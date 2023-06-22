KALAMAZOO — The Traverse City Pit Spitters went back to their winning ways on Wednesday with a dominating 7-1 victory over the Kalamazoo Growlers in the first of a four-game series in Kalamazoo.
Traverse City remains one of the hottest teams in the Northwoods League as it moves to an overall record of 16-7 and remains 1.5 games ahead of the Rockford Rivets.
The Pit Spitters struck first in the second inning after Central Michigan product Cole Prout sent one to center field for an RBI double. Prout also contributed to the lead in the fifth inning with another RBI double.
The bats and runs came alive for Traverse City as almost everyone got a hit, and multiple players also extended hitting streaks.
Outfielder Parker Brosius improved his hit streak to eight games after finishing the day 3-for-4. Pentwater native Glenn Miller and catcher Colin Summerhill extended their streaks to four games.
Miller finished the night 1-for-4 with an RBI; and Summerhill went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Arizona product Brendan Summerhill, also extended his hitting streak to five games after going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk.
Traverse City had four pitchers hold it down on the mound on Wednesday, starting with right-hander Jayden Dentler, who finished the night throwing six innings, allowing four hits and one run while walking one and striking out 10.
Right-handed relievers Hayden Jatczak, Jake Michel and Nathan Dvorsky guided the Spitters to victory as they each went an inning apiece.
Jatczak allowed two hits while striking out two and walking none. Michel allowed one hit while striking out one, and Dvorsky closed it out in the ninth by allowing one hit and walk with one strikeout.
The Spitters stay in Kalamazoo (11-11) for a doubleheader Thursday, with the first game slated for 12:05 p.m. and the second at 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.