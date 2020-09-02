TRAVERSE CITY — Dayna Ryan hosted Traverse City Pit Spitters players the last two years, but one lived in her home all along.
Ryan's son Jake is one of four Traverse City natives now playing for the Northwoods League franchise down the stretch.
Ryan, Sam Schmitt and Cooper Marshall — all Traverse City Central grads — join TC St. Francis alum Keaton Peck on the Pit Spitters roster as the team plays its final week.
"It's unbelievable I'm playing here," Ryan said. "It's always great seeing hometown kids playing on their hometown team. It's surreal. I grew up watching the Beach Bums here."
The Ryan household hosted pitchers Joe Pace and Evan Gates last year, and Gates came back this season. He's currently the only Pit Spitters player remaining from the team's opening-day roster, as many players were forced to return to college prior to the Northwoods League season ending.
That opened up opportunities more for in-state prospects, with the Spitters loading up on six Davenport University players in addition to the four TC ones.
The Spitters play the Great Lakes Resorters in a playoff game Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The one nine-inning affair decides which team heads to Saturday's 4:05 p.m. Michigan Pod championship, although the two teams could move some players back and forth to shore up spots, especially pitching.
That brings the story back to the four Traverse City sons. All four could pitch this week in order to conserve the arms of the team's few remaining dedicated pitchers for the playoffs.
Three of those four TC players aren't college pitchers.
Ryan flared an opposite-field hit to left Saturday night in his first Spitters action. He also threw 1.2 innings Tuesday, earning a victory the first time he's ever pitched in an organized game. The Spitters slated Peck and Marshall to work in relief Wednesday night. Neither has pitched since high school.
"I wasn't really sure about it at first," said Marshall, a career .295 hitter at Western Michigan University. "I didn't even think I was going to play after I graduated."
Marshall graduated in December from WMU, accepting an internship with the Augusta (Georgia) Green Jackets, a San Francisco Giants' affiliate. He returned to Michigan in June after the minor-league season shut down and worked at an excavating company since.
"When I got here, guys were asking me if I was staying at the hotel," Marshall said. "I said, 'No, I live just a few minutes from here.'"
Marshall's short commute from West Silver Lake made him the first of the current Traverse City natives to join up, playing the last two weeks.
He's hitting .257 with five RBIs in 11 games, moving around between four positions defensively. Not bad for someone who last previously played in a college-level game in May of 2019.
"I was like, 'I don't know what kind of shape I'm in,'" Marshall said. "'Is my body going to hold up for 20 games?'"
Ryan worked for Home City Ice for years, delivering 200 bags of ice a week to Wuerfel Park, as it was known back in the Traverse City Beach Bums days.
Now he's hitting .600 going into Wednesday's game, collecting three hits in his first five at-bats. Schmitt is hitting .286 and Peck .400 with a .500 on-base percentage in six plate appearances.
Schmitt, Ryan and Peck are all roommates at Grand Rapids CC this year, renting a house along with another member of the Raiders baseball team. Peck and Ryan had already moved into their house when they received invites to play for the Spitters, hastily returning home with one suitcase.
Traverse City may be able to bring some players back to bolster its roster for Saturday's game, particularly some pitching if players can clear COVID-19 testing hurdles before then.
"I think we have a good shot at bringing it home again," Ryan said.
Kalamazoo reportedly is going to consolidate teams from its pod to bring up one unified team for Saturday's championship. The Spitters may have to do the same, as they currently only have four players whose primary position is pitcher on the roster. Three position players threw in Tuesday's game.
All four TC players started Saturday night, Ryan in right field, Peck at designated hitter, Schmitt in left and Marshall at third base.
"When the Beach Bums were playing, I was here a lot, probably 10 games a year," Peck said. "Going after foul balls, obviously, was the best part."
GRCC head coach Mike Eddington reached out to the Spitters about sending some players there. Two days later, Schmitt was back in Traverse City, taking a COVID-19 test.
"It's a surreal experience to play on the same field I grew up watching guys play on," Schmitt said. "It's definitely good to be exposed to a higher level of baseball."
Schmitt and Peck both will be freshmen next year, not losing a year of athletic eligibility because of last season's cancellation when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Ryan returns for a third year at GRCC as one of the team's two true sophomores.
All three played in the Great Lakes United Baseball League last summer, Schmitt and Peck with the Manistee Saints and Ryan for the Midland Tribe.
"I think it's awesome," Peck said. "Hometown players, we grew up around this field. Jake and I were going to play together next spring anyway. The Pit Spitters made that happen a little earlier."
