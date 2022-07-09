KOKOMO — Having a fast start is a great way to win baseball games, especially late. The Traverse City Pit Spitters did that Friday.
After losing a tough one Thursday night to the first-half Great Lakes East Division champion Kalamazoo Growlers (24-15), the Pit Spitters traveled to Kokomo, Indiana, to take on the Jackrabbits. Traverse City made an early splash of runs that helped the Spitters win 9-7 despite the late surge from Kokomo.
The Jackrabbits (10-28) hoped to have ended their four-game losing streak against the Spitters, but the firepower of Traverse City was too much.
The Spitters (20-19) were nothing but dominant in the second and third inning.
In the second, Hunter Tabb sent one to third for the sacrifice out, letting Garcia score the first run. Right after, Trey Truitt III laced a three-RBI triple putting them up front 4-1. Truitt III then turned on the jets to steal third, tacking on the final run of that inning. He would finish the game with two steals.
Brennen Dorighi, in the third, sent one to second base for a sacrifice to bring home Camden Traficante pushing them out front 6-1.
Then in the top fifth with bases loaded, Sam Tackett was hit by a pitch bringing home Colin Summerhill making the score 7-1. But the Jackrabbits kept fighting all game. Their first run came in the first inning when Jon Gazdar sent one to third base for a sacrifice.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Jackrabbits inched closer with a run cutting it 7-2. Despite facing a bases-loaded situation with two outs, starting pitcher Aaron Forrest kept his composure.
Forrest’s night would end with four innings, allowing one earned run while striking out four and walking five. He has allowed just eight walks all season and has been one of the Spitters’ most reliable pitchers.
Forrest (3-1) has been solid this season, compiling a 3.76 ERA with 23 strikeouts. His last outing was in a July 2 win against the Wausau Woodchucks (18-21).
While no leads are safe, the Jackrabbits made a late surge in the seventh and eighth.
Pitching wasn’t the best for the Spitters in the seventh and eighth. Pitcher Duncan Lutz’s back-to-back wild pitches helped Angel Galindez and Luke Sartori score, but he kept calm and got out of the inning with an 8-4 lead.
The Jackrabbits kept inching closer with two outs as RJ Ochoa sent one to centerfield for an RBI double.
Another RBI double to center from McNelly made it 9-7.
But down 3-0 in the count, pitcher Kyle Gearding stopped the bleeding with three straight strikes. That was all the Jackrabbits could muster as pitcher Anthony Ramirez shut it down.
Traverse City’s dominance on the road extends to 3-1. The Spitters look to make it four against the Jackrabbits Saturday before heading home Sunday for a two-game series with Kokomo.
