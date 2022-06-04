TRAVERSE CITY — Maddux Hoaglund plans to show off his ring whenever possible.
Hoaglund was one of several former Traverse City Pit Spitters players who returned to Turtle Creek Stadium to get his 2021 Northwoods League championship ring in a pre-game ceremony Friday in the team’s home opener, a 4-3 loss to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
“I’ve never really won anything, so this is really cool,” said Hoaglund, a Cadillac native. “If I have an excuse to wear it, I’m going to wear it.”
Hoaglund walked on the field on crutches to get his ring, recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee playing at West Texas A&M.
“It’s always a good atmosphere here,” said Hoaglund, who produced a 1-0 record and 2.45 ERA last season in Traverse City. “It’s nice to come back and see all the coaches.”
Cam Schuelke was among the five players who came back to get their rings in person, along with returning Pit Spitters players.
“I love this place,” Schuelke said. “It’s just good memories.”
A season after winning the Northwoods League’s Pitcher of the Year award, Schuelke is playing for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in the Cape Cod League, but he said he plans to return to play for the Spitters later this season.
“I just got it stuck on my finger,” Schuelke said. “Almost couldn’t get it off.”
Schuelke is transferring from Northwood University, but he hasn’t finalized what school he’s headed to.
“Thankfully, having a good year here sets me up to go places,” Schuelke said.
Friday’s game was broadcast on ESPN+, as is Saturday’s 7:05 p.m. home rematch with the Battle Jacks, who are now managed by former Pit Spitters assistant coach Caleb Lang.
Robbie Merced singled in Fisher Pyatt and Aaron Dolney in the eighth inning for a Battle Jacks 4-3 lead. Traverse City threatened in the eighth inning but to no avail.
Traverse City catcher Jake Smallwood hit a 330-foot home run around the right-field foul pole in the seventh inning.
Evan Orzech jacked a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 2-2.
Battle Creek (3-2) scored a first-inning run on Fisher Pyatt’s RBI double, and Pyatt scored in the sixth for a 2-1 lead on a Pit Spitters error. Alec Atkinson singled in Smallwood in the second for Traverse City (1-4).
Nate Blain tossed six innings for the Spitters, allowing four hits, two walks and striking out six.
Battle Creek’s Garrett Martin, who took the loss in Monday’s season opener against the Spitters, went 6.2 innings, fanning seven. Gavin Knust (1-0) drew the win in relief, while Keegan Batka earned a save.
Orzech, Smallwood and Atkinson each collected two hits for the Spitters.
Derek Clark (Northwood University) is slated to start Saturday’s game, opposed by Battle Creek’s Justin Graves (Vanguard University).
