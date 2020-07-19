TRAVERSE CITY — The first home run hit in Turtle Creek Stadium didn’t go out.
It went fast.
Tito Flores legged out an inside-the-park homer as the Traverse City Pit Spitters re-started their baseball season Sunday with a 6-0 win over the Great Lakes Resorters.
Flores’ fourth-inning line drive skipped by Resorters center fielder Travis Janes, and Flores was off to the races.
“I was finally happy to get a good pitch to hit and able to get a barrel on it,” Flores said. “Then it’s funny because the first base coach (Caleb) Lang was screaming, ‘Score! Score! Score! Score!’ the whole time.”
Flores just beat the throw home to give Traverse City a 4-0 lead. Pit Spitters pitchers pretty much did the rest, with six hurlers striking out 16 Resorters batters on a combined one-hitter in front of a capacity crowd of 500.
The one hit came from a Spitters (3-1) player the Resorters (1-3) borrowed for the day. Christian Faust, on loan from the Spitters as the Resorters wait for third base help, singled to left field off Beau Keathley.
The Pit Spitters lineup remained unchanged aside from moving pitcher Trenton Wood and Faust temporarily to the Resorters.
The Resorters lineup, however, is massively different. Fourteen players are back, with 18 new ones, two moved over from the Pit Spitters (Wood and Faust) and three from the old Dune Bears (LHP Anderson Strunk, RHP Aaron Husson and SS/2B Brendan Ryan). The Resorters, who activated five players Sunday for the game later that day and plan to add 5-7 more Monday, held a midnight practice Saturday as the team continues to come together.
The teams halted game play for two weeks after learning that multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 the weekend of July 4.
“We came off of the Fourth of July win, and we’re all super stoked and ready to play again that Sunday,” Flores said. “And it gets canceled. But I feel like the coaching staff does a great job on keeping us level-headed and coming back two weeks later and we didn’t miss a beat tonight.”
The Northern Michigan Dune Bear were disbanded and the Northern Michigan pod reduced to two teams from three.
“When you have a two-week pause it’s tough to get into a rhythm,” Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. “But I thought our guys looked pretty prepared today and that was good, so I’m excited to be back on the field for sure, especially the pitching staff.”
Andrew Hoffman, Cade Heil and Kyle Jones struck out 11 in six innings. Keathley fanned two more in the seventh. Evan Hiatt and Evan Gates added three more whiffs in the final two innings, including the game’s final two batters by Gates.
Mario Camilletti had three of Traverse City’s nine hits and Spencer Schwellenbach drove in two runs. Camilletti is hitting .500 through four games.
The Pit Spitters and Resorters face off again Monday at 7:05 p.m.
