TRAVERSE CITY — Mason Patel and Joe Horoszko pitched the Traverse City Pit Spitters to their first series win of the season Thursday.
The Spitters downed the Kalamazoo Growlers 6-4 as Patel tossed five innings of six-hit ball and Horoszko scattered two hits across four frames. Both struck out three batters in Thursday’s Northwoods League baseball game at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.
Horoszko (1-0) took the win in relief as Traverse City grabbed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Spitters (4-6) are getting close to .500, having won three of their last four games after a slow 1-5 start.
Jake Smallwood enjoyed a 3-for-4 night for TC, with Evan Orzech and Colin Summerhill each collecting two hits. Orzech, Jared Miller, Smallwood, Lukas White and Brendan Summerhill each drove in a run. The Pit Spitters stole four bases — Camden Traficante, Orzech and Colin Summerhill (two).
Traverse City hosts the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a 7:05 p.m. matchup Friday, with Nate Blain (0-0, 1.29) the probable TC starter.
