TRAVERSE CITY — A .500 record or better was a guarantee for the Traverse City Pit Spitters coming into the finale of the 2022 season’s first half.
Of course, the Pit Spitters would have preferred to be at 19-17 after Monday’s home game against the Rockford Rivets, but they’ll take an 18-18 mark after an up-and-down and streaky first half of their Northwoods League campaign. Traverse City (18-18) managed to push across just one run on two hits in a Fourth of July loss to Rockford (17-19) at Turtle Creek Stadium and now sits in second place behind the Kalamazoo Growlers.
The Rivets plated two in the top of the fourth, with the first coming home on a Nick Demarco double to left that scored Dustin Allen and a Colton Klein two-out single that brought in Demarco for a 2-0 lead.
The Spitters got their first hit in the bottom of the fourth after collecting a pair of walks through the first three innings. Colin Summerhill smashed a double to center field, but Sam Tackett and Brennen Dorighi both struck out to end the mild threat.
Rockford doubled its lead to 4-0 in the top of the sixth when Jeffrey Ince doubled to left, bringing in Demarco who singled earlier and Tony Lindwedel who was hit by a pitch.
Traverse City avoided the shutout in its half of the sixth, scoring an unearned run on an RBI groundout.
Christian Beal led off the inning and reached on an error by the third baseman. Beal advanced to second on a single from Marshall Toole and then moved to third when Camden Traficante grounded out to the pitcher. Beal scored a batter later when Summerhill rolled out to shortstop to make it a 4-1 ballgame.
An error allowed Allen to reach and later score for Rockford in the top of the eighth, and Rivets pitching retired the final 10 Pit Spitters to end the game and Traverse City’s three-game win streak.
Morgan Lunceford (0-1, 5.00 ERA) took the loss on the mound, going four innings and allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
The loss came on the heels of a brilliant performance from Mason Patel in a victory over Rockford on Sunday. Patel’s season-high six scoreless innings led the Pit Spitters to their third consecutive win, as they took down the Rivets 4-2.
Patel struck out five and allowed just three hits, lowering his season ERA to 3.76. It was Patel’s second scoreless start this season.
Hunter Tabb delivered the first run of the game in the fourth inning, singling home Summerhill with two outs for the 1-0 lead. Tabb later added another RBI in the eighth. Two runners scored on wild pitches in the eighth as the Pit Spitters increased their lead to 4-0. The insurance runs were needed as Rockford scored two in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate before Adam Christopher closed the door.
The second in the Spitters’ three-game win streak came Saturday after they swept the Wausau Woodchucks with a 9-4 home victory.
Summerhill brought in the first run with a sacrifice fly in the first. It was Summerhill’s first game since injuring his shoulder in Wausau on June 18. Summerhill finished the day 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Beal doubled the score in the second with a two-out RBI double. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, the Pit Spitters put five consecutive runners on base, four reaching on hits. Beal recorded his second two-out hit of the game on an RBI single. Toole followed with an RBI hit of his own. After a walk to load the bases and a wild pitch to score the third run, Summerhill knocked in his second run of the night. Tabb continued the scoring burst with a two-run ground-rule double to make it 8-2.
In the bottom half of the seventh, Sam Tackett brought in Summerhill with a sacrifice fly to make the score 9-2. Wausau would score two in the eighth but went down in order in the ninth to fall 9-4.
Aaron Forrest left the game after four innings. The righty gave up just two runs on six hits.
The roller coaster that has been the Pit Spitters season has seen them endure the franchise’s first five-game losing streak followed by a six-game win streak and then a seven-game losing streak. Despite the trials and tribulations, Traverse City remains in the hunt for a division title in the Great Lakes East as the Spitters seek to repeat as Northwoods League champions.
The Pit Spitters begin their second half of the season Wednesday with a trip to Kalamazoo to take on the first-place Growlers.
