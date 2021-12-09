TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters begin defending their 2021 Northwoods League championship May 30 in Battle Creek.
The 2022 schedule has the NWL baseball team on the road for the first four games at the Battle Creek Bombers and Rockford Rivets, returning June 3-4 for the first home series that pits the Spitters against Battle Creek again.
The 2022 schedule includes seven Friday night fireworks games, a day-night doubleheader July 28 against the Kenosha Kingfish. The Spitters play a home game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at LMCU Ballpark, just outside of Grand Rapids, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, on June 22.
Turtle Creek Stadium hosts the Rockford Rivets for a 1:05 p.m. matinee game July 4.
The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters host the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Witter Field on July 19.
The final Pit Spitters home game of the regular season is Aug. 13 against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.
Several more promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the off-season and a full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.
Season tickets and mini-plans for the 2022 season are on sale at www.PitSpitters.com. Tickets can be purchased by calling 231-943-0100. There are several season-ticket packages to choose from, including five- and 10-game patio table plans. Group tickets will go on sale early next year.
The 2022 season is divided into two halves, the first half of the season ends on July 5 and the second half will begin on July 6. Winning either half secures a spot in the postseason. The postseason starts Aug. 14 with a best-of-three divisional series. There will then be a one-game divisional championship, and then the winners of the Great Plains and Great Lakes Divisions will meet for a one-game championship.
Individual game tickets go on sale in spring. The 2022 Pit Spitters roster will be unveiled closer to opening day.
NWL REPLACES BORDER CATS FOR 2022
The Northwoods League will replace the Thunder Bay Border Cats with the Minnesota Mud Puppies for the 2022 season.
The Mud Puppies will only play a 36-game road schedule in the Great Plains Division, picking up the road games that would have been scheduled for the Thunder Bay Borders Cats. The team will be based out of the Twin Cities region of Minnesota.
The Border Cats didn't play in the Northwood League last year because of Canada's COVID-19 restrictions that required quarantine upon entering the country. Northwoods League president and commissioner Ryan Voz said he expected the Mud Puppies to be a one-year stop-gap in 2021, but with the uncertainty of international travel requirements, the decision was made to bring them back for 2022.
The Mud Puppies will appear in division standings but will not be eligible for the playoffs. Mud Puppies players are eligible for midseason and postseason All-Star honors, selection for the Major League Dreams Showcase, and being ranked among league leaders.
The Mud Puppies were an original team that started in the Northwoods League in 1994 in Dubuque. They would play in Dubuque until the 1997 season, moving to St. Cloud and becoming the River Bats. The first NWL alumnus of the NWL to reach the big Leagues came from that franchise, when Jeff Weaver made his first start for the Detroit Tigers on April 14, 1999, against the Minnesota Twins.