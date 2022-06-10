TCPitSpitters.jpg

Nate Blain

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-0 Wt.: 200

College: Madonna Year: RS sophomore

Hometown: Canton, MI

Background: First-team all-Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference pick after putting up a 5-2 record and 3.20 ERA in 64.2 innings this season, striking out 61. Stood out in the 2019 MHSAA All-Star Game at Comerica Park, going 2-for-2 with a double, RBI, two steals and two runs.

Kyler Carpenter

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 175

College: Tyler JC Year: Freshman

Hometown: Parker, CO

Background: Freshman struck out 8 in 11.0 innings pitched for Tyler Junior College, working out of the bullpen primarily in one-inning stints.

Derek Clark

Primary position: Pitcher (LHP)

Ht.: 5-8 Wt.: 185

College: Northwood Year: Junior

Hometown: Petersburg, MI

Background: Has already pitched twice this season, not allowing a run in 4.2 innings. Posted a 13-5 record and 3.76 ERA the last two seasons at Northwood, with 155 strikeouts in 160.1 innings. Had a tiny 0.95 ERA with Royal Oak in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League over 19 innings last summer. First Northwood player to win GLIAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year when he did it in 2021.

Carson Fischer

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-4 Wt.: 210

College: Davenport Year: Freshman

Hometown: Hudsonville, MI

Background: Played a lot right away as a freshman at Davenport, pitching 55.2 innings with a 5-2 record, two saves and 54 strikeouts. All-state as a senior at Hudsonville, where he was 11-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 79 Ks in 70.1 innings.

Aaron Forrest

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-2 Wt.: 223

College: Doane Year: RS sophomore

Hometown: Peoria, AZ

Background: Logged 118 innings in his first two seasons at Doane University in Nebraska. Owns a 7-5 record, 4.81 ERA and struck out 139 over those 118 frames.

Coby Greiner

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 175

College: Carl Albert State Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Bryant, AR

Background: Side-arm righty is back for a second season in Traverse City after a 1-0 record and 1.85 ERA in 24.1 innings last year. Struck out 28 in 28 innings at Arkansas-Fort Smith in 2021.

Aren Gustafson

Primary position: Pitcher (LHP)

Ht.: 6-4 Wt.: 198

College: Olivet Nazarene Year: Senior

Hometown: Rockton, IL

Background: Another returner from last year’s squad, Gustafson tossed 14.2 innings last year with a 2-0 record, 14 strikeouts and 1.84 ERA. Over parts of four years at Olivet Nazarene, he owns a 3.17 ERA, 19-12 record and 268 strikeouts in 232.2 frames.

Joe Horoszko

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 205

College: Wittenberg Year: Junior

Hometown: Seven Hills, OH

Background: Threw the only Pit Spitters nine-inning complete game of the season, a playoff semifinal 6-2 win over Madison to put TC in the title game. Has a 9-4 record at Wittenberg over parts of three seasons, striking out 77 in 105 innings. Won a football state championship in high school at St. Edwards.

Hayden Jatczak

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-4 Wt.: 225

College: Saginaw Valley Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Bay City, MI

Background: The GLIAC’s Freshman Player of the Year in 2021. Bay City Central grad has 86 strikeouts in 88.2 innings of work for the Cardinals over two seasons as a starter. Also plays first base and third base, and has put up nice offensive numbers for Saginaw Valley as well, hitting .379 with 6 HR, 69 RBIs, 22 doubles and 70 runs in two seasons, drawing more walks (55) than strikeouts (49).

Easton Johnson

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-4 Wt.: 220

College: Creighton Year: Freshman

Hometown: Gilbert, IA

Background: Came out of Iowa as the state’s third-highest ranked righty after a 23-7 prep career with 205 strikeouts, a 1.47 ERA and earning all-state twice. Brother, Evan, currently plays in the Seattle Mariners minor-league system.

Duncan Lutz

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-5 Wt.: 218

College: Georgia State Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Homerville, GA

Background: Hasn’t given up a run in three appearances (4.1 IP) already this season in TC. Has a 4-3 record, 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 41.2 innings at Georgia State. Five straight semesters on the President’s List (4.0+ GPA).

Jake Michel

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-5 Wt.: 218

College: Richmond Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Background: Saw action in 8 games as a freshman at Richmond, pitching 8 innings and striking out one. Struck out 13 in 11.2 innings in 2021 in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League. Has 3 Ks in his first 3 innings in Traverse City.

Mason Patel

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 200

College: Georgia State Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Knoxville, TN

Background: Lutz’ teammate at Georgia State, Patel has racked up 3 wins, a 3.68 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 44 innings in two seasons. He played for the Green Bay Booyah in the Northwoods League last season, posting a 3.18 ERA with 12 Ks in 17 frames. Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week, March 8, 2021 for his win over No. 10 Georgia Tech as he pitched six scoreless innings, allowed four singles and struck out eight.

Anthony Ramirez

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 215

College: Cal State-Stanislaus Year: Junior

Hometown: Santa Clarita, CA

Background: Posted a 5-0 record last year with Traverse City, putting up a 3.38 ERA. Has a 2.47 ERA in two seasons at Stanislaus, striking out 61 in 62 innings. Father of the same name was a 20th-round pick by the Houston Astros in 1998.

Chris Whelton

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 225

College: Belmont Year: Freshman

Hometown: Glen Ellyn, IL

Background: Finished his high school career with .333 batting average, 13 home runs and a 3.50 ERA at Mt. Carmel, winning a regional title. Team captain on both baseball and golf team. Fastball clocked at 91 mph in high school.

Mitch White

Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)

Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 185

College: Abilene Christian Year: Junior

Hometown: Livonia, MI

Background: Has two relatives that are professional golfers (Sarah White and Brett White). All-conference in 2021 at Lansing CC with a 6-2 record with 53 strikeouts and 3.48 ERA in 33 innings. Helped Livonia Churchill win its first district title in a decade in 2018.

Evan Orzech

Primary position: Catcher

Ht.: 6-0 Wt.: 185

College: Saint Xavier Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Shorewood, IL

Background: First-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference pick also earned a Gold Glove and Freshman of the Year from the league in 2021. Batted .398 with 11 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HR and 39 RBIs this spring.

Jake Smallwood

Primary position: Catcher

Ht.: 6-0 Wt.: 163

College: Montevallo

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Decatur, AL

Background: Led the Gulf South Conference in runner’s caught stealing (18) as a freshman in 2021. Became an offensive force for Montevallo in 2022, hitting .386 with 8 HR and 42 RBI. Played in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League in 2021, hitting .260.

Colin Summerhill

Primary position: Catcher

Ht.: 6-2 Wt.: 205

College: Troy Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Background: Played in 14 games in Traverse City last year, hitting .315 with 15 RBIs. Has a home run and 2 RBI already this season, playing some first base. Younger brother Brendan is an outfielder with the Pit Spitters. Second-team All-America at Triton College in 2021, hitting .468 with 9 HR, 45 RBI, 41 runs and 22 steals. Hit .333 with 29 RBI for Chillicothe in the Prospect League in 2021.

Cody Hultink

Primary position: Shortstop

Ht.: 6-0 Wt.: 175

College: Michigan Year: Freshman

Hometown: Battle Creek, MI

Background: Named one of the top 12 freshmen in the entire Big Ten Conference by d1baseball.com. Two-time all-state selection redshirted as a freshman at Michigan, playing behind former Pit Spitters shortstop Riley Bertram.

Jared Miller

Primary position: Third base

Ht.: 5-10 Wt.: 196

College: Oakland Year: Senior

Hometown: Montrose, CO

Background: Batted .299 for the Golden Grizzlies this spring, with 6 homers, 30 RBIs and 32 runs. Also plays shortstop. Batted .269 with 6 doubles, 3 HR, 35 runs and 15 RBI in 2021. Another player named Jared Miller played in the Northwoods League in 2018 for Kalamazoo.

Dane Smitz

Primary position: Second base

Ht.: 5-8 Wt.: 180

College: Aquinas Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Roscommon, MI

Background: A career .331 hitter at Aquinas, he played for Spitters hitting coach Casey Wila with the Saints. Led Aquinas in hitting last season at .386, adding 27 RBIs and 37 runs. Named to the All-WHAC Gold Glove Team as the league’s second baseman with the highest fielding percentage.

Camden Traficante

Primary position: Shortstop

Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 195

College: Stetson Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Ormond Beach, FL

Background: Slick-fielding shortstop hit two home runs, drive in 29 runs and stole 11 bases last season for the Spitters. Hit .266 at Stetson, with a home run, 12 RBIs and 21 runs in 44 games. Is hitting .281 through his first 8 games this summer, with hits in 7 of 8 contests.

Lukas White

Primary position: First base

Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 220

College: Doane Year: Senior

Hometown: Castaic, CA

Background: Left-handed hitter batted .325 with 7 HR, 35 RBI, 27 runs, 6 doubles in 36 games in 2022 for Doane (38-14). Named the 2018 Foothill League player of the year in high school.

Alec Atkinson

Primary position: Outfield

Ht.: 5-11 Wt.: 185

College: Yale Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Katy, TX

Background: Played in 37 games as a freshman at Yale, hitting .241 with 16 RBIs, 8 doubles and 22 runs. Walked 17 times and stole 6 bases. Played in the Prospect League in 2021, hitting .300 with 24 RBI, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HR, 30 steals and 32 runs. Also did some pitching, with a 3.85 ERA and 5 strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Brendan Summerhill

Primary position: Outfield

Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 195

College: Arizona (commit) Year: HS senior

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Background: Highly-touted recruit committed to play at Arizona next fall, if he doesn’t get drafted and sign first. Older brother Colin is a catcher and first baseman for the Pit Spitters, making them the first pair of siblings to play at the same time for the franchise. Runner-up for Illinois prep Player of the Year.

Trey Truitt III

Primary position: Outfield

Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 215

College: North Carolina St. Year: RS freshman

Hometown: Matthews, NC

Background: Let the Pit Spitters in hitting last summer, batting .340 in 13 games, scoring 14 runs from the lead-off spot. Drove in 8 runs, walked 13 times and stole 5 bases.

Didn’t play as a freshman at N.C. State after transferring from East Carolina.

