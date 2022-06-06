KALAMAZOO — Aren Gustafson's arm helped snap the skid on Sunday, but the Traverse City Pit Spitters found themselves on the losing end for the sixth time in seven games Monday.
After a season-opening win against Battle Creek, the defending Northwoods League champions dropped five in a row — including both home games Friday and Saturday in a rematch against the Battle Jacks — before Gustafson hurled seven scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Sunday. But Kalamazoo (4-4) took advantage of shaky Pit Spitters (2-6) pitching on Monday and scored a dozen runs thanks in part to drawing a baker's dozen walks in a 12-4 victory to split the series.
Traverse City got on the board early Monday. Jake Smallwood tripled to drive in two with no outs, but he was left stranded at third. The Pit Spitters' trend of leaving men on base continued as they went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts with runners in scoring position.
The Growlers quickly took the lead right back when Cole Russo jacked a three-run homer to left field, but Colin Summerhill knotted things a 3-3 with a solo shot in the top of the third. The dinger was Summerhill's first of the season.
Kalamazoo scored twice in the bottom of the frame, however, and never looked back — adding four runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and two more in the eighth.
The bullpen struggled for the Spitters. Four relievers gave up seven earned runs on six walks and three hit batters, striking out only one.
More outings like Gustafson's from their starters could certainly help the scuffling bullpen. Gustafson allowed just four hits and walked just one while not giving up a run and striking out five in Sunday's streak-breaking win. He never had more than one runner on at a time and never allowed a runner to reach second base.
The offense got on the board quickly in support of Gustafson. Evan Orzech led off the top of the first with a walk and came around to score on a wild pitch. Alec Atkinson and Smallwood had RBI base knocks in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to put the Pit Spitters up 3-0.
The Growlers made it interesting late, getting a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth and loading the bases. But Kalamazoo would leave the bags packed. They did the same in the ninth, scoring one and loading the bases again, but Duncan Lutz came on to shut the door and secure the win.
The victory was sorely needed after dropping both games in the home-opening series at Turtle Creek Stadium on Friday and Saturday. The Spitters left the bases loaded twice in a 6-5 extra-innings loss to Battle Creek on Saturday. It marked the franchise's first five-game losing streak in its short history. The Pit Spitters had lost four in a row twice before.
The offense once again got on the board in the first inning when Summerhill doubled home a run and then scored on a Smallwood triple. Southpaw starter Derek Clark went 4.2 innings, striking out five and allowing a pair of hits. He retired 11 straight Battle Jacks at one point.
Battle Creek took advantage of the Pit Spitters struggling bullpen, scoring four runs in the top of the sixth inning and another in the eighth to lead 5-2.
But Traverse City mounted a monstrous rally in its final at-bat to tie the game and force extra innings.
After a one-out walk, Jared Miller doubled off the wall, bringing the tying run to the plate. Atkinson singled home one run, and Lukas White doubled home another. Atkinson then stole home in dramatic fashion to tie the game.
The Pit Spitters loaded the bases with one out but couldn’t cash in, leaving them full. After Battle Creek took the lead in the top of the 10th, the Spitters once again loaded the bases again with just one out but — again — could not convert.
A day off Tuesday should help before the Pit Spitters welcome in Kalamazoo for the second half of a home-and-home Wednesday and Thursday at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch Wednesday is at 11 a.m.
