TRAVERSE CITY — Seven for seven.
Pat Hohlfeld struck out seven in six innings while only allowing one hit and one walk as the Traverse City Pit Spitters won their seventh straight game from the Great Lakes Resorters.
Bryce Trail pitched the seventh inning in the first seven-inning game in the Northwoods League pod baseball game. The Pit Spitters announced the change from nine-inning games to seven late last week, and Tuesday featured the first shortened length contest.
Traverse City mounting only a five-hit attack — one each by Christian Faust, Tommy Troy, Carson Eby, Gaetano Vallone and Kyle Van Liere, who drove in two in a five-run first inning off Resorters starter Gavin Stone.
Carter Troncin has the only Great Lakes hit, although the Resorters players wore Northern Michigan Dune Bears uniforms for the game as a tribute to the other Traverse City pod team that lasted only two games because of a coronavirus outbreak.
Mike Hohlfeld got the win in Sunday’s 9-7 Spitters win, throwing three innings in relief of opener Dalton O’Boyle. Mike Hohlfeld fanned four and O’Boyle five. Zach Fruit picked up a three-inning save, whiffing four. Trey Yunger, Chris Monroe (home run) and Faust each drove in two.
Troy drove in four runs in Saturday’s 11-2 Traverse City win, with Tito Flores, Yunger and Faust each adding two. Nate Lohmeier struck out three in four innings, with Joey Drury picking up the win with two hitless frames. Sam Schmitt (TC Central) tossed one scoreless inning, striking out two.
