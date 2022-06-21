TRAVERSE CITY — The losing streak is over.
Aaron Forrest led from the mound and the offense racked up seven runs on 11 hits as the Traverse City Pit Spitters defeated the Green Bay Rockers in Northwoods League action at Turtle Creek Stadium on Monday. The 7-2 victory got the Spitters off the schneid and snapped a franchise-worst seven-game losing streak.
Eight of the nine starters recorded a hit for Traverse City, and Forrest bounced back from a rough start against the Kenosha Kingfish and improved to 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA. He allowed nine hits, but the righty worked out of trouble and allowed just one run while striking out four.
Trey Truitt launched his first home run of the season in the second inning to build a 2-0 lead on the Rockers. The first six Traverse City batters reached before an out was recorded en route to a six-run inning. Sam Tackett, Jared Miller, and Ariel Garcia tallied RBI hits, and Hunter Tabb added a sacrifice fly.
Miller led off the fourth with a triple and was followed by a Camden Traficante double to score the run. Four bullpen pitchers combined for four innings of one-run ball to seal the game and end the losing streak.
After dropping all four to Kenosha and two to Wausau on a winless 0-6 road trip, the Spitters lost the first game against Green Bay on Sunday. Traverse City fell 4-3 to the Rockers to extend the losing streak to seven.
The Spitters previously lost five in a row — a then-franchise-worst mark — after winning the season opener. Traverse City would go on to rattle off six straight wins to get to 8-6 overall before dropping seven straight. They now sit at 9-13.
The Pit Spitters stay home Tuesday to take on the Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch at Turtle Creek Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
