Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.