ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters piled on the runs Monday night in a 8-0 win over the Rockford Rivets.
The Spitters accumulated 13 total hits in the shutout that saw four pitchers touch the mound for TC.
Jacob Marcus posted his second consecutive victory in the start. Marcus threw the franchise’s first no-hitter last week and went five innings Monday, allowing three hits, three walks and striking out two in Rockford.
Max Bergmann, Joe Horoszko and Daniel Carter combined to tossed three innings of one-hit baseball to help Marcus (2-3) to his second win on the season.
Each of the Spitters’ top three batters had two hits, with Adam Proctor, Mario Camilletti and Tito Flores each hitting two. Flores and Miles Simington each had three RBIs for TC.
Simington and Christian Faust joined the lead-off batters with two hits each.
The Pit Spitters (23-20) continue their series with the Rivets at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.