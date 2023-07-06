BATTLE CREEK — Colin Summerhill took advantage of two ninth-inning Battle Creek errors to score the game-winning run and Brendan Summerhill added an insurance run as the Traverse City Pit Spitters topped the Battle Jacks 4-2.
The win in Wednesday’s Northwoods League baseball game at MCCU Field in Battle Creek lifts the Pit Spitters’ record to 23-14.
Nathan Dvorsky (2-0) started and went six solid innings, allowing five hits, four walks and two earned runs. He struck out one.
Anthony Ramirez came on for the seventh, needing only 12 pitches for a scoreless frame. Mitch White fanned two in the eighth.
Colin Summerhill blasted a two-out, two-run homer to left field in the sixth to tie the game 2-2 after The Jacks scored two in the fourth off Dvorsky. Glenn Miller singled to left with two outs, and came in on Summerhill’s shot.
Colin Summerhill has 24 RBI in 29 games this season, hitting .279.
Dylan Carey, Andrew Mannelly and Zachary Johnson also added hits for Traverse City, which doubled Battle Creek’s offensive output with one fewer hit on the night, eight to seven.
The Jacks fall to 11-25.
The Pit Spitters head to Fond du Lac to face the Dock Spiders on Thursday. Nick Powers (3-1, 2.08) is slated to take the mound for Traverse City.
