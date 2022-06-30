TRAVERSE CITY — After losing to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, the Traverse City Pit Spitters were in need of a win stay within 3.5 games of the Kalamazoo Growlers, the Great Lakes East Division first place leader.
The Pit Spitters (15-16) haven’t been home since June 22, but started on the right side of the outcome in the first contest of a two-game series with the Kenosha Kingfish, winning 5-2.
The Kingfish (14-17) entered the game hoping to snap a five-game losing streak, but the Pit Spitters weren’t going to let them ruin a great day at the ballpark for their fans. While it took the Spitters a little time to make something happen, it wasn’t until a two-run RBI triple from Christian Beal in the bottom of the seventh that the floodgates opened.
Right fielder Jakob Marsee advanced Beal on a RBI double, then moments after Marsee stole second base, extending his season steals total to four with two in the game. Virginia Tech freshman Sam Tackett was able to put the nail in the coffin, making it harder for Kingfish to catch up.
While the bats were alive, so was the pitching led by left-handed pitcher Derek Clark. Clark pitched through seven innings, striking out nine and boosting his season total to 37, all while allowing only three hits. Reliever Adam Christopher finished the game with two innings pitched, striking out two.
The Pit Spitters look to continue their dominance Thursday at home against the Kingfish and sweep the two-game series before taking on the Wausau Woodchucks on July 1.
