TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are picking a mighty fine time to get hot.
With the Northwoods League playoffs fast approaching Sunday, the first-half champions of the Great Lakes East Division made it three wins in a row after a 4-2 victory against the visiting Rockford Rivets at Turtle Creek Stadium on Friday.
The Pit Spitters, who are set to battle the first-place Kalamazoo Growlers at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the opening game of the 2023 postseason, found themselves down 2-0 after a sacrifice fly and an RBI double from Rockford in the top of the third inning.
Traverse City cut the Rivets’ lead in half in the bottom half of the third when Parker Brosius singled to left field with two outs to drive in Evan Orzech.
The Pit Spitters tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on an Ethan Hyme two-out single up the middle that scored Zachary Johnson. Brosius then stole home in the fifth inning to score the game-winning run and make it 3-2 in favor of Traverse City.
Cole Prout singled passed the second baseman in the bottom of the seventh to score Colin Summerhill and add an insurance run that fortunately the Pit Spitters’ relief corps would not need.
Holden Wilder picked up the win out of the bullpen, going two innings and allowing just a walk. Nico Saldias got the start and the no-decision, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks. Quinn Berglin notched the save, firing a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a strikeout.
The Pit Spitters are now 20-16 in the second half of the season and 42-29 overall.
They finish the regular season with a chance for four straight wins as they take on Rockford again at Turtle Creek Stadium. Easton Johnson (0-1, 6.64 ERA) gets the start with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.
Traverse City and Kalamazoo square off back at Turtle Creek Stadium at 5:05 p.m. Sunday to launch the playoffs as the Pit Spitters seek their third Northwoods League championship in five years.
