TRAVERSE CITY — Good food and good baseball are an essential pairing in the quintessential ballpark experience.
The folks with the Traverse City Pit Spitters along with the cooks and other food service workers at Turtle Creek Stadium are well aware of just how perfectly the culinary arts and America’s national pastime intersect.
“We want to create an experience that really hits all five senses for people. Taste is one of those,” Pit Spitters Director of Sales Sam Connell said.
From the humble hot dog to the standard-bearers peanuts and popcorn. From a grilled brat with mustard and onions to the now-classic ice cream in a mini baseball helmet. Food is just one way to inspire the senses along with the sights on the field below.
The smells that coalesce throughout the stadium prepare one’s tastebuds for the delight they are about to experience. And this year, at Turtle Creek Stadium, the delights will be many as they’ve added more to the ballpark’s mighty menu.
“We want to provide fans an experience at every game and food is an important part of coming to Turtle Creek Stadium,” said Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Katie Johnson. “We’re going to have great food at every game, and as part of that we feel that it is important to work with many northern Michigan companies to produce this all-star menu.”
As they have in the past, the Pit Spitters held their annual Fan Food Contest earlier this spring.
Officials invited outsiders to send in their culinary creations, of which they received close to a hundred, whittled the selections down to just seven finalists and then put it to the public for a vote.
This year’s winner was Chelce Diaz with the Fry Bread Taco, beating out the likes of the Barnyard Delight and the Spitter Butter Burger. Basically an open-faced sandwich, the Fry Bread Taco replaces the tortilla shell with a hunk of fry bread — also known as an elephant ear — and covers it with seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream.
“It’s fantastic,” Connell said. “Being able to come up with these ideas — whether it’s ones fans submit or we come up with here and create on our own — it’s cool to put them together and make them happen.”
The Fry Bread Taco will be available all season long as will several new additions to the menu. Those include:
- Colossal Cherry Sausage — this one-of-a-kind item is a footlong cherry sausage served in a pretzel bun.
- Loaded Tater Kegs — these extra-large tater tots served with beer cheese and bacon bits can be found at the Comfort Food Cart.
- Steak Sandwich — this hot-off-the-grill sandwich features shredded steak with cheese, peppers and onions.
- Pit Spitter Dog — this must-have at any ballpark is an all-beef delight that conjures memories of days past.
- Ebels Bratwurst — this classic go-to is there to make concession choices more difficult as Ebels provides a special-made bratwurst.
“To see the fans actually out in the ballpark and eating the, trying them for the first time and enjoying them, that’s when the fun really happens,” Connell said. “It all adds to that experience we’re trying to create here. The food is paramount to that.”
The Pit Spitters have been working with a variety of other local vendors the likes of Cheboygan Brewing, Great Lakes Chips, Tolman’s Meats, Short’s Brewing and Traverse City Whiskey for menu items. They also partnered with Bonobo Winery to serve wine at all stadium events this season and will honor that partnership on Aug. 5 as they switch from the Traverse City Pit Spitters to the Up North Cork Dorks for Alternate Identity Night.
“Our food and beverage team is fantastic,” Connell said. “We have a very strong team here, starting with Katie and her entire team. They do a great job whittling down the selections that come in and then building them. They make these crazy ideas we have come to life.”
The average baseball fan expects to come to the ballpark and get a hot dog or a cheeseburger and chase that down with a beer or a pop, Connell said. But the food items the Pit Spitters have on this year’s menu, well he hopes they provide a reason to return to Turtle Creek along with the product on the diamond.
“Being able to come here and try something different is going to add to that experience,” Connell said. “When they leave, hopefully they’re thinking, ‘That was a fun baseball game. There was fun entertainment on the baseball field, and I tried some really good — maybe really weird — food that makes me want to come back and have more.’”
