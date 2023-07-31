TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters snapped their two-game losing streak on Sunday after splitting the weekend series at Turtle Creek Stadium against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
Traverse City suffered their second straight loss on Saturday night, losing 8-6, but bounced back Sunday with an 8-2 win as right-handed pitcher Ethan Foley (2-3) collected the win. The Spitters (35-24) remain 4.0 games back behind first-place Kalamazoo Growlers (38-20) in the Great Lakes East.
Center fielder Andrew Mannelly scored the first run in the first inning on a wild pitch and Eastern Michigan product Glenn Miller followed that with an RBI double to center field to go up 2-0.
Traverse City didn’t have their best day with the bats as they combined two hits. The Pit Spitters scored three runs in the fifth inning without recording a hit. Mannelly scored again on a wild pitch along with Miller.
Center fielder Parker Brosius and Alec Atkinson added two more runs after stealing from third on a wild pitch.
Foley finished his Sunday outing by going five innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out five, and walking five.
Traverse City added three more runs in the sixth inning to up 8-1, making pitchers Mitchell Grannan, Mason Hill, and Noah Samol’s reliving duties easier.
Grannan threw for two innings, allowing zero hits, runs, and walks while striking out four. Hill and Samol each went an inning a piece, combining for zero runs, one hit, two strikeouts, and walks.
Left fielder Cole Prout recorded the second hit, finishing the evening going 1-for-4 with an RBI.
The Pit Spitters in Saturday’s loss jumped out to a run in the first and second inning before the Battle Jacks unleashed four runs in the fifth to go up 4-2. The Pit Spitters added a run in the fifth and sixth inning, but Battle Creek tacked on runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Right-handed pitcher Nico Saldias got the start for Traverse City on Sunday. Saldias threw for five innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out five, and walking none. Right-handed pitcher Logan McCleery (1-2) came to relieve Saldias in the sixth, but allowed four runs on five hits in just 1.2 innings pitched.
The Pit Spitters close out July on the road against the Kokomo Jackrabbits before heading back to Turtle Creek Stadium on Thursday for a four-game stint against Kalamazoo Growlers.
