KENOSHA — The Traverse City Pit Spitters’ bats and gloves didn’t let up in their 11-3 road win over Kenosha on Friday.
Right-hander Jayden Dentler delivered the win in his first outing of the season as the Spitters (4-1) have been on the road since May 31. Dentler, a Northwood University product, went seven innings and allowed just one run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts. The first hit for Kenosha didn’t come until the fourth inning.
The Spitters playted seven runs in the first inning. Kyle Hayes brought home the first run after being walked with the bases loaded. Camden Traficante and Parker Brosius both got walked to extend the lead. Riley Frost, Devin Hukill, Colin Summerhill and Gavin Miller tallied RBI to extend the lead to 7-0, leading the Kingfish to empty their bullpen.
The Kingfish scored an unearned run in the fourth, but the Pit Spitters added one in the eighth from a groundout to second, which scored Brosius to extend the lead to 8-1. Brosius finished the game with two RBI on a triple. Summerhill finished with two hits, an RBI and a walk.
The Spitters close out the series against Kenosha on Saturday before starting a two-game set against Kokomo on Sunday.
