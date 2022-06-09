TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters could be turning the corner after a rough start to the season.
The Pit Spitters (3-6) picked up their second win in three games, defeating the Kalamazoo Growlers (4-5) behind the arm of Aaron Forrest and taking game one of the two-game home series in a 3-1 final at Turtle Creek Stadium on Wednesday.
Forrest followed up Aren Gustafson’s seven-inning scoreless effort Saturday going six scoreless innings Wednesday, striking out eight and walking none. The righty allowed just three hits and improved to 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA.
The Spitters continued their trend of scoring in the first inning. Traverse City pushed across a run without the benefit of a hit, taking advantage of a Growlers error, a hit by pitch, walk and fielder’s choice. The Pit Spitters scored one in the fourth after Camden Traficante led off the inning with a double and later scored on another Kalamazoo mistake for a 2-0 lead.
The Growlers cut the lead in half in the top of the seventh, but Traverse City got the run right back in the bottom half of the frame when Traficante delivered a two-out RBI single. Mitch White came on in the ninth to shut the door and earn the save.
The Pit Spitters look to make it two in a row and three of four when they square off against the Growlers again Thursday evening. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium. Mason Patel is the probable starter for Traverse City.
