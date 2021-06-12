TRAVERSE CITY — Kalamazoo put up more hits. No matter, Traverse City generated more runs.
The Pit Spitters won 4-3 Friday evening, despite being outhit 6-2 in Friday’s Northwoods League baseball game at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.
Jesse Heikkinen started and tossed 4.1 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run. Cody Greiner came on for 1.2 hitless innings, striking out two, to earn the victory.
Cade Heil hurled two innings, allowing one run on two hits and Evan Gates earned his second save of the season with a three-strikeout ninth frame.
Christian Faust came in when Chris Monroe reached on a first-inning error. Zeb Roos scored in the second on an Adam Proctor groundout and again in the fourth on a Michael Stygles single to right. Stygles then came across on a Proctor fielder’s choice with what would become the game-winning run.
Traverse City managed only two hits — by Faust and Proctor — but Trey Yunger walked three times and Roos twice as TC picked up eight free passes. Grant Jebbia, who pitched for the Spitters last season, threw one hitless inning in relief for Kalamazoo.