KALAMAZOO — The Traverse City Pit Spitters go into the all-star break four games behind the Kalamazoo Growlers after a weekend split in Kalamazoo.
The Growlers brewed up an 11-8 win Sunday evening, coming back from an 8-5 sixth-inning deficit.
Traverse City won 7-2 Saturday night in the first game of he series.
The Pit Spitters record goes to 33-23, and 11-10 in the second half. Kalamazoo leads the Great Lakes East Division with a 14-5 second-half mark.
Colin Summerhill and Tyler Minnick each drove in two runs in Saturday’s victory, with Parker Brosius, Camden Traficante and Cole Prout each plating one. Brosius, Traficante and Minnick each recorded two hits, including a homer for Minnick.
Mitch Grannan (1-0) picked up the win in relief as the Spitters went with a bulk relief day where no pitcher tossed more than 2.2 frames or less than two.
Ethan Foley threw the first 2.1 scoreless frames, Grannan 2.2 without a run, Jared Ure 2.0 with one unearned run and Noah Samol 2.0 with one earned score.
Traverse City picked up the offense after sputtering for a few games. TC banged out 22 hits in two contests against the first-place Growlers after netting only 15 in the previous four games.
Jack Crighton had two hits and three RBI Sunday, while Glenn Miller and Minnick each added two hits. Crighton, Alec Atkinson, Miller, Minnick and Zach Johnson each produced doubles and Andrew Mannelly notched a triple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.