 also helps. Rebandt said having so many players come back is “basically unheard of” in the Northwoods League, which he said just speaks to the culture the Pit Spitters have built.
“We’re just really fortunate so many players want to come back. There’s so much continuity,” Rebandt said. “They know what to expect from our coaching staff. They can be an extension of our coaching staff, which helps us so much early on when we want to get things communicated but we don’t want to over-communicate. Those veteran guys really help with that cohesion of messaging.”
Rebandt said the beauty of northern Michigan, the support of the Traverse City fans and the chance to get better is what makes the Pit Spitters such an attractive organization with a solid front office leading the way.
“We take pride in that, and we want to be the standard across all of summer collegiate baseball,” Rebandt said. “We want to be the organization where players all across the country want to come play.”
Those returning include Colin Summerhill, Anthony Ramirez, Camden Traficante, Nate Blain, Easton Johnson, Mitch White, Jake Michel, Joe Horoszko, Aaron Forrest, Brendan Summerhill, Carson Fischer, Evan Orzech, Glenn Miller, and Hayden Jatczak. Traverse City native, Ty McKinstry, also joined the team as a temporary player.
The remainder of the roster is made up of Nathan Dvorsky, Jack Crighton, Drew Blake, Trey Newman, Parker Brosius, Noah Samol, Andrew Mannelly, Cooper Erikson, Dylan Carey, Zach Johnson, Dylan Kerbow, Colby Diaz, Nick Powers, Hayden Brown, Nico Saldias, Ethan Foley, Josh Lanham, Logan McCleery, Evan Waters, Jayden Dentler, Jack Snow, Kyle Hayes, Blake Bean, Riley Frost, Devin Hukill, Cole Prout, Brendan Guciardo, Trey Newman and Tyler Minnick.
“We’ve had so much talent that has already come through, so it is really hard to compare,” Rebandt said. “On paper though, every year I feel really comfortable with the talent of our team. Talent is never a question. The character, the culture, the passion for the game. Those are the things that make the difference.”
Returning right-hander Aaron Forrest will get the Opening Day nod for the Pit Spitters on the mound. The 6-foot-2 hurler from Doane University with a four-pitch repertoire went 4-1 with a 2.57 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in 11 games in 2022. He struck out 41 batters and walked 19 in 49 innings pitched.
“He’s just a guy that lives on those moments,” Rebandt said. “He loves the big game. ... When there’s a lot of hoopla surrounding him, he feeds off those moments. He’s a perfect candidate for us to have the ball on Opening Night. He’ll give us a chance to win.”
First pitch — and the hoopla — is slated for 7:05 p.m.
