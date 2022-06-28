BATTLE CREEK — This season has been a roller coaster for the Traverse City Pit Spitters, but there is still a lot of season left.
The Pit Spitters’ three-game winning streak came to an end Sunday, losing on a walk-off to the Rockford Rivets. But they got right back on the winning horse Monday, topping Battle Creek 14-13 in 11 innings.
Winning the first of the two-game series against the Rivets could help them at the end of the season when it’s all said and done. The Pit Spitters have been riding winning and losing streaks all season, and they have still managed to be only a few games behind the Kalamazoo Growlers — the first-place leader. The Great Lakes East Division is shaping up to be a wild ride before the season comes to an end.
The Pit Spitters (14-15) on Monday were in need of getting back into the win column. In the first of a two-game series, Traverse City was in a battle with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. From start to finish, both teams made it a ball game. For the second game in a row, the Spitters went into extras.
Sunday went into 10 innings. Monday was 11, except this time the Pit Spitters came out on the right side with a one-run victory.
The Pit Spitters started the game hot with an RBI single in the top of the first from left-handed hitter Marshall Toole and a sacrifice fly off first baseman Hunter Tabb. Toole has been dominating this season as he is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak that dates back to June 17.
Both Toole and Tabb played major roles in Sunday’s game. In the top of the eighth, Toole got an RBI walk and right after Tabb was able to get the go-ahead RBI single to put them up one. But that wouldn’t be enough.
The Battle Jacks (14-14) gained their first lead in the top of the second with four runs of their own, but Traverse City answered back with six with the help of shortstop Camden Traficante opening the floodgates in the top of the third. Both teams combined for 27 hits.
Even though the runs and hits were high, it’s no knock on what the pitching did for the Pit Spitters. Starting pitcher Mason Patel pitched through five while striking out seven. Patel did give up five runs, but throughout the game, the bullpen kept it close whenever a lead was given up.
The Pit Spitters’ bullpen gave up three runs in the sixth, but in the top of the seventh, Battle Creek native Cody Hultink put Traverse City back in it. Hultink played a role in getting the go-ahead run in the ninth, but even that wouldn’t be enough to hold the Battle Jacks.
With just two outs, the Battle Jacks pinch hitter Billy Hancock sent one out to left field to give them more life and extend the game into extras.
As if Sunday wasn’t on their minds, Pit Spitters made sure to be on the right side of the battle this time. Traverse City swung first with the go-ahead lead in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly from centerfielder Christian Beal, but Battle Creek had an answer the very next inning.
Tabb was able to come home from second to give them a go-ahead lead in the top of the eleventh, closing the doors on a potential two-game losing streak.
Anthony Ramirez started in the ninth and finished the game. Despite giving up the runs in the 10th and 11th, he was able to strike out seven while allowing three hits.
The Pit Spitters end their six-game road trip Tuesday against the Battle Jacks before heading home on Wednesday.
