TRAVERSE CITY — A strong balance of talent between the starting rotation and the bullpen is key to a winning season at any level of baseball.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters found the perfect combination Thursday when four pitchers combined to toss a two-hit gem against the Great Lakes Resorters.
The Pit Spitters pitching staff knocked off 15 Resorters via the strikeout in a 8-1 victory at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The game marks the Pit Spitters’ fifth win in-a-row over the Resorters, moving to 10-2 on the season. Great Lakes sits at 2-11.
Jacob Marcus tossed 4.2 innings after starting on the mound, and was responsible for allowing both of the Resorters hits. Kyle Jones, Dalton O’Boyle and Beau Keathley each tossed no-hit innings of relief — Jones got the win.
Jones has 10 strikeouts in only 5.1 innings of work and hasn’t allowed an earned run all season, he is 2-0.
Noah Marcoux was responsible for the only RBI for the Resorters on a double in the first inning. Chase Bessard notched the other hit for the home team.
Evan Maday led the Spitters, going 3-4 from the plate with three single and an RBI. Mario Camilletti, Chris Monroe, Tito Flores and Johnny Hipsman each knocked in a run while Jake Arnold batted in two For Traverse City.
The Pit Spitters combined for 12 hits in the win.
Kaden Alexander started the game for the Resorters and took the loss after four innings of work where he allowed six hits and two runs while striking out five.
The teams are back at it again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. with Pit Spitters ace Andrew Hoffmann projected to start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.