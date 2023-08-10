TRAVERSE CITY — Win No. 41 for the Traverse City Pit Spitters certainly came with some flair.
Trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, the Pit Spitters scored twice to walk off the Kenosha Kingfish by a 4-3 final Thursday night.
Colin Summerhill played the hero as his one-out single — which was the only base hit of the inning — drove in Camden Traficante to set off the celebration.
Devin Hukill led off the inning after he was hit by the first pitch thrown by Kenosha reliever Max Martin. Alec Atkinson grounded out to third but not before Hukill could steal second. Ethan Hyme then became the second Pit Spitter to fall victim to Martin’s wildness and was hit by a pitch. Evan Orzech walked to load the bases, and Andrew Mannelly walked on four straight pitches to drive in the tying run and make it a 3-3 game.
Summerhill, with the winning run 90 feet away, took a strike on the first pitch and then singled up the middle for the game-winning hit.
The walk-off victory secured the two-game sweep against the Kingfish and moved the Pit Spitters to 19-16 in the second half of the season and 41-29 overall, good for third place in the Great Lakes East Division.
Mitchell Grannan picked up the win in relief, improving to 2-2 on the year. He tossed two innings of no-hit ball while striking out four and walking one.
Josh Lanham took the no-decision in his start, going five innings and allowing three runs on five hits with six punchouts and no walks.
The Pit Spitters’ other two runs came in the third inning on a Mannelly one-out, two-RBI single to center that scored Atkinson and Hyme.
The Pit Spitters have just two games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin Sunday. The Rockford Rivets come to Turtle Creek Stadium for two on Friday and Saturday. First pitch for both games is 7:05 p.m.
The red-hot Kalamazoo Growlers then make the trip to Traverse City for a 5:05 p.m. first pitch Sunday as the two Great Lakes East Division champions battle it out in the Northwoods League playoffs.
