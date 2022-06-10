Nate Blain
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-0 Wt.: 200
College: Madonna Year: RS sophomore
Hometown: Canton, MI
Background: First-team all-Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference pick after putting up a 5-2 record and 3.20 ERA in 64.2 innings this season, striking out 61. Stood out in the 2019 MHSAA All-Star Game at Comerica Park, going 2-for-2 with a double, RBI, two steals and two runs.
Kyler Carpenter
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 175
College: Tyler JC Year: Freshman
Hometown: Parker, CO
Background: Freshman struck out 8 in 11.0 innings pitched for Tyler Junior College, working out of the bullpen primarily in one-inning stints.
Derek Clark
Primary position: Pitcher (LHP)
Ht.: 5-8 Wt.: 185
College: Northwood Year: Junior
Hometown: Petersburg, MI
Background: Has already pitched twice this season, not allowing a run in 4.2 innings. Posted a 13-5 record and 3.76 ERA the last two seasons at Northwood, with 155 strikeouts in 160.1 innings. Had a tiny 0.95 ERA with Royal Oak in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League over 19 innings last summer. First Northwood player to win GLIAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year when he did it in 2021.
Carson Fischer
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-4 Wt.: 210
College: Davenport Year: Freshman
Hometown: Hudsonville, MI
Background: Played a lot right away as a freshman at Davenport, pitching 55.2 innings with a 5-2 record, two saves and 54 strikeouts. All-state as a senior at Hudsonville, where he was 11-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 79 Ks in 70.1 innings.
Aaron Forrest
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-2 Wt.: 223
College: Doane Year: RS sophomore
Hometown: Peoria, AZ
Background: Logged 118 innings in his first two seasons at Doane University in Nebraska. Owns a 7-5 record, 4.81 ERA and struck out 139 over those 118 frames.
Coby Greiner
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 175
College: Carl Albert State Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Bryant, AR
Background: Side-arm righty is back for a second season in Traverse City after a 1-0 record and 1.85 ERA in 24.1 innings last year. Struck out 28 in 28 innings at Arkansas-Fort Smith in 2021.
Aren Gustafson
Primary position: Pitcher (LHP)
Ht.: 6-4 Wt.: 198
College: Olivet Nazarene Year: Senior
Hometown: Rockton, IL
Background: Another returner from last year’s squad, Gustafson tossed 14.2 innings last year with a 2-0 record, 14 strikeouts and 1.84 ERA. Over parts of four years at Olivet Nazarene, he owns a 3.17 ERA, 19-12 record and 268 strikeouts in 232.2 frames.
Joe Horoszko
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 205
College: Wittenberg Year: Junior
Hometown: Seven Hills, OH
Background: Threw the only Pit Spitters nine-inning complete game of the season, a playoff semifinal 6-2 win over Madison to put TC in the title game. Has a 9-4 record at Wittenberg over parts of three seasons, striking out 77 in 105 innings. Won a football state championship in high school at St. Edwards.
Hayden Jatczak
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-4 Wt.: 225
College: Saginaw Valley Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Bay City, MI
Background: The GLIAC’s Freshman Player of the Year in 2021. Bay City Central grad has 86 strikeouts in 88.2 innings of work for the Cardinals over two seasons as a starter. Also plays first base and third base, and has put up nice offensive numbers for Saginaw Valley as well, hitting .379 with 6 HR, 69 RBIs, 22 doubles and 70 runs in two seasons, drawing more walks (55) than strikeouts (49).
Easton Johnson
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-4 Wt.: 220
College: Creighton Year: Freshman
Hometown: Gilbert, IA
Background: Came out of Iowa as the state’s third-highest ranked righty after a 23-7 prep career with 205 strikeouts, a 1.47 ERA and earning all-state twice. Brother, Evan, currently plays in the Seattle Mariners minor-league system.
Duncan Lutz
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-5 Wt.: 218
College: Georgia State Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Homerville, GA
Background: Hasn’t given up a run in three appearances (4.1 IP) already this season in TC. Has a 4-3 record, 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 41.2 innings at Georgia State. Five straight semesters on the President’s List (4.0+ GPA).
Jake Michel
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-5 Wt.: 218
College: Richmond Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Background: Saw action in 8 games as a freshman at Richmond, pitching 8 innings and striking out one. Struck out 13 in 11.2 innings in 2021 in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League. Has 3 Ks in his first 3 innings in Traverse City.
Mason Patel
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 200
College: Georgia State Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Knoxville, TN
Background: Lutz’ teammate at Georgia State, Patel has racked up 3 wins, a 3.68 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 44 innings in two seasons. He played for the Green Bay Booyah in the Northwoods League last season, posting a 3.18 ERA with 12 Ks in 17 frames. Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week, March 8, 2021 for his win over No. 10 Georgia Tech as he pitched six scoreless innings, allowed four singles and struck out eight.
Anthony Ramirez
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 215
College: Cal State-Stanislaus Year: Junior
Hometown: Santa Clarita, CA
Background: Posted a 5-0 record last year with Traverse City, putting up a 3.38 ERA. Has a 2.47 ERA in two seasons at Stanislaus, striking out 61 in 62 innings. Father of the same name was a 20th-round pick by the Houston Astros in 1998.
Chris Whelton
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 225
College: Belmont Year: Freshman
Hometown: Glen Ellyn, IL
Background: Finished his high school career with .333 batting average, 13 home runs and a 3.50 ERA at Mt. Carmel, winning a regional title. Team captain on both baseball and golf team. Fastball clocked at 91 mph in high school.
Mitch White
Primary position: Pitcher (RHP)
Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 185
College: Abilene Christian Year: Junior
Hometown: Livonia, MI
Background: Has two relatives that are professional golfers (Sarah White and Brett White). All-conference in 2021 at Lansing CC with a 6-2 record with 53 strikeouts and 3.48 ERA in 33 innings. Helped Livonia Churchill win its first district title in a decade in 2018.
Evan Orzech
Primary position: Catcher
Ht.: 6-0 Wt.: 185
College: Saint Xavier Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Shorewood, IL
Background: First-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference pick also earned a Gold Glove and Freshman of the Year from the league in 2021. Batted .398 with 11 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HR and 39 RBIs this spring.
Jake Smallwood
Primary position: Catcher
Ht.: 6-0 Wt.: 163
College: Montevallo
Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Decatur, AL
Background: Led the Gulf South Conference in runner’s caught stealing (18) as a freshman in 2021. Became an offensive force for Montevallo in 2022, hitting .386 with 8 HR and 42 RBI. Played in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League in 2021, hitting .260.
Colin Summerhill
Primary position: Catcher
Ht.: 6-2 Wt.: 205
College: Troy Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Background: Played in 14 games in Traverse City last year, hitting .315 with 15 RBIs. Has a home run and 2 RBI already this season, playing some first base. Younger brother Brendan is an outfielder with the Pit Spitters. Second-team All-America at Triton College in 2021, hitting .468 with 9 HR, 45 RBI, 41 runs and 22 steals. Hit .333 with 29 RBI for Chillicothe in the Prospect League in 2021.
Cody Hultink
Primary position: Shortstop
Ht.: 6-0 Wt.: 175
College: Michigan Year: Freshman
Hometown: Battle Creek, MI
Background: Named one of the top 12 freshmen in the entire Big Ten Conference by d1baseball.com. Two-time all-state selection redshirted as a freshman at Michigan, playing behind former Pit Spitters shortstop Riley Bertram.
Jared Miller
Primary position: Third base
Ht.: 5-10 Wt.: 196
College: Oakland Year: Senior
Hometown: Montrose, CO
Background: Batted .299 for the Golden Grizzlies this spring, with 6 homers, 30 RBIs and 32 runs. Also plays shortstop. Batted .269 with 6 doubles, 3 HR, 35 runs and 15 RBI in 2021. Another player named Jared Miller played in the Northwoods League in 2018 for Kalamazoo.
Dane Smitz
Primary position: Second base
Ht.: 5-8 Wt.: 180
College: Aquinas Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Roscommon, MI
Background: A career .331 hitter at Aquinas, he played for Spitters hitting coach Casey Wila with the Saints. Led Aquinas in hitting last season at .386, adding 27 RBIs and 37 runs. Named to the All-WHAC Gold Glove Team as the league’s second baseman with the highest fielding percentage.
Camden Traficante
Primary position: Shortstop
Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 195
College: Stetson Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Ormond Beach, FL
Background: Slick-fielding shortstop hit two home runs, drive in 29 runs and stole 11 bases last season for the Spitters. Hit .266 at Stetson, with a home run, 12 RBIs and 21 runs in 44 games. Is hitting .281 through his first 8 games this summer, with hits in 7 of 8 contests.
Lukas White
Primary position: First base
Ht.: 6-1 Wt.: 220
College: Doane Year: Senior
Hometown: Castaic, CA
Background: Left-handed hitter batted .325 with 7 HR, 35 RBI, 27 runs, 6 doubles in 36 games in 2022 for Doane (38-14). Named the 2018 Foothill League player of the year in high school.
Alec Atkinson
Primary position: Outfield
Ht.: 5-11 Wt.: 185
College: Yale Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Katy, TX
Background: Played in 37 games as a freshman at Yale, hitting .241 with 16 RBIs, 8 doubles and 22 runs. Walked 17 times and stole 6 bases. Played in the Prospect League in 2021, hitting .300 with 24 RBI, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HR, 30 steals and 32 runs. Also did some pitching, with a 3.85 ERA and 5 strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
Brendan Summerhill
Primary position: Outfield
Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 195
College: Arizona (commit) Year: HS senior
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Background: Highly-touted recruit committed to play at Arizona next fall, if he doesn’t get drafted and sign first. Older brother Colin is a catcher and first baseman for the Pit Spitters, making them the first pair of siblings to play at the same time for the franchise. Runner-up for Illinois prep Player of the Year.
Trey Truitt III
Primary position: Outfield
Ht.: 6-3 Wt.: 215
College: North Carolina St. Year: RS freshman
Hometown: Matthews, NC
Background: Let the Pit Spitters in hitting last summer, batting .340 in 13 games, scoring 14 runs from the lead-off spot. Drove in 8 runs, walked 13 times and stole 5 bases.
Didn’t play as a freshman at N.C. State after transferring from East Carolina.
